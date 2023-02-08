U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,174.50
    -1.25 (-0.03%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,193.00
    -13.00 (-0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,781.00
    +4.25 (+0.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,977.30
    -2.00 (-0.10%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.20
    +0.06 (+0.08%)
     

  • Gold

    1,888.30
    +3.50 (+0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    22.32
    +0.14 (+0.62%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0737
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6740
    +0.0400 (+1.10%)
     

  • Vix

    18.66
    -0.77 (-3.96%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2055
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.1600
    +0.0880 (+0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,268.14
    +396.22 (+1.73%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    537.34
    +11.38 (+2.16%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,864.71
    +28.00 (+0.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,543.39
    -142.08 (-0.51%)
     

Aetna Better Health of West Virginia selected to continue supporting children and youth in the state

·3 min read

CHARLESTON, W.Va., Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aetna Better Health of West Virginia, a CVS Health® company (NYSE: CVS), has been selected by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources to continue serving Mountain Health Promise members under a new Medicaid managed care contract.

Image provided by CVS Health
Image provided by CVS Health

Aetna Better Health of West Virginia has been the sole managed care organization serving approximately 30,000 Mountain Health Promise beneficiaries statewide and began supporting the program in 2020. Under the new contract, Aetna Better Health of West Virginia would continue supporting Mountain Health Promise members across the state. The contract covers physical and behavioral health care services for children and youth in the foster care system and individuals receiving adoption assistance, as well as children in the Children with Serious Emotional Disorders (CSED) waiver program.

"Improving the health and wellbeing of West Virginia communities requires close collaboration across state, health care and community-based partners," said Kelly Munson, President, Aetna Medicaid. "We'll continue supporting the State of West Virginia to implement solutions that positively impact its child welfare system and the youth and families we serve."

Aetna Better Health of West Virginia has been committed to supporting children and youth in the foster care system and their families. The plan recently announced it provided $6.1 million to health care providers across the state to help them expand community-based waiver services for CSED so children can transition from residential facilities to home- and/or community-based settings. In addition, the plan provided $9.3 million to residential and community-based service providers to help them serve members after they have transitioned to home- and/or community-based settings.

Aetna Better Health of West Virginia serves approximately 210,000 members across the state through the Mountain Health Trust and Mountain Health Promise managed care programs. The new one-year contract for the Mountain Health Promise program is anticipated to begin July 1, 2023, with three possible one-year extensions.

About Aetna Medicaid  
Aetna Medicaid Administrators LLC (Aetna Medicaid), a CVS Health company, has over 30 years of experience managing the care of the most medically vulnerable, using innovative approaches and a local presence in each market to achieve both successful health care results and effective cost outcomes. Aetna Medicaid has particular expertise serving high-need Medicaid members, including those who are dually eligible for Medicaid and Medicare. Currently, Aetna Medicaid owns and/or administers Medicaid managed health care plans under the names of Aetna Better Health and other affiliate names. Together, these plans serve approximately 2.8 million people in 16 states, including Arizona, California, Florida, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia and West Virginia. For more information, see www.aetnabetterhealth.com.

About CVS Health
CVS Health® is the leading health solutions company, delivering care like no one else can. We reach more people and improve the health of communities across America through our local presence, digital channels and over 300,000 dedicated colleagues – including more than 40,000 physicians, pharmacists, nurses and nurse practitioners. Wherever and whenever people need us, we help them with their health – whether that's managing chronic diseases, staying compliant with their medications or accessing affordable health and wellness services in the most convenient ways. We help people navigate the health care system – and their personal health care – by improving access, lowering costs and being a trusted partner for every meaningful moment of health. And we do it all with heart, each and every day. Follow @CVSHealth on social media.

Media contact
Robert Joyce
joycer@aetna.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aetna-better-health-of-west-virginia-selected-to-continue-supporting-children-and-youth-in-the-state-301741489.html

SOURCE Aetna

Recommended Stories

  • Medical Facilities Corporation's Black Hills Surgical Hospital Ranked #1 Hospital in the Nation for Major Orthopedic Surgery

    Medical Facilities Corporation ("Medical Facilities" or the "Company") (TSX: DR), is pleased to announce that Black Hills Surgical Hospital ("BHSH") has been ranked as the #1 Hospital in the United States for Major Orthopedic Surgery for Medical Excellence by CareChex® for 2023. This award and ranking is based on a comprehensive quality scoring that compares inpatient performance across general, acute and non-federal hospitals – nearly 5,000 U.S. hospitals in total.

  • As NY pushes mental health plan, 13 hospitals use restraints above average. See which ones

    As Gov. Hochul pushes to add 1,000 inpatient psychiatric beds in NY, transparency and accountability gaps plague oversight of patients put in restraints.

  • Texas sues Biden administration for asking pharmacies to fill reproductive health prescriptions

    Texas sued the administration of U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday to prevent it from asking pharmacies to fill reproductive health prescriptions. The Biden administration said in July 2022 that refusing to fill prescriptions for drugs that could be used to terminate a pregnancy could violate federal law, regardless of various state bans on the procedure. This guidance from the Biden administration, which involved roughly 60,000 U.S. retail pharmacies, came days after Biden signed an executive order easing access to services to terminate pregnancies after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the Roe v. Wade ruling that made abortions legal nationwide.

  • BP hikes dividend, Apollo in talks for Credit Suisse unit, SoftBank battles slumping valuations

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman breaks down notable business headlines, which include BP posting record profits and slowing its shift away from oil, Apollo Global Management exploring a stake in a Credit Suisse unit, and SoftBank's vision fund battling hit by a tech slump. (Apollo Global Management is Yahoo Finance's parent company.)

  • Why Biden’s 4% buyback tax could boost stock prices and dividends

    The Biden administration’s new stock buyback tax will have little impact on the overall stock market. This tax has set off alarm bells in some corners of Wall Street, on the theory that buybacks were one of the biggest props supporting the past decade’s bull market — and anything weakening that prop could lead to much lower prices. One reason is that the new excise tax — whether 1% or 4% — is applied to net buybacks — repurchases in excess of how many shares the corporation may have issued.

  • Why C3.ai Stock Just Crashed 10%

    C3.ai (NYSE: AI) has had an amazing run this year. Inspired by the wildfire popularity of ChatGPT, and investor dreams of AI-fueled riches, shares of the artificial intelligence stock were up nearly 150% since the start of this year -- until all of a sudden, C3.ai stock turned tail this morning and retreated.

  • Why Lithium Americas Stock Jumped 8% Today

    Shares of start-up lithium miner -- and General Motors partner -- Lithium Americas (NYSE: LAC) soared 8.1% through 11:50 a.m. ET on Tuesday, after a federal district court in Nevada issued what the company called a "favorable ruling" in an appeal against a Bureau of Land Management (BLM) ruling. As Reuters relates, the U.S. District Court for the District of Nevada instructed the BLM to consider whether Lithium Americas should be permitted to dump waste rock from its Thacker Pass lithium project at a location just south of the Oregon border. In short, Lithium Americas now has a green light to proceed with exploitation of what Lithium Americas calls "the largest known lithium resource in the U.S." It keeps the company on track to begin producing up to 40,000 tons of lithium carbonate per year by late 2026, and as much as 80,000 tons per year in a later Phase 2 of the project.

  • Biden’s one-size-fits-all plan to protect renters comes 'at the expense' of mom-and-pop landlords — what to do if you still want to slice up a piece of the real estate pie

    Rule changes living rent-free in your mind? Perhaps it's time for a more passive approach.

  • Cathie Wood Speculates Tesla Could Soon Offer a Game-Changing Service

    The money manager sees great promise in Tesla's ability to come up with an autonomous taxi platform in the next few years.

  • The CEO of Hilton says buying a Porsche was his worst financial decision ever: ‘It nearly broke me’

    Hilton CEO Chris Nassetta opens up about the impulse purchase that he regrets the most.

  • Dow snaps 3-day losing streak after Fed chief Powell says the peak policy interest rate may be higher

    U.S. stocks ended higher on Tuesday after a volatile session in the wake of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's comments that inflation will decline significantly in 2023 but more interest-rate hikes will be necessary.

  • Barclays Says Buy These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks — Including One With 9.5% Yield

    Stocks have started 2023 with a 7% gain on the S&P 500, and 13.5% gain on the NASDAQ. It’s a solid performance to start the year, but will it last? According to Emmanuel Cau, the head of European equity strategy at Barclays, we might not be fully out of the woods yet. "Despite a still sticky labor market, softening US data (ISM down further below 50, weaker housing data) seem to matter for central banks' reaction function, which now appears more balanced between fighting inflation and preserving

  • Why ArcBest Stock Is Soaring Today

    A Canadian transportation and logistics specialist disclosed an investment in U.S. trucking company ArcBest (NASDAQ: ARCB), and some investors are betting it is a precursor to a buyout. Shares of ArcBest jumped as much as 20% on Tuesday morning after the stake was disclosed. ArcBest specializes in truckload and less-than-truckload freight transport, logistics, and brokerage operations, with a focus on the central United States.

  • Enphase Energy (ENPH) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates

    Enphase Energy (ENPH) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 18.90% and 2.93%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • A Roth 401(k) Just Got a Lot More Attractive

    A Roth 401(k) is a solid option for retirement savers, especially those who don't anticipate finding themselves in a lower tax bracket when they retire. A Roth 401(k) works similarly to other retirement savings accounts - you put your money … Continue reading → The post A Roth 401(k) Just Got a Lot More Attractive appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • ‘Big Short’ hedge funder says he thinks we’re headed for a ‘run-of-the-mill’ recession—but the bigger ‘paradigm shift’ is really on his mind

    Steve Eisman says some market paradigms get deeply embedded in people’s minds. “They can’t even imagine, at times, that there could be anything else.”

  • Hold Off on Filing Your Return, IRS Tells Millions of Taxpayers

    The Internal Revenue Service said it would clear up confusion this week as to whether certain state refunds and rebates would count as taxable income.

  • Uber earnings preview: Here's what to expect

    Uber (UBER) is set to report its Q4 2022 earnings on Feb. 8 before the market open.

  • AT&T’s stock no longer a buy despite ‘commendable’ performance, analysts say

    AT&T has its act together in wireless, but that's already well understood by Wall Street, according to two analysts.

  • 3M raises dividend to $1.50 a share

    MARKET PULSE 3M Co. (MMM) said late Tuesday its board has declared a dividend of $1.50 a share for the first quarter, up from $1.49 a share. The dividend is payable on March 12 to shareholders of record on Feb.