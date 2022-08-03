U.S. markets close in 2 hours 26 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,158.50
    +67.31 (+1.65%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,846.66
    +450.49 (+1.39%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,670.12
    +321.36 (+2.60%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,907.21
    +24.76 (+1.32%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.24
    -3.18 (-3.37%)
     

  • Gold

    1,776.10
    -13.60 (-0.76%)
     

  • Silver

    19.90
    -0.24 (-1.19%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0158
    -0.0008 (-0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7770
    +0.0360 (+1.31%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2148
    -0.0017 (-0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.0920
    +0.9400 (+0.71%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,522.16
    +211.53 (+0.91%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    539.97
    +15.24 (+2.90%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,445.68
    +36.57 (+0.49%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,741.90
    +147.17 (+0.53%)
     

Aethlon Medical to Release First Quarter Financial Results and Host Conference Call on August 9, 2022

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • AEMD

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aethlon Medical, Inc. (Nasdaq: AEMD), a company developing medical therapeutics to treat cancer and life-threatening infectious disease, today announced that it will issue financial results for its first quarter ended June 30, 2022, at 4:15 p.m. EST on Tuesday, August 9, 2022.

Management will host a conference call on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. EST to review financial results and recent corporate developments. Following management's formal remarks, there will be a question and answer session.

Interested parties can register for the conference by navigating to https://dpregister.com/sreg/10170206/f3fcc2ec44. Please note that registered participants will receive their dial in number upon registration.

Interested parties without internet access or unable to pre-register may dial in by calling: 
PARTICIPANT DIAL IN (TOLL FREE):            1-844-836-8741
PARTICIPANT INTERNATIONAL DIAL IN:     1-412-317-5442
All callers should ask for the Aethlon Medical, Inc. conference call.

A replay of the call will be available approximately one hour after the end of the call through September 9, 2022. The replay can be accessed via Aethlon Medical's website or by dialing 1-877-344-7529 (domestic) or 1-412-317-0088 (international) or Canada toll free at 1-855-669-9658. The replay conference ID number is 2740523.

About Aethlon and the Hemopurifier®
Aethlon Medical is a medical therapeutic company developing the Hemopurifier, a therapeutic blood filtration system indicated for infectious diseases and cancer. In human studies, the Hemopurifier has demonstrated the removal of life-threatening viruses and harmful exosomes from blood utilizing a proprietary lectin-based technology. This action has potential applications in cancer, where exosomes may promote immune suppression and metastasis, and in life-threatening infectious diseases.

The Hemopurifier is a U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) designated Breakthrough Device indicated for the treatment of individuals with advanced or metastatic cancer who are either unresponsive to or intolerant of standard of care therapy, and with cancer types in which exosomes have been shown to participate in the development or severity of the disease. Under an Investigational Device Exemption (IDE) application, the FDA approved a single site, open-label Early Feasibility Study (EFS) to evaluate the Hemopurifier for reducing cancer-associated exosomes prior to the administration of standard-of-care pembrolizumab (KEYTRUDA®) in patients with recurrent and/or metastatic squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck. The EFS is being conducted at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center Hillman Cancer Center.

The Hemopurifier also holds an FDA Breakthrough Device designation and an open IDE application related to the treatment of life-threatening viruses that are not addressed with approved therapies. A recent amendment to the IDE enabled Aethlon to implement a new EFS protocol to treat up to 40 COVID-19 patients at up to 20 clinical sites in the U.S.  In two case studies of patients treated under Emergency Use (EU), the Hemopurifier demonstrated binding of SARS-CoV-2 spike protein and removal of SARS-CoV-2 virus from the circulation of a human patient.

Additional information can be found at www.AethlonMedical.com.

Company Contact:
Jim Frakes
Chief Financial Officer
Aethlon Medical, Inc. 
Jfrakes@aethlonmedical.com

Media Contact:
Tony Russo, Ph.D.
Russo Partners, LLC
tony.russo@russopartnersllc.com
212-845-4251

Investor Contact:
Susan Noonan
S.A. Noonan Communications, LLC
susan@sanoonan.com 
212-966-3650

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aethlon-medical-to-release-first-quarter-financial-results-and-host-conference-call-on-august-9-2022-301599228.html

SOURCE Aethlon Medical, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Monkeypox lacks same 'urgency' as COVID-19 for Moderna: CEO

    Moderna is waiting on regulatory guidance to advance its monkeypox vaccine candidate.

  • Alnylam's stock jumps 57% after sharing positive news for its experimental RNAi therapy

    Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. soared 57.0% in premarket trading on Wednesday after the company said its investigational RNAi therapeutic for a type of heart failure met the primary endpoint in a Phase 3 clinical trial. The randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study enrolled 360 adult patients in 21 countries. "We are encouraged to see the potential of patisiran to improve the functional capacity and quality of life of patients living with this fatal, multi-system disease," Dr. P

  • Alnylam Shares Soar as Drug Trial for Heart Disease Delivers Positive Results

    The biotech said one of its drugs helped improve heart-disease patients’ capacity for physical exertion in a study, opening the door to an expanded regulatory approval that could add billions of dollars in sales.

  • Avita Medical May Be the Hidden Gem of Biotech Stocks

    When a large patch of skin is injured or missing, surgeons often turn to a skin graft. A skin graft takes a device that looks like an apple peeler, removes a healthy patch of skin from a patient's body, and implants it onto the wounded area. Avita Medical wants to replace this older system with a simpler, more cost-effective procedure.

  • EU says Novavax COVID shot must carry heart side-effect warning

    LONDON (Reuters) -The European Medicines Agency (EMA) is recommending Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine carry a warning of the possibility of two types of heart inflammation, an added burden for a shot that has so far failed to win wide uptake. The heart conditions - myocarditis and pericarditis - should be listed as new side effects in the product information for the vaccine, Nuvaxovid, based on a small number of reported cases, the EMA said on Wednesday.

  • Alnylam Stock Rockets 50% as Trial Results Raise Hope for a Blockbuster

    The data seem likely to open a far larger market for a drug called Onpattro, which was responsible for $475 million of revenue last year.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks With Substantial Upside Potential

    Risk and reward are the yin and yang of stock trading, the two opposite but essential ingredients in every market success. And there are no stocks that better embody both sides – the risk factors and the reward potentials – than penny stocks. These equities, priced below $5 per share, typically offer high upside potentials. Even a small gain in share price – just a few cents – quickly translates into a high yield return. Of course, the risk is real, too; not every penny stock is going to show th

  • White House Appoints Monkeypox Coordinator as Response Ramps Up

    Shares of Bavarian Nordic, the company that produces the vaccine for the quickly spreading virus, are up more than 30% so far this year.

  • Axcella's NASH Candidate Shows Favorable Action In Long COVID-Related Fatigue

    Axcella Health Inc (NASDAQ: AXLA) has reported topline results from the Phase 2a study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of AXA1125 in patients with fatigue related to Long COVID. In the study, 41 subjects were enrolled and randomized to receive either 67.8 grams per day of AXA1125 or a matched placebo. Subjects who received AXA1125 had improvements in mental and physical fatigue measures that were both highly statistically significant and clinically relevant compared to those who received pla

  • Forget Covid, the Las Vegas Strip May Have a New Health Problem

    Las Vegas virus authorities are looking at sewage water to determine the spread of a new potentially deadly outbreak.

  • Moderna is closely watching monkeypox, but says Covid is a 'larger public health threat'

    Moderna Inc. executives said on an earnings call Wednesday that they were closely monitoring the spread of monkeypox, but while the company has a vaccine in preclinical development, it has not yet decided whether to move forward with it.

  • If You Feel This Under Your Ribs, Get Checked for Cancer, Experts Say

    Liver cancer is a life-threatening disease that's diagnosed at a rate of over 40,000 new cases each year in the U.S. And while experts say it's still relatively rare, liver cancer rates have tripled over the past 40 years—and death rates associated with it have doubled.Recognizing the signs of liver cancer may help you secure a diagnosis sooner, when interventions are most effective. Read on to learn one surprising symptom you may feel under your ribs, and why it could suggest one of two things,

  • David Hung's Nuvation to cut 30 jobs, end cancer drug program

    The company plans to launch a clinical trial of another drug in combination with a drug developed by its CEO's former company.

  • FDA Slaps CRISPR Cousin With A Hold; Beam Therapeutics Stock Drops

    The Food and Drug Administration placed a cancer study from Beam Therapeutics on hold Monday, leading Beam stock to topple.

  • Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos Lead Charge to Fight Horrific Disease

    The Alzheimer's Drug Discovery Foundation has doubled contributions to raise a stunning $100M for badly-needed research.

  • VALEO PHARMA ENTERS INTO LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH KALÉO FOR THE CANADIAN RIGHTS TO ALLERJECT®

    Valeo Pharma Inc. (TSX: VPH) (OTCQB: VPHIF) (FSE: VP2) ("Valeo" or the "Company"), a growing Canadian pharmaceutical company, announced today that it has entered into a License, Supply, and Commercialization agreement with Kaléo Inc. for the Canadian rights to ALLERJECT, (epinephrine injection, USP) auto-injector for the treatment of serious allergic reactions.

  • How many monkeypox cases are there in Florida and the rest of the nation? Take a look

    As monkeypox continues to spread in the United States amid a global outbreak, you may be wondering:

  • IDRx Emerges From Stealth With $122M To Tackle Cancer

    Massachusetts-based IDRx emerged from stealth on Tuesday armed with $122 million in Series A funding to bring combination therapies to the forefront of cancer treatment.

  • Regeneron allays competition fears for 'gold standard' eye drug, shares rise

    (Reuters) -Regeneron Pharmaceuticals said on Wednesday it expects demand for blockbuster eye drug Eylea to remain strong in the third quarter even in the face of emerging competition from rival drugs, sending the company's shares up nearly 8%. Analysts earlier this year flagged competition concerns for Eylea from newly launched Roche Holding AG's Vabysmo, as both belong to the same class of drugs, called anti-VEGF. "Despite new competition, Eylea's share was approximately half of the anti-VEGF category, affirming its status as the gold standard," Regeneron Chief Executive Officer Leonard Schleifer said.

  • Abortion to Dominate Michigan Governor’s Race After Kansas Vote

    (Bloomberg) -- Kansas’ resounding rejection of an effort to allow new restrictions on abortion access hinted at Republican vulnerability in the midterm elections, opening a path for Democrats to win over more-moderate GOP voters in November.Most Read from BloombergThis Is How China Could Hit Back Over Pelosi’s Taiwan VisitPelosi Poised to Land in Taiwan as China Rips ‘Provocative’ TripWorld’s Most-Tracked Plane Is Jet That May Be Flying PelosiThey Quit Goldman’s Star Trading Team, Then the Bank