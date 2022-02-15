AETOS, Collinson and Crisis24 launch 'AETOS Assist' - an integrated security, medical and travel risk management service for businesses

SINGAPORE, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AETOS, Collinson and Crisis24, a GardaWorld company, have signed a strategic partnership agreement to provide 'AETOS Assist', an end-to-end integrated security and travel risk management service to businesses. Operating out of a 5G-enabled data-driven Command Centre, AETOS Assist will strengthen Crisis24 and Collinson's presence in the Asia-Pacific region; enabling organisations to fulfil their duty of care and protect employees in the region and around the world.

Under the agreement, all three companies will harness their combined expertise to provide corporate clients with a complete global risk mitigation service and support, enabling them to effectively assess, mitigate and manage risks amidst the continually evolving threat environment.

From pre-travel risk assessment, real-time security intelligence and people tracking through to crisis management, emergency evacuations and global medical assistance, AETOS Assist will provide specialised support and 24/7/365 peace of mind for business travellers and expatriates. Their medical solution will also include seamless and secure COVID-related travel tests and assistance, to help organisations manage the current pandemic and safeguard workforce health.

"We are excited to join forces with Collinson and Crisis24, both leading experts in the integrated risk management, global traveller, and medical assistance spaces. Enhancing and diversifying our capabilities is part of AETOS' broader vision to provide integrated security and safety solutions to our clients. This partnership will help AETOS grow its regional footprint, and expand our horizon scanning, threat assessment and response capabilities to mitigate security risks anywhere in the world," said Mr Alfred Fox, Executive Director & CEO of AETOS Holdings.

Francis Chong, Vice President, Collinson Assistance, Asia Pacific, of Collinson said, "As a global leader in the provision of medical and travel risk management solutions, we are delighted to be joining forces with AETOS and further cement our existing partnership with Crisis24. With corporate travel becoming even more complex during the COVID-19 pandemic, we are dedicated to helping companies better protect and support their employees wherever they operate. Additionally, with the new ISO 31030 Standard moving travel risk management onto the C-Suite agenda, this partnership will ensure businesses can safeguard their most valuable assets – their employees."

Commenting on the partnership, Richard Hancock, Director Consultancy Services APAC, of Crisis24 said, "Crisis24 looks forward to delivering integrated security risk management services and unrivalled customer experience in partnership with AETOS and Collinson. This is the start of a great collaboration with talented teams. Our combined strengths, unique capabilities and innovative technologies provide seamless security, risk management and medical assistance to our clients in the Asia Pacific region and worldwide."

AETOS Holdings Pte Ltd, a member of the Surbana Jurong Group, is a leading integrated security and safety services provider in Singapore providing an extensive portfolio of services.

