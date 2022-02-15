U.S. markets open in 6 hours 44 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,390.75
    -3.25 (-0.07%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,403.00
    -68.00 (-0.20%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,268.00
    +15.00 (+0.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,016.00
    -3.40 (-0.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    94.56
    -0.90 (-0.94%)
     

  • Gold

    1,879.70
    +10.30 (+0.55%)
     

  • Silver

    23.82
    -0.03 (-0.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1320
    +0.0012 (+0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9960
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    28.33
    +0.97 (+3.55%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3533
    +0.0002 (+0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.3540
    -0.1960 (-0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,665.10
    +1,461.90 (+3.46%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    999.98
    +43.77 (+4.58%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,531.59
    -129.43 (-1.69%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,865.19
    -214.40 (-0.79%)
     

AETOS, Collinson and Crisis24 launch 'AETOS Assist' - an integrated security, medical and travel risk management service for businesses

·2 min read

SINGAPORE, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AETOS, Collinson and Crisis24, a GardaWorld company, have signed a strategic partnership agreement to provide 'AETOS Assist', an end-to-end integrated security and travel risk management service to businesses. Operating out of a 5G-enabled data-driven Command Centre, AETOS Assist will strengthen Crisis24 and Collinson's presence in the Asia-Pacific region; enabling organisations to fulfil their duty of care and protect employees in the region and around the world.

Under the agreement, all three companies will harness their combined expertise to provide corporate clients with a complete global risk mitigation service and support, enabling them to effectively assess, mitigate and manage risks amidst the continually evolving threat environment.

From pre-travel risk assessment, real-time security intelligence and people tracking through to crisis management, emergency evacuations and global medical assistance, AETOS Assist will provide specialised support and 24/7/365 peace of mind for business travellers and expatriates. Their medical solution will also include seamless and secure COVID-related travel tests and assistance, to help organisations manage the current pandemic and safeguard workforce health.

"We are excited to join forces with Collinson and Crisis24, both leading experts in the integrated risk management, global traveller, and medical assistance spaces. Enhancing and diversifying our capabilities is part of AETOS' broader vision to provide integrated security and safety solutions to our clients. This partnership will help AETOS grow its regional footprint, and expand our horizon scanning, threat assessment and response capabilities to mitigate security risks anywhere in the world," said Mr Alfred Fox, Executive Director & CEO of AETOS Holdings.

Francis Chong, Vice President, Collinson Assistance, Asia Pacific, of Collinson said, "As a global leader in the provision of medical and travel risk management solutions, we are delighted to be joining forces with AETOS and further cement our existing partnership with Crisis24. With corporate travel becoming even more complex during the COVID-19 pandemic, we are dedicated to helping companies better protect and support their employees wherever they operate. Additionally, with the new ISO 31030 Standard moving travel risk management onto the C-Suite agenda, this partnership will ensure businesses can safeguard their most valuable assets – their employees."

Commenting on the partnership, Richard Hancock, Director Consultancy Services APAC, of Crisis24 said, "Crisis24 looks forward to delivering integrated security risk management services and unrivalled customer experience in partnership with AETOS and Collinson. This is the start of a great collaboration with talented teams. Our combined strengths, unique capabilities and innovative technologies provide seamless security, risk management and medical assistance to our clients in the Asia Pacific region and worldwide."

About AETOS

AETOS Holdings Pte Ltd, a member of the Surbana Jurong Group, is a leading integrated security and safety services provider in Singapore providing an extensive portfolio of services.

For more information, please visit www.aetos.com.sg.

Media Contact:

Elaine Ong, elaine.ongyy@aetos.com.sg

SOURCE AETOS HOLDINGS

Recommended Stories

  • How lawyers' TV ads became a billion-dollar industry

    It was once a crime for lawyers to hawk their services. How did commercials selling legal advice become so pervasive – and so bonkers?

  • Focusing on local Pensacola entrepreneurs reaps the most rewards | The Spring

    The Pensacola area will continue to see growth by investing in current entrepreneur support systems and by encouraging a spirit of entrepreneurship.

  • BMO Commits $78 Million to Lending to Black-Owned Businesses

    (Bloomberg) -- Bank of Montreal said it committed C$100 million ($78 million) to financing Black-owned businesses.Most Read from BloombergHere’s What the Pandemic Has in Store for the World NextStocks Pare Losses Amid Wild Swings; Oil Tops $95: Markets WrapCovid’s Great Uncoupling: Gap Widens Between Cases and DeathsPutin Signals Talks With U.S. to Go On as Some Drills EndSingapore’s Young Super-Rich Snap Up the Island’s Priciest HomesBlack business owners and entrepreneurs can receive loans of

  • USPS desperately needs more Congressional oversight | Opinion

    We hope our state leaders, like Sen. Rick Scott and his colleagues in the US Senate, are focusing on protecting taxpayers and businesses here in Florida

  • Databook provides insights so sales reps become customer experts

    After securing $16 million in Series A funding last April, Databook, an AI-powered consultative sales intelligence company, is back, this time with $50 million in Series B funding. With people still working remotely in the third year of the pandemic, Salesforce reported that 88% of salespeople feel that the “current economic conditions make it important to anticipate customers’ needs.” This is where Databook comes in by providing tools, at the click of a button, that enable reps to become experts for their clients.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? JD.com , NetEase, Li Auto, Xpeng and BYD Co.. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • BlockFi Moves to Register Lending Product With SEC

    The crypto lender said Monday it’s pursuing a stock offering.

  • Intel nears $6 billion deal to buy Tower Semiconductor - source

    (Reuters) -Intel Corp is close to buying Israeli firm Tower Semiconductor for about $6 billion, a source familiar with the matter said, as the U.S. company looks to advance its strategy of contract manufacturing chips for other businesses. The potential purchase would deepen Intel's presence in a space dominated by Taiwan-based TSMC, the world's largest contract chipmaker. Tower Semiconductor, whose U.S. shares surged 53% in extended trading, specializes in analog chips used in the automotive, mobile, medical and aerospace industries.

  • Basic Forex Market Concepts

    You don't have to be a daily trader to take advantage of the forex market—every time you travel overseas and exchange your money into a foreign currency, you are participating in the foreign exchange, or forex, market. In fact, the forex market is the quiet giant of finance, dwarfing all other capital markets in its world. Despite this market’s overwhelming size, when it comes to trading currencies, the concepts are simple.

  • Marriott Is Well Worth Watching Ahead of Q4 Earnings

    Analysts are expecting Marriott’s earnings to be $1.04 per share when they release Q4 earnings results on Thursday, Feb 17.

  • Aflac Incorporated Appears in Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies for 21st Time

    Company ranks No. 1 in the Long-Term Investment Value category in the Insurance: Life and Health Industry and No. 2 for innovation

  • Financial Advisor Stifel Negotiates Buy Point In Choppy Market

    Joining Blackstone on the list of new buys by top funds, financial advisor Stifel tests a buy point in choppy market conditions.

  • If you found Coinbase’s Super Bowl ad confusing, check out the exchange’s entry into this tax season

    Coinbase’s Super Bowl roving QR code Super Bowl commercial may be as confusing to some people as its surprise entry into tax season. Taxpayers who use TurboTax can ask to have their refunds deposited directly into a Coinbase account, where the money can be converted to more than 100 types of cryptocurrencies without trading fees, or it can sit in U.S. dollars, ready for future trades. This decision comes at a time when investment experts urge caution as volatile investments such as bitcoin and ethereum may or may not rebound from recent declines.

  • Largest cryptocurrencies mixed as Dogecoin falls

    CRYPTO UPDATE The largest cryptocurrencies were mixed during morning trading on Monday, with Dogecoin (DOGEUSD) seeing the biggest move, shedding 5.00% to 15 cents. Uniswap (UNIUSD) lead the increases with a 2.

  • Crypto, stablecoin boom make digital dollar push more 'urgent': Treasury official

    Crypto's rapid adoption has made developing a central bank digital currency an "urgent" proposition, a top Treasury official told Yahoo Finance.

  • California, Texas pension funds among new investors in EV startup Rivian

    Seven state government employee pension funds including CalPERS, the largest U.S. pension plan, took stakes in electric vehicle startup Rivian Automotive Inc in the quarter that ended Dec. 31, according to securities filings released Monday. The Teacher Retirement System of Texas, the California Public Employees Retirement System (CalPERS) and the Maryland State Retirement and Pension System were among the seven as well as pension funds for Utah, Colorado, North Carolina and Wisconsin, according to data from fund tracker WhaleWisdom.

  • Intel Nears Roughly $6 Billion Deal to Buy Tower Semiconductor

    Intel is close to a deal to buy Israeli chip company Tower Semiconductor for nearly $6 billion, as the U.S. semiconductor giant continues spending to expand its manufacturing operations.

  • The Carry Trade Is Faltering, Just as It Began to Deliver Gains

    (Bloomberg) -- Playbooks for emerging-market carry trades are getting redrafted as favored funding currencies gear up for gains, threatening to eat into investors’ returns.Most Read from BloombergHere’s What the Pandemic Has in Store for the World NextTech Turns Lower, Sinking Stocks as Yields Jump: Markets WrapCovid’s Great Uncoupling: Gap Widens Between Cases and DeathsPutin Signals Talks With U.S. to Go On as Some Drills EndSingapore’s Young Super-Rich Snap Up the Island’s Priciest HomesThe E

  • Oil Jumps to $95 as Price Volatility Rises on Ukraine Tensions

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil jumped as simmering geopolitical tensions between Russia and Ukraine kept the market on edge and volatility high. Most Read from BloombergHere’s What the Pandemic Has in Store for the World NextPutin Signals Talks With U.S. to Go On as Some Drills EndStocks Fail to Hold Gains as Treasury Yields Jump: Markets WrapSarcasm in Ukraine Roils Markets Swinging Between War, PeaceNo-Fly List Talks Intensify in U.S. on Surge in Violent IncidentsWest Texas Intermediate surged above $95 a

  • US STOCKS-Futures fall on fears of potential Russian attack on Ukraine

    Feb 14 (Reuters) - Wall Street futures slid on Monday, as rising geopolitical tensions between Russia and the West posed a double whammy for investors already worried about aggressive policy tightening by the Federal Reserve to combat surging inflation.