U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,933.75
    -2.50 (-0.06%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,499.00
    +1.00 (+0.00%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,561.00
    -8.75 (-0.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,795.70
    -1.50 (-0.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.63
    +0.61 (+0.86%)
     

  • Gold

    1,798.50
    -12.20 (-0.67%)
     

  • Silver

    23.53
    -0.18 (-0.77%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0522
    -0.0023 (-0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5670
    +0.0760 (+2.18%)
     

  • Vix

    22.83
    +0.54 (+2.42%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2237
    -0.0013 (-0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.9040
    +0.3540 (+0.26%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,937.54
    -225.53 (-1.31%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    396.76
    -9.48 (-2.33%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,476.63
    +4.46 (+0.06%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,843.91
    -57.10 (-0.20%)
     

AETOS Capital Group Wins 2022 Best Forex Broker in Asia by Traders Awards

·2 min read

SYDNEY, Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AETOS Capital Group (AETOS) was awarded the Best Forex Broker in Asia 2022 by Traders Awards during the Traders Fair Ho Chi Minh Gala Night hosted by FINEXPO on December 10th, 2022.

AETOS Capital Group Logo
AETOS Capital Group Logo

This year, over 288 financial companies were shortlisted for the award. The winner is selected based on the actual ratings from investors worldwide. With an open and transparent rating system, Traders Awards has enhanced its credibility and recognition in the industry. The Best Forex Broker in Asia Award recognizes and affirms AETOS's outstanding services to its investors in the Asia-Pacific region, as well as the trust it has garnered over the years.

With 15 years of industry experience, AETOS is cognizant of global market trends, and better positioned to understand the needs of investors in the Asia-Pacific region. In recent years, AETOS has successively launched trading tools such as PAMM, MAM, Virtual Private Server, AETOS APP, and Autochartist. Also, at the end of 2021, AETOS officially launched its independently developed Social Copy Trading System and offered to its clients as a complimentary service, which was welcomed by its clients in the Asia-Pacific region.

As a global-leading forex and CFDs online trading broker, AETOS has developed outstandingly despite the global economic uncertainty caused by the covid-19 crisis. As AETOS envisioned into the future, it will continue to uphold its core values of "Fairness, Efficiency & Intelligence." With 15 years of experience in the financial industry, strong capital support, cutting-edge financial technology, and professional education resources, AETOS will continue to provide highly professional, transparent, and efficient industry-leading trading services for institutional and individual investors worldwide.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1824636/AETOS_Capital_Group_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aetos-capital-group-wins-2022-best-forex-broker-in-asia-by-traders-awards-301699966.html

SOURCE AETOS Capital Group

Recommended Stories

  • Rich young Americans have lost confidence in the stock market — and are betting on these 3 assets instead for long-term tailwinds

    Millennials have given up on stocks. Is it time to follow suit?

  • Cathie Wood Has Bet Big On These 10 Stocks; Here's How They're Performing

    Cathie Wood makes big bets on potential huge winners. But Ark Invest's top 10 holdings, including Tesla and Roku, have tumbled in 2022.

  • BofA warns hot inflation might run rampant for another 10 years — here’s the 1 shockproof sector to preserve your wealth under that worst-case scenario

    Think price levels will be back to normal soon? Think again.

  • 1 Super Stock Down 91% You'll Wish You'd Bought on the Dip

    C3.ai (NYSE: AI) has pioneered a brand-new industry known as enterprise artificial intelligence (AI). It breaks down the technical and financial barriers to accessing AI for many industries that wouldn't normally be associated with the advanced technology. The company is currently transforming the economics of its business, which could result in supercharged sales growth over the next few years.

  • Nio Stock: Buy, Sell, or Hold in 2023?

    Expansion in the European market hinges on Nio's ability to provide technologically advanced EVs at competitive prices.

  • Possible bearish signals as NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) insiders disposed of US$153m worth of stock

    In the last year, many NVIDIA Corporation ( NASDAQ:NVDA ) insiders sold a substantial stake in the company which may...

  • TipRanks ‘Perfect 10’ List: These 3 Top-Rated Stocks Could Shine in 2023

    As we head into the final stretch of 2022, with less than three weeks until we turn the page to 2023, the markets and the economy are sending a series of mixed signals. Stocks have leveled out somewhat over the past month, with reduced volatility compared to the previous six months. At the same time, investors must consider the economic signals – especially persistently high inflation and uncertainty over the Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision this week. It’s a difficult environment for ma

  • The Best Stocks to Invest $50,000 in Right Now

    Investors should always remain aware of their risk tolerance, which becomes increasingly important as your position sizes grow and the stakes become larger. Technology conglomerate Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) dominates the internet; its Google search engine conducts 92% of the world's internet searches, a fantastic stat because it shows that no company on earth has been able to set up a notable competitor in any market. Alphabet generates tons of profitable revenue by selling ads to its internet audience; the company's done $282 billion in revenue over the past year, and $62 billion of that (22%) becomes free cash flow, profits that Alphabet can add to its financial war chest.

  • 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy in 2023 That Could Set You Up For Life

    Few companies will have the longevity to deliver strong returns for decades, but these three could be among them.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Rally Gets Ready For Inflation, Federal Reserve Tests; 2 Big Possible Takeovers

    The market rally faces big tests with the upcoming CPI inflation report and Federal Reserve meeting. Here's what to do.

  • 3 Red-Hot Stocks That Could Continue to Beat the Market

    Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM) has absolutely sizzled this year. The biotech stock has more than doubled, with most of the gain coming in just the last couple of months. It should file for FDA approvals of AXS-07 in treating migraine and AXS-14 in treating fibromyalgia next year as well.

  • 3 Warren Buffett Dividend Stocks That Generate Monster Passive Income

    Warren Buffett probably doesn't think much about passive income when he invests. Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) portfolio includes a handful of dividend stocks that deliver monster yields at today's share prices. Berkshire Hathaway initiated a position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ: PARA) earlier this year.

  • 11 Undervalued Canadian Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article we present our list of 11 Undervalued Canadian Stocks To Buy Now. Click to skip ahead and see the top 5 Undervalued Canadian Stocks To Buy Now. Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL), Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX), and Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) are some of the most undervalued Canadian stocks to buy now according […]

  • Anti-Tesla Investors Hit The Jackpot

    Investors who bet on a decline in the electric vehicle maker's stock price in the short term have won the jackpot.

  • Stock Market’s Defining Moment Arrives With CPI, Fed Decision

    (Bloomberg) -- It’s the week everyone’s been waiting for. With the release a key measure of inflation, the Federal Reserve interest-rate decision and Chair Jerome Powell’s comments afterward, investors are hoping to finally have a clear view of what’s ahead for a beaten-down stock market and economy in 2023.Most Read from BloombergFed’s Message That Rates Will Stay on Hold for ‘Some Time’ Clashes With 2023 Rate-Cut BetsElon Musk Steps Up Attacks on Twitter’s Former Safety HeadChina’s Top Medical

  • Rivian, GlobalFoundries Joining Nasdaq 100 Index; Apple Chipmaker, China Stocks Falling Off

    Tesla rival Rivian and GlobalFoundries lead Dec. 19 additions to the Nasdaq 100 index. Apple chipmaker Skyworks and two China names will exit.

  • I’m 68, my husband is terminally ill, and his $3 million estate will go to his son. I want to spend the rest of my days traveling — will I have enough money?

    First, develop a plan (some might call it a budget), said Robert Gilliland, managing director and senior wealth adviser at Concenture Wealth Management. Take into consideration every single possible expense you anticipate after your husband dies, and account for inflation as well. You can break these expenses down into the short term, such as one to five years, the intermediate term, which would be the six- to 10-year span, and the long term, or beyond 10 years.

  • 3 Top Energy Dividend Stocks to Buy in December

    The energy sector can be a great place for income-seeking investors. Three great energy dividend stocks to consider buying this month are Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD), Brookfield Infrastructure (NYSE: BIPC)(NYSE: BIP), and NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE).

  • Tech Stocks Are Cheap. Here’s 1 That May Actually Be a Bargain.

    Some tech stocks might have already hit bottom, and IAC looks like a textbook case of an undervalued stock that deserves more attention from investors.

  • Is There any Hope for Veru Stock?

    With approval of Veru's (NASDAQ: VERU) drug sabizabulin for severe COVID-19 in serious question, the company's shareholders have every right to be a bit flighty at the moment. The most significant near-term risk to Veru's stock is that regulators at the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) might decide to rebuff its request to commercialize sabizabulin with an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA). In November, a non-binding advisory committee at the FDA voted against the company, finding with an 8-5 vote that the medicine's purported efficacy characteristics were not compelling enough for an expedited approval in light of the known risks of treatment and the ongoing public health need for such therapies.