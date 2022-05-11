U.S. markets close in 5 hours 27 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,029.32
    +28.27 (+0.71%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,422.33
    +261.59 (+0.81%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,762.31
    +24.64 (+0.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,775.86
    +14.07 (+0.80%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    105.16
    +5.40 (+5.41%)
     

  • Gold

    1,850.00
    +9.00 (+0.49%)
     

  • Silver

    21.85
    +0.43 (+1.99%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0570
    +0.0037 (+0.35%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0290
    +0.0360 (+1.20%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2360
    +0.0044 (+0.36%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.2250
    -0.2050 (-0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    31,167.58
    -521.09 (-1.64%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    719.43
    -7.27 (-1.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,313.96
    +70.74 (+0.98%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,213.64
    +46.54 (+0.18%)
     

Aevi Unveils a new Brand Identity

·3 min read

The new brand has been developed to support Aevi's mission to build a more open world, where anyone, anywhere, can take and make any kind of payment. The in-person payment experts bring transactions together on one open platform. Keeping banks, acquirers and other payment service providers ahead of whatever comes next in payment tech.

LONDON, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aevi, announced today that it has completed a major rebranding project. Aevi's purpose is opening up transaction data and setting payments free. The powerful and dynamic new brand reflects this freedom and positivity, demonstrating that Aevi is truly committed to innovation. The new brand strategy celebrates the possibilities that are found at Aevi. It focuses on the openness and flexibility that the new digital world entails.

Founded in 2015, Aevi has grown over the years from operating as a start-up, to one of the biggest major players in FinTech, an industry faced with the need for fast growth. In the era of Payments 4.X, consumers have quickly become accustomed to innovative online payment tech and now expect the same seamless experience in-store. Technology, big commerce and smaller merchants are looking into adapting their services to match this demand.

Aevi is on a mission to make in-person payments as innovative as online payments. Fully cloud-based, the Aevi platform lets customers, and partners, embrace the latest payment tech. It empowers their merchant businesses with unprecedented data, enabling growth and improvements to the customer experience. Device agnostic, it puts their customers firmly in control. An investment in 2021 from Mastercard demonstrates that Aevi is one to watch in the global payments market.

To reflect their commitment to pioneering this change for in-person payments, Aevi has revealed a fresh brand to reflect the openness and flexibility that are now essential components in the FinTech space. Like their platform, they're open to the world and inspired by collaboration. Bringing all industry partners together across the value chain, they create the best possible customer experience. Aevi shines in a completely new light, unveiling a new logo and website design that complements its growing business model.

"Open, fearless, honest, positive. Four attributes that not only describe our new brand, but also the culture we've always fostered here at Aevi. We are operating in an ever-changing environment; technology moves on and so are we. The rebranding marks a new Aevi in- and externally, with a strategy focused on building a more open (payments) world." said Aevi CEO Mike Camerling.

Keeping Aevi, their corporate name, shows appreciation of the business that helped them get here. Using the accessible and free spirit of the new brand's visual language, Aevi highlights the ease of payments and embraces where the future of pay tech is going. Click here to explore the new brand in all its facets.

Visit the new Aevi website and get connected on LinkedIn for the ultimate experience.

About Aevi

Today, the award-winning FinTech Aevi operates across Europe, Australia and the US with offices in London, Prague and Paderborn.

Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=McwZJ9TnnAQ
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1783472/Aevi_Logo.jpg

Media contact:
Sarah Koch
Head of Communications
sarah.koch@aevi.com
+49 5251 532 3948

Aevi Logo
Aevi Logo
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aevi-unveils-a-new-brand-identity-301542857.html

SOURCE AEVI International GmbH

Recommended Stories

  • City National Bank expands small business lending

    City National Bank expanded its lending to small businesses with the addition of business bankers and more loans backed by the U.S. Small Business Administration. The Los Angeles bank, with a significant presence in the Bay Area, said this week that it has become the nation’s second-largest lender making loans under the SBA's 504 program. The 504 loan program can be used to finance equipment and the purchase of commercial real estate used in the business.

  • Shopify Rolls Out Audiences Tool to Drive New Business

    In Shopify's machine learning-driven feature, merchants may find new customers, but Shopify may find even more.

  • Analyst Report: Paychex, Inc.

    Paychex is a leading provider of payroll, human capital management, and insurance solutions servicing small and midsize clients primarily in the United States. The company, established in 1979, services over 710,000 clients and pays over 1 in 12 U.S. private-sector workers. Alongside its traditional payroll services, Paychex offers HCM solutions such as benefits administration and time and attendance software, as well as human resources outsourcing and insurance brokering.

  • BDO AND MICROSOFT EXPAND STRATEGIC ALLIANCE TO DRIVE BUSINESS IMPACT THROUGH DIGITAL EXCELLENCE IN THE MID-MARKET

    BDO and Microsoft announce an expanded strategic alliance in which both parties will collaborate to deliver solutions that create value for BDO clients around the world. The alliance has three objectives:

  • Nakia Vestal Escaped Human Trafficking As A Teen And Built Her Business With $400

    Entrepreneur Nakia Vestal escaped human trafficking and started her now-successful business with just $400. Now she's sharing her advice.

  • Hip-Hop Mogul Percy ‘Master P’ Miller to Share Insights at the Black Enterprise Entrepreneurs Summit in Philly May 18-20

    Black Enterprise Brings Together Hundreds of Entrepreneurs and Companies Focused on Sharing Resources, Funding Ventures, Building Businesses and Closing The Racial Wealth Gap at the Nation's Largest Conference For Black-owned Businesses, Black Founders, and Wealth Creators. Returning in-person to Philadelphia May 18-20.

  • Salesforce acquires Troops.ai to make useful Slack bots

    Proving that there's an appetite for bots, Salesforce today announced that it will acquire Troops.ai, a bot-based service that integrates with Slack to make it easier for sales teams to retrieve and update data across Salesforce’s various systems. The terms of the deal weren't disclosed, but Salesforce said that Troops will become a part of Slack when the acquisition closes in Q2 2023, subject to customary closing conditions. "This announcement marks an incredible milestone in the Troops journey and we’d like to thank our community, our valued customers, our partners, our investors, and our team for all your support and partnership."

  • WizeHire lands fresh cash to expand its SMB-focused hiring platform

    WizeHire, a hiring service for small- and medium-sized (SMB) businesses, has raised $30 million in a Series B funding round led by Tiger Global, with participation from Amplo and Mercury. The tranche values the company at $250 million post-money, and co-founder and CEO Sid Upadhyay says that it'll be put toward growing WizeHire's over-100-person headcount, expanding the company's hiring resources and "further establish[ing]" relationships with technical partners. In a 2021 survey from The Conference Board focused specifically on the service industry, 80% of respondents said they were having a hard time finding qualified workers.

  • Crypto turmoil worsens as Bitcoin plummets below $30,000 and Terra’s stablecoin loses peg and falls to 66 cents

    For crypto, it’s beware the ides of May. Again.

  • UST Stablecoin Veers Wildly From Dollar Peg. Here's the Latest

    By tapping into its bitcoin reserves, UST’s salvation may have exacerbated a bitcoin sell-off that brought BTC to its lowest price since July 2021.

  • Atlanta Fed's Bostic: 'Don't think that the Fed overdid' monetary stimulus

    Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said Tuesday that the central bank did not overdo its money printing during the depths of the pandemic, expressing confidence that the Fed can get high inflation under control.

  • Hedge fund Tiger Global loses $17 billion due to tech stock rout

    The hedge fund Tiger Global has lost roughly two-thirds of the cumulative gains it's made for investors since its inception in 2001, according to data from an investor that tracks the industry.

  • Oil prices rebound strongly as falling China COVID cases drive demand hopes

    Oil prices were moving higher on Wednesday, as investors looked ahead to U.S. inflation data, but also took heart from signs of an easing COVID crisis in parts of China.

  • This Selloff Has Been a Long Time Coming. That Should Make It Less Scary.

    Internet providers to cut prices as Biden pushes access, Goldman Sachs is cutting back on its SPAC business, Fed officials are set to speak ahead of inflation data, and other news to start your day.

  • As De-risking Continues, Is Bitcoin Price Eyeing the $28,000 level?

    Amid continued volatility in the broader cryptocurrency market, bitcoin has continued its journey southwards, heading under the $30,000 mark.

  • Pence Rips Socially Minded Investing, Wants to ‘Rein In’ ESG

    (Bloomberg) -- Former Vice President Mike Pence criticized investor-activist campaigns to force companies such as Exxon Mobil Corp. to follow socially conscious investing principles, saying they elevate “left-wing” goals over the interests of businesses and their employees.Most Read from BloombergDon’t Bother Paying Off Student Loan Debt Right Now, Advisers SayMarcos Jr. Leads With 61% of Votes Counted: Philippines UpdateBiden Team Sees China Tilt Aided as Putin Falters in UkraineStocks Bounce B

  • Germany prepares crisis plan for abrupt end to Russian gas - sources

    BERLIN (Reuters) -German officials are quietly preparing for any sudden halt in Russian gas supplies with an emergency package that could include taking control of critical firms, three people familiar with the matter told Reuters. The preparations being led by the Ministry for Economic Affairs show the heightened state of alert about supplies of the gas that powers Europe's biggest economy and is critical for the production of steel, plastics and cars. Russian gas accounted for 55% of Germany's imports last year and Berlin has come under pressure to unwind a business relationship that critics says is helping to fund Russia's war in Ukraine.

  • Is Moderna Stock A Buy On Its Big First-Quarter Covid Vaccine Number?

    Is Moderna stock a buy after beating first-quarter Covid vaccine sales expectations? Is MRNA stock a buy right now?

  • Economic Outlook Darkens As Fed Ratchets Up War On Inflation: IBD/TIPP

    Americans' pessimism over the U.S. economic outlook and the ability of the government to help has reached multiyear depths as inflation pressures intensify, the May IBD/TIPP Poll finds.

  • Uber’s CEO Bought Company Stock on the Dip

    Shares of the ride-hailing company have dropped 45% in 2022. Dara Khosrowshahi just bought more than $5 million worth.