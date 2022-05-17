U.S. markets open in 1 hour 6 minutes

Aethlon Medical to Present at the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference

·4 min read
In this article:
  • AEMD

SAN DIEGO, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aethlon Medical, Inc. (Nasdaq: AEMD), a medical technology company focused on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases, today announced that it will be presenting at the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference. The conference will be held at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach Hotel in Miami Beach, Fla. and virtually from May 23-26, 2022.

Charles J. Fisher, Jr., M.D., Chief Executive Officer, Steven LaRosa, M.D. ,Chief Medical Officer, and James Frakes, Chief Financial Officer, will virtually present an overview of Aethlon Medical and the latest developments regarding the Hemopurifier®, Aethlon's investigational immunotherapeutic device that is designed to remove viruses and exosomes from the blood.

The presentation will be available on-demand at 7 a.m. EDT on May 24, 2022 at the link provided below and will be archived for 90 days. The presentation will also be available to view on the Aethlon website. In addition to the live presentation on May 24, 2022, the Aethlon executive leadership team will also be hosting one-on-one meetings.

Aethlon Medical Presentation Details

Event Name: H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference

Date/Time: May 24, 2022, 7 a.m. EDT

Location: Virtual

Company Webcasting Link: https://journey.ct.events/view/a3033427-1449-4cbb-a684-ba4c0c800bc6

About Aethlon and the Hemopurifier®

Aethlon is a medical technology company focused on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases. The Aethlon Hemopurifier is a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device designed to combat cancer and life-threatening viral infections. In cancer, the Hemopurifier is designed to deplete the presence of circulating tumor-derived exosomes that promote immune suppression.

The Hemopurifier® is an FDA designated "Breakthrough Device" related to the treatment of individuals with advanced or metastatic cancer who are either unresponsive to or intolerant of standard of care therapy, and with cancer types in which exosomes have been shown to participate in the development or severity of the disease. Under an Investigational Device Exemption (IDE) application, in October 2019, the FDA approved an Early Feasibility Study (EFS), which is the device equivalent of a Phase 1 clinical trial for a drug or biologic, in a single center, open label trial in 10 to 12 subjects. The study is evaluating the HEMOPURIFIER® for reducing cancer-associated exosomes prior to the administration of standard-of-care pembrolizumab (KEYTRUDA®), which is a first-line therapy for patients with recurrent and/or metastatic squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck. The EFS is being conducted at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center Hillman Cancer Center.

The Hemopurifier also holds a Breakthrough Device designation related to life-threatening viruses that are not addressed with approved therapies. In June 2020, the FDA approved an amendment to the Company's existing open IDE for the Hemopurifier in life threatening viral infections, to allow for the treatment of patients with SARS-CoV-2/COVID-19 infection. This will allow for up to 40 of these patients to be treated under a new Early Feasibility Study protocol at up to 20 clinical sites in the U.S.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 that involve risks and uncertainties. Statements containing words such as "may," "believe," "anticipate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "project," "will," "projections," "estimate," "potentially" or similar expressions constitute forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to significant risks and uncertainties and actual results may differ materially from the results anticipated in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon Aethlon's current expectations and involve assumptions that may never materialize or may prove to be incorrect. Factors that may contribute to such differences include, without limitation, the Company's ability to enroll patients in and successfully complete the cancer trial or the COVID-19 trial with the Hemopurifier, the Company's ability to successfully complete development of its Hemopurifier, the Company's ability to raise additional funds, and other potential risks. The foregoing list of risks and uncertainties is illustrative, but is not exhaustive. Additional factors that could cause results to differ materially from those anticipated in forward-looking statements can be found under the caption "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2020, and in the Company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made. Except as may be required by law, the Company does not intend, nor does it undertake any duty, to update this information to reflect future events or circumstances.

Company Contact:
Jim Frakes
Chief Financial Officer
Aethlon Medical, Inc.
Jfrakes@aethlonmedical.com

Media Contact:
Tony Russo, Ph.D.
Russo Partners, LLC
tony.russo@russopartnersllc.com
212-845-4251

Investor Contact:
Susan Noonan
S.A. Noonan Communications, LLC
susan@sanoonan.com
212-966-3650

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aethlon-medical-to-present-at-the-hc-wainwright-global-investment-conference-301548813.html

SOURCE Aethlon Medical, Inc.

