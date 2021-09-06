U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,535.43
    -1.52 (-0.03%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,369.09
    -74.71 (-0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,363.52
    +32.32 (+0.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,292.05
    -11.97 (-0.52%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.70
    -0.59 (-0.85%)
     

  • Gold

    1,828.70
    -5.00 (-0.27%)
     

  • Silver

    24.77
    -0.03 (-0.13%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1882
    -0.0010 (-0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3220
    +0.0280 (+2.16%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3855
    -0.0009 (-0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.7600
    +0.0680 (+0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    51,725.62
    +1,516.34 (+3.02%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,353.84
    +56.11 (+4.32%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,138.35
    -25.55 (-0.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,613.87
    +485.76 (+1.67%)
     

AETOS Rolls Out New Generation Account Management Mobile App

·2 min read

SYDNEY, Sept. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AETOS Capital Group ("AETOS"), a global leading online FX and CFDs trading service provider, is pleased to announce the rollout of its new generation account management mobile application to investors worldwide. AETOS global customers are now able to take advantage of its newly launched account management App, experiencing a faster and more convenient way to manage investment portfolio while diving through global markets. Additionally, the custom designed business records functions offer AETOS global partners more flexibility to grow their business with the leading fintech trading broker.

More plus functions are integrated into the new launched App
More plus functions are integrated into the new launched App

"We have seen a great boost in new client business and daily trading volume on our platform since Covid-19 Pandemic. While most parts of the world are locked down, people also witness how the great turbulence shook the global market, and brought in huge potential for speculators. Investors come to us seeking a convenient pathway to global investments." Said the Chairman of AETOS Capital Group, "AETOS leadership is well demonstrated through our ability to provide the best-in-class trading service. After the new generation account management App launch, the exploration into digital innovations will continue to delight clients' trading experience with us."

All is at your fingertips now

The newly unveiled AETOS App marries the full service functionalities of clients' portal BizCentre and the convenience of mobile devices. Within the App, individual traders can easily complete account registration, check account balance, track portfolio performance, grasp AETOS exclusive education resources and trace new deposits progress. The built-in trading tools such as Autochartist and news feeds keep users updated with the latest market movements. Whenever support is needed, customer service can be easily reached within AETOS App.

Furthermore, more plus functions are integrated into the institutional version, tailored specifically for AETOS global business partners. The concise design gives AETOS partners an at-a-glance view of their business records with AETOS. Together with multi-dimensional reports, those functions are sure to help partners further facilitate a better service to clients under the introducing business.

Established in 2007, AETOS has been committed to ethically providing world-class online trading service. Today, with operating offices set up across the world top financial centres, AETOS cutting-edge trading platform serves as a global markets gateway for clients from more than 100 countries.

Visit AETOS official website https://www.aetoscg.com/en/AETOS-APP.html for more information about AETOS Capital Group.

Scan to experience AETOS APP now
Scan to experience AETOS APP now
AETOS_Logo
AETOS_Logo

SOURCE AETOS Capital Group

Recommended Stories

  • Analysts Say These 3 Stocks Are Their Top Picks for the Rest of 2021

    There comes a point when repetition gets boring. Both the S&P 500 and the NASDAQ saw out the week trading at - or just a touch under - record high levels again. The reaction was a sort of verbal shrug: “Oh, another new stock record.” There’s definitely a feeling ‘out there’ that we’re getting used to this, that this is normal. It’s a crazy-high bull run, and with luck, it’s not leading to a bubble. Investors are optimistic and looking for stocks to buy – and as long as that mood prevails, we’ll

  • A shock is headed for the housing market

    The Biden-Harris administration has made it clear it has no plans for another extension of the mortgage forbearance program, which is set to lapse on Sept. 30.

  • Protect your wealth from the next crisis with these simple low-volatility stocks

    Costco and other low-beta stocks can safeguard your portfolio from market swings.

  • 3 Growth Stocks That'll Make You Richer By 2024

    Packing your portfolio with rapidly growing stocks is key, but it's all too easy to buy growth stocks that fizzle out after a couple of quarters. All three of the healthcare companies I'll discuss today are highly successful, and they're also escalating their revenue-making potential by building on their difficult-to-imitate products. While the largest gains will go to investors who hold these innovative companies for years, they're also moving quickly enough to make the time between now and 2024 quite exciting, so let's dive in.

  • 2 Growth Stocks With Potential for Fivefold Growth

    Albert Einstein once said compound interest is the most powerful force in the universe. With that in mind, I think CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) and Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) have the potential to grow fivefold in the next decade. To that end, CrowdStrike has become a gold standard in cybersecurity.

  • 3 Top AI Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Looking for a great way to invest in artificial intelligence? Nicholas Rossolillo (DigitalOcean): I was first drawn to this stock because of its focus on small businesses and aspiring digital entrepreneurs. Cloud computing and all of its ancillary tech like AI (which is often handled at a remote data center and delivered via an internet connection) can be expensive to implement -- and tricky to figure out how to make work.

  • Cathie Wood scooped up Zoom stock after it crashed — here's why

    Ark Invest's Cathie Wood is bullish on Zoom after the stock plunged following earnings. Here's what she told Yahoo Finance about the purchase.

  • 3 Game-Changing Stocks That Could Turn $100,000 to $1 Million by 2035

    This trio of businesses is a great way to profit from the long-term trends of e-commerce, streaming video, and programmatic advertising.

  • 5 Game-Changing Stocks That Can Turn $5,000 Into $50,000 (or More) by 2035

    As you may have rightly guessed, Novavax has been gaining buzz for its experimental coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) vaccine, NVX-CoV2373. In a March-published U.K. study, this vaccine generated a vaccine efficacy (VE) of 89.7%. Novavax will likely gain emergency use authorization in the U.S., U.K., and Europe in the coming months.

  • GameStop, Moderna, Home Depot, Kroger, and Other Stocks for Investors to Watch This Week

    GameStop, Lululemon, Kroger, Analog Devices, Moderna, Danaher, and Home Depot report earnings or host investor days this week. Plus, inflation data and the Fed’s beige book.

  • These are the most important things to check on a stock’s quote page before deciding whether to buy or sell

    There's a lot more to glean from a MarketWatch stock quote page than just the price and the change from the previous session. In fact, price may be one of the least useful pieces of information.

  • Investors love to boast about their great stock picks, but beware of those who use fancy math to calculate their gains

    After more than 40 years of rigorously auditing the performance of investment advisers, I have learned that over the long term, buying and holding an index fund that tracks the S&P 500 (SPX) or other broad index nearly always comes out ahead of all other attempts to do better, such as market timing or picking particular stocks, ETFs and mutual funds. What I wanted to measure was how these newsletter portfolios performed in the immediately succeeding year.

  • Why Sea Limited Surged by 22.5% in August

    Sea Limited reported a stellar set of earnings for its fiscal 2021 second quarter, continuing its impressive growth streak. Garena's massively popular hit game Free Fire continued to be the highest-grossing game in Southeast Asia, Latin America, and India and achieved a record of over 150 million peak daily active users during the quarter. Sea Limited continues with its aggressive expansion plans.

  • New Investor? Here Are 3 Great Starter Stocks

    It can be difficult to know where to start in choosing stocks for your investment portfolio. Three stocks that hit these criteria are Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), Facebook (NASDAQ: FB), and DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU). There are many reasons to add the ubiquitous software-as-a-service giant Microsoft to your portfolio.

  • Dividend Investors: 3 High-Yield Stocks for a Low-Yield World

    The dividend yield on the S&P 500 is down to a 20-year low of less than 1.3%. Reuben Gregg Brewer (Enbridge): Finding a fat yield is easier than finding a great company that happens to have a fat yield.

  • Here's Why AbCellera Biologics Stock Gained 10.6% Last Month

    Shares of AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ: ABCL) climbed 10.6% in June, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. AbCellera Biologics provides antigen discovery and engineering services for pharmaceutical companies. Sales and earnings have soared over the last year thanks to royalties it received for discovering Eli Lilly's  bamlanivimab antibody COVID-19 treatment.

  • If You Invested $1,000 in Plug Power at Its IPO, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    Although Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) has been developing hydrogen fuel cells for almost a quarter of a century, its potential has yet to be fully realized. The pandemic certainly dealt a setback to Plug Power's plans for reaching $1 billion in annual sales by 2024, and the impacts of the current variant-propelled COVID-19 wave -- and others that might follow -- may push that achievement even further into the future. All that said, let's see where you would stand today had you invested $1,000 in Plug Power's IPO back in 1999.

  • While Visa’s (NYSE:V) Stock Price Appears Weak, its Financials are in Great Shape

    The share price of Visa (NYSE:V) has stood out due to it's weak performance since the company released results on 27th July. The stock price has fallen nearly 12%, and briefly breached its 200-day moving average yesterday - the first time it has done so since January. Visa was also the worst performing of the 30 constituents of the Dow Jones Industrial Average in August.

  • Should You Invest in AMC Stock Right Now?

    AMC Entertainment Group (NYSE: AMC) has many investors curious. The stock inspires many headlines, and AMC is a source of frequent discussion on social media sites and discussion forums. AMC stock is up nearly 2,000% in 2021, and it has some people asking themselves if they are missing out on the ride of a lifetime.

  • 4 Metrics Behind MongoDB's Soaring Stock Price

    The big pop came as investors digested the company's outstanding fiscal second-quarter results. MongoDB's top line grew 44% year over year, rising to $199 million. Notably, 44% growth marked a significant acceleration from the 39% growth the company posted in the prior quarter.