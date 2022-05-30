AEX Gold - 2022 Objectives and First Quarter Financial Results

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 30, 2022 / AEX Gold Inc. ("AEX" or the "Company" or the "Corporation") (AIM:AEXG; TSXV:AEX), the independent mining company with an unrivalled land package of gold and strategic mineral assets covering an area of 7,615.85 km2 in Southern Greenland, is pleased to outline its 2022 objectives and Q1 Financial Results.

AEX Gold's strategy remains to bring the Nalunaq gold project back into production and use that base as a platform to discover and develop other world class gold and strategic mineral assets both directly and through partnerships to be found in the under explored OECD jurisdiction that is Greenland.

2022 activity highlights

Nalunaq: Core drilling from up to four rigs within and extension to the Valley Block aimed at increasing resources and confidence and to prepare the ground for potential new infrastructure development and bulk sample.

Vagar Ridge: New core drilling programme using two rigs aimed at quantifying the scale of the discovery as well as the depth potential.

Vagar Licence: Further geological mapping and sampling across five new targets identified by the 2021 exploration programme.

Nanoq: Subject to the 2021 exploration results, expected to be released imminently, the Company's intent is to prepare for airborne geophysical survey across the target and along a 20km long structural corridor linking the discovery to the Jokum's Shear gold/copper occurrence.

Sava and North Sava: Maiden scout core drilling programme to test IOCG mineralisation style identified within three target areas identified in 2021 as well as an extended airborne geophysical survey and geochemical sampling programme across North Sava.

Stendalen: Airborne geophysical surveys and geological reconnaissance on recorded Ni/Cu sulphide mineralisation to define best drilling locations for a 2023 core drilling programme.

Regional: further geological reconnaissance and sampling across Eagle's Nest gold target and Kobbermineburgt copper targets as well as sampling across Paatusoq Rare Earth target in preparation for more detailed exploration in 2023.

Operational readiness: One of AEX's key regional differentiators, its all-weather exploration camp remains open with Geological and drill personnel inbound to commence 2022 field season; contracts being finalised with ALS Geochemistry for the installation of an onsite sample preparation laboratory; and most key contracts in place with service providers and equipment including four drill rigs, helicopters and boat charters and geological supplies.

Cash balance of $23.8M at March 31, 2022.

Eldur Olafsson, CEO of AEX Gold, commented:

"After a very positive year of drilling and exploration in 2021 where amongst other things we confirmed a new high grade resource block at Nalunaq and a much larger scale to the Vagar Ridge discovery than we had imagined, we plan to build on this success in 2022 with an active drilling and geological programme across our ever-growing portfolio to test the size and prospectivity.We expect this programme to evolve as the season goes forward as we are still expecting results from our Nanoq Licence, which are due imminently, from regional assets and results from our Nørrearm Graphite samples, expected in H2.

"We have also made great strides within our strategic mineral and rare earths business, where Greenland is fast becoming the last frontier for Western developed nations to secure these valuable minerals which will play such an important role in the energy transition. In recognition of this potential, the Company has announced its intention to change its name from AEX Gold to Amaroq Minerals post the AGM on 16th June 2022."

Precious Metals 2022 Exploration Work Programme:

Nalunaq

The 2022 exploration programme intends to provide further resource development through both infill and strike extension drilling across the Valley Block, informed by the Dolerite Dyke Model. To facilitate this program the Company will develop up to two new drill access roads from the existing mountain surface infrastructure.

The programme will also include the underground assessment of extensions to the Target and Mountain Blocks, including the footwall vein, in order to further refine the Company's geological model and resource growth target areas.

Subject to drill results, the 2022 exploration programme will provide AEX with the optionality of investigating additional underground infrastructure and an underground bulk sample in 2023 with an option for toll treatment off-site subject to discussions with the Government of Greenland. This would be used as a development step to increase resource confidence and de-risk the resource ahead of possible mine construction in 2024/2025, subject to permitting and funding.

The Company has started discussion with mine contractors in order to mitigate delays, as the lead time is on average 12 months in the industry today.

The Company is in the process of updating its Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) and Social Impact Assessment (SIA), which as previously announced it expects to complete over the course of the next year.

Vagar Ridge

The 2021 exploration results have significantly increased the Vagar Ridge footprint, confirming its potential to be a multi-million ounce prospect, adding to AEX's substantial portfolio of prospective gold assets.

AEX believes that Vagar Ridge may host up to four Orogenic gold veins with new rock chip samples giving up to 86.7 g/t gold.

2022 activity: AEX intends to mobilise two helicopter supported drill rigs to conduct the first core drilling on the discovery since 2013. This programme will aim to test the scale of the discovery and prepare it for more resource focused drilling. It will also aim to develop more evidence of Intrusion Related Gold mineralisation style across the target.

Vagar Licence Targets

The 2021 Vagar Licence exploration programme included hyperspectral imaging, reconnaissance sampling and a 385 km 2 high resolution airborne magnetic survey, interpreted by SRK Consulting.

These results has defined a significant deformation zone that extends for more than 50 km across the Vagar licence and into AEX's neighbouring licences, highlighting five further high priority targets similar to Vagar Ridge

2022 activity: These five targets will be further investigated and sampled this year with a view to providing potential further drill targets in the next few years, depending upon results.

Nanoq Gold

2022 activity: Subject to the 2021 Nanoq exploration results which are currently being analysed and are expected to be released imminently, the Company intends to prepare for an airborne geophysical survey across the Nanoq discovery and across an interpreted structural corridor linking it to the Jokum's Shear target 20km to the south.

Eagle's Nest (Anoritooq licence)

2022 activity: Subject to the assessment of the 2021 exploration results in the area which are still being analysed, the Company intend to continue its early-stage geological reconnaissance mapping and sampling aimed at making further Orogenic gold discoveries north of Nalunaq.

Strategic Mineral Targets 2022 Exploration Work Programme:

General

Significant 3,527.75 km 2 mineral licence area has been acquired from Orano, taking AEX's total land package in South Greenland to 7,615.85km 2 and substantially increasing the Company's exposure to Base and Strategic Minerals.

The acquisition means the Company will become the largest licence holder in South Greenland, and the third largest in Greenland, after Anglo American and Greenfields Exploration.

AEX's ongoing Mineral System Modelling highlights the potential of Southern Greenland to host significant strategic metal deposits. These new licences sit within a interpreted Laurasian Mineral Belt connecting Eastern Canada through Greenland to Scandinavia that hosts World Class mineral deposits such as Voisey's Bay (Canada), Gardar Province (Greenland), and the Kiruna IOCG belt (Scandinavia). Work programmes at Sava have illustrated Iron Ore, Copper, Gold ("IOCG") style signatures across three target areas

Sava and North Sava

2021 Work programs at Sava have identified a IOCG (Iron Oxide, Copper Gold) and Porphyry Copper belt situated in close proximity to the international airport at Narsarsaq. North Sava has provided historical grab samples up to 382 g/t Gold (Au), 3.4% Copper (Cu), 3.7% Zinc (Zn), 100 g/t Silver (Ag), 19% Niobium (Nb), 2.2% Zirconium (Zr).

2022 activity: at Sava a maiden scout core drilling programme will test the mineralisation and alteration assemblage at the three targets developed during the course of 2021. These targets will also be further extended by additional geochemical sampling across the licence area. At North Sava, the Company will build upon the interpretations of Orano and conduct a remote sensing programme and airborne geophysical survey that will provide coverage across both licences and it is hoped that this will indicate further high priority targets for 2023.

The Stendalen Iron-Vanadium-Titanium layered intrusive

Previously explored by GEUS, Softrock Mineral and NunaMineral A/S. This intrusive is 8km in diameter and hosts a magnetic layer up to 20m thick which has provided historical samples yielding between 1-10.5% Titanium Dioxide (TiO 2) (average of 4.8%) and 226-5,753ppm Vanadium (V) (average 2,335ppm).

Stendalen also host the potential for Nickel (Ni), Copper (Cu) and Platinum Group Element (PGE) mineralisation with grab samples proving grades of 0.8% Copper (Cu), 0.5% Nickel (Ni) and 0.1% Cobalt (Co).

2022 activity: the Company intend to conduct an airborne geophysical (ZTEM) survey over the intrusion in order to understand its scale, structure and potential for deep sulphide mineralisation signatures. This will be coupled with a ground assessment of the reported Ni/Cu sulphide mineralisation in the contact areas of the intrusion. Finally, the Company will assess drill locations and site logistics ahead of a core drilling programme in 2023 subject to results.

Kobberminebugt

2022 activity: The Company intend to conduct further geological reconnaissance mapping and sampling in and around the former producing Josva copper mine in order to understand the style of mineralisation and extent potential. Further occurrences will also be explored further along the granite / sediment contact zone.

The Paatusoq Rare Earth Element, Niobium, Tantalum, Zirconium project

This syenite complex is 20 km in diameter covering an area of ~240 km 2 within an unexplored section of the Gardar Province.

2022 activity: This new critical metals target within the licences acquired from Orano shall be visited during the 2022 field programme to conduct additional geochemical sampling to test the styles of mineralisation and its relationship to the wider Gardar Province that also hosts the Kvanefjeld and Tanbreez rare earth projects.

In addition to these named programmes, the Company intends to assess numerous other gold targets within the Nanortalik gold belt and several identified graphite targets similar to that already being explored by AEX at Nørrearm and GreenRoc at the Amitsoq Project.

AEX Infrastructure support

The new all-weather 50-person camp remains open and the first field crew is already on site preparing for the 2022 field season.

The Company have a drilling contract in place with two rigs already on site with a further two rigs inbound.

The Company is also finalising contracts with ALS Geochemistry to install a Containerised Preparation Laboratory (CPL) at Nalunaq to service the company's requirements through 2022 and beyond. This laboratory will allow the Company to provide more regular samples for full chemical assay and provide shorter assaying lead-times that are significantly stretched globally.

AEX Gold Financial Results

The Corporation had a cash balance of $23.8 million at March 31, 2022 ($27.3 million at December 31, 2021), with no debt, and total working capital of $22.6 million ($25.2 million at December 31, 2021).

Exploration and evaluation expenses during the period were $1.0 million (Q1 2021: $1.2 million), predominantly on the Nalunaq Property.

General and administrative expenses during the period were $3.0 million (Q1 2021: $1.6 million), with the increase as a result of share-based compensation granted to its officers, employees and consultants.

Selected Financial Information

The following selected financial data is extracted from the Financial Statements for the three months ended March 31, 2022.

Financial Results

Three months ended March 31, 2022 2021 $ $ Exploration and evaluation expenses 1,010,330 1,247,147 General and administrative 2,988,769 1,585,071 Net loss and comprehensive loss (4,135,498 ) (3,289,052 ) Basic and diluted loss per common share (0.02 ) (0.02 )

Financial Position

As at March 31, 2022 As at December 31, 2021 $ $ Cash on hand 23,823,441 27,324,459 Total assets 39,195,469 42,781,664 Total current liabilities 1,207,103 2,100,084 Shareholders' equity 37,276,866 39,968,502 Working capital 22,812,025 25,542,242

AEX Gold Inc: Unaudited Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2022

AEX Gold Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

(Unaudited, in Canadian Dollars)



As at March 31, As at December 31, Notes 2022 2021 $ $ ASSETS Current assets Cash 23,823,441 27,324,459 Sales tax receivable 36,054 51,250 Prepaid expenses and others 159,633 266,617 Total current assets 24,019,128 27,642,326 Non-current assets Deposit 27,944 9,805 Escrow account for environmental monitoring 409,727 424,637 Mineral properties 3 62,244 62,244 Capital assets 4 14,676,426 14,642,652 Total non-current assets 15,176,341 15,139,338 TOTAL ASSETS 39,195,469 42,781,664 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities Trade and other payables 1,137,933 2,049,249 Lease liabilities - current portion 5 69,170 50,835 Total current liabilities 1,207,103 2,100,084 Non-current liabilities Lease liabilities 5 711,500 713,078 Total non-current liabilities 711,500 713,078 Total liabilities 1,918,603 2,813,162 Equity Capital stock 88,500,205 88,500,205 Contributed surplus 4,744,585 3,300,723 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (36,772 ) (36,772 ) Deficit (55,931,152 ) (51,795,654 ) Total equity 37,276,866 39,968,502 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY 39,195,469 42,781,664

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

AEX Gold Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Loss

(Unaudited, in Canadian Dollars)



Three months ended March 31, Notes 2022 2021 $ $ Expenses Exploration and evaluation expenses 7 1,010,330 1,247,147 General and administrative 8 2,988,769 1,585,071 Foreign exchange loss 147,188 490,599 Operating loss 4,146,287 3,322,817 Other expenses (income) Interest income (20,325 ) (44,070 ) Finance costs 9,536 10,305 Net loss and comprehensive loss (4,135,498 ) (3,289,052 ) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - basic and diluted 177,098,737 177,098,737 Basic and diluted loss per common share (0.02 ) (0.02 )

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

AEX Gold Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity

(Unaudited, in Canadian Dollars)





Number of common shares outstanding Capital Stock Contributed surplus Accumulated other comprehensive loss Deficit Total Equity $ $ $ $ $ Balance at January 1, 2021 177,098,737 88,500,205 2,925,952 (36,772 ) (27,106,415 ) 64,282,970 Net loss and comprehensive loss - - - - (3,289,052 ) (3,289,052 ) Balance at March 31, 2021 177,098,737 88,500,205 2,925,952 (36,772 ) (30,395,467 ) 60,993,918

Balance at January 1, 2022 177,098,737 88,500,205 3,300,723 (36,772 ) (51,795,654 ) 39,968,502 Net loss and comprehensive loss - - - - (4,135,498 ) (4,135,498 ) Stock-based compensation - - 1,443,862 - - 1,443,862 Balance at March 31, 2022 177,098,737 88,500,205 4,744,585 (36,772 ) (55,931,152 ) 37,276,866

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

AEX Gold Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited, in Canadian Dollars)

Notes Three months ended March 31, 2022 2021 $ $ Operating activities Net loss for the period (4,135,498 ) (3,289,052 ) Adjustments for: Depreciation 4 203,970 71,862 Stock-based compensation 1,443,862 - Other expenses (income) 9,048 - Foreign exchange loss 145,361 504,799 (2,333,257 ) (2,712,391 ) Changes in non-cash working capital items: Sales tax receivable 15,196 (5,004 ) Prepaid expenses and others 106,984 23,580 Trade and other payables (905,619 ) 96,077 (783,439 ) 114,653 Cash flow used in operating activities (3,116,696 ) (2,597,738 ) Investing activities Acquisition of capital assets 4 (247,834 ) (594,722 ) Deposit on order - (3,306,586 ) Cash flow used in investing activities (247,834 ) (3,901,308 ) Financing activities Principal repayment - lease liabilities 5 (5,550 ) (16,168 ) Cash flow from financing activities (5,550 ) (16,168 ) Net change in cash before effects of exchange rate changes on cash during the period (3,370,080 ) (6,515,214 ) Effects of exchange rate changes on cash (130,938 ) (346,875 ) Net change in cash during the period (3,501,018 ) (6,862,089 ) Cash, beginning of period 27,324,459 61,874,999 Cash, end of period 23,823,441 55,012,910 Supplemental cash flow information Interest received 20,325 44,070 Additions in capital assets included in trade and other payables 48,290 -

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

1. NATURE OF OPERATIONS, BASIS OF PRESENTATION

AEX Gold Inc. (the "Corporation") was incorporated on February 22, 2017, under the Canada Business Corporations Act. The Corporation's head office is situated at 3400, One First Canadian Place, P.O. Box 130, Toronto, Ontario, M5X 1A4, Canada. The Corporation operates in one industry segment, being the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties. It owns interests in properties located in Greenland. The Corporation's financial year ends on December 31. Since July 2017, the Corporation's shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSX-V") under the AEX ticker and since July 2020, the Corporation's shares are also listed on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange ("AIM") under the AEXG ticker.

These unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the three months ended March 31, 2022 ("Financial Statements") were approved by the Board of Directors on May 27, 2022.

1.1 Basis of presentation

The Financial Statements have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB") including International Accounting Standard ("IAS") 34, Interim Financial Reporting. The Financial Statements have been prepared under the historical cost convention.

The Financial Statements should be read in conjunction with the annual financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021 which have been prepared in accordance with IFRS as issued by the IASB. The accounting policies, methods of computation and presentation applied in these Financial Statements are consistent with those of the previous financial year ended December 31, 2021.

2. CRITICAL ACCOUNTING JUDGMENTS AND ASSUMPTIONS

The preparation of the Financial Statements requires Management to make judgments and form assumptions that affect the reported amounts of assets and liabilities at the date of the Financial Statements and reported amounts of expenses during the reporting period. On an ongoing basis, Management evaluates its judgments in relation to assets, liabilities and expenses. Management uses past experience and various other factors it believes to be reasonable under the given circumstances as the basis for its judgments. Actual outcomes may differ from these estimates under different assumptions and conditions.

In preparing the Financial Statements, the significant judgements made by Management in applying the Corporation accounting policies and the key sources of estimation uncertainty were the same as those that applied to the Corporation's audited annual financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021. Estimates and assumptions are continually evaluated and are based on historical experience and other factors, including expectations of future events that are believed to be reasonable under the circumstances.

3. MINERAL PROPERTIES



As at December 31, 2021 Additions As at March 31, 2022

$ $ $ Nalunaq 1 - 1 Tartoq 18,431 - 18,431 Vagar 11,103 - 11,103 Naalagaaffiup Portornga 6,334 - 6,334 Nuna Nutaaq 6,076 - 6,076 Saarloq 7,348 - 7,348 Anoritooq 6,389 - 6,389 Sava (previously called Kangerluarsuk) 6,562 - 6,562 Total mineral properties 62,244 - 62,244



As at December 31, 2020 Additions As at December 31, 2021

$ $ $ Nalunaq 1 - 1 Tartoq 18,431 - 18,431 Vagar 11,103 - 11,103 Naalagaaffiup Portornga 6,334 - 6,334 Nuna Nutaaq 6,076 - 6,076 Saarloq 7,348 - 7,348 Anoritooq 6,389 - 6,389 Sava (previously called Kangerluarsuk) 6,562 - 6,562 Total mineral properties 62,244 - 62,244

4. CAPITAL ASSETS



Field equipment and infrastruc- ture Vehicles and rolling stock Equipment (including software) Construc-tion In Progress Right-of-use assets Total $ $ $ $ $ $ Three months ended March 31, 2022 Opening net book value 1,989,114 4,304,709 156,011 7,452,668 740,150 14,642,652 Additions - - 173,207 69,417 - 242,624 Adjustment - - - - (4,880 ) (4,880 ) Depreciation (64,592 ) (109,614 ) (9,987 ) - (19,777 ) (203,970 ) Closing net book value 1,924,522 4,195,095 319,231 7,522,085 715,493 14,676,426 As at March 31, 2022 Cost 2,351,041 4,605,320 359,085 7,522,085 836,200 15,673,731 Accumulated depreciation (426,519 ) (410,225 ) (39,854 ) - (120,707 ) (997,305 ) Closing net book value 1,924,522 4,195,095 319,231 7,522,085 715,493 14,676,426

4. CAPITAL ASSETS (CONT'D)

Depreciation of capital assets related to exploration and evaluation properties is being recorded in exploration and evaluation expenses in the consolidated statement of comprehensive loss, under depreciation. Depreciation of $181,833 ($49,316 for the three months ended March 31, 2021) was expensed as exploration and evaluation expenses during the three months ended March 31, 2022.

As at March 31, 2022, the Corporation had capital asset purchase commitments, net of deposit on order, of $nil ($6,597,326 as at March 31, 2021). These commitments related to purchases of equipment, infrastructure and vehicles.

As of March 31, 2022, the amount of $7,522,085 of construction in progress is related to equipment and infrastructure received or in storage and which will be installed at the appropriate time. Equipment and infrastructure include process plant components that are not yet available for use.

5. LEASE LIABILITIES



As at March 31 2022 $ Balance beginning 763,913 Principal repayment (5,550 ) Adjustment 22,307 Balance ending 780,670 Non-current portion - lease liabilities (711,500 ) Current portion - lease liabilities 69,170

6. STOCK OPTIONS

An incentive stock option plan (the "Plan") was approved initially in 2017 and renewed by shareholders on June 9, 2021. The Plan is a "rolling" plan whereby a maximum of 10% of the issued shares at the time of the grant are reserved for issue under the Plan to executive officers, directors, employees and consultants. The Board of directors grants the stock options and the exercise price of the options shall not be less than the closing price on the last trading day, preceding the grant date. The options have a maximum term of ten years. Options granted pursuant to the Plan shall vest and become exercisable at such time or times as may be determined by the Board, except options granted to consultants providing investor relations activities shall vest in stages over a 12-month period with a maximum of one-quarter of the options vesting in any three-month period. The Corporation has no legal or constructive obligation to repurchase or settle the options in cash.

On January 17, 2022, the Corporation granted to its officers, employees and consultant 4,100,000 stock options with an exercise price of $0.60 and expiry date of January 17, 2027. The stock options vested 100% at the grant date. The options were granted at an exercise price equal to the closing market price of the shares the day prior to the grant. Total stock-based compensation costs amount to $1,435,000 for an estimated fair value of $0.35 per option. The fair value of the options granted was estimated using the Black-Scholes model with no expected dividend yield, 69.38% expected volatility, 1.51% risk-free interest rate and a 5 year term. The expected life and expected volatility were estimated by benchmarking comparable companies to the Corporation.

6. STOCK OPTIONS (CONT'D)

Changes in stock options are as follows:





Three months ended March 31, 2022

Number of options Weighted average exercise price $ Balance, beginning 6,935,000 0.51 Granted 4,100,000 0.60 Expired - - Balance, end 11,035,000 0.55 Balance, end exercisable 10,901,666 0.55

Stock options outstanding and exercisable as at March 31, 2022 are as follows:

Number of options outstanding Number of options exercisable Exercise price Expiry date $ 1,160,000 1,160,000 0.50 July 13, 2022 1,360,000 1,360,000 0.45 August 22, 2023 1,820,000 1,820,000 0.38 December 31, 2025 100,000 33,333 0.50 July 5, 2026 100,000 33,333 0.50 September 13, 2026 1,495,000 1,495,000 0.70 December 31, 2026 4,100,000 4,100,000 0.60 January 17, 2027 900,000 900,000 0.59 December 31, 2027 11,035,000 10,901,666

7. EXPLORATION AND EVALUATION EXPENSES

Three months ended March 31, 2022 2021 $ $ Geology 154,421 143,538 Drilling 40,462 - Analysis 141,382 79,219 Transport 89,139 957 Logistic support 11,752 21,202 Insurance 13,200 8,663 Maintenance infrastructure 370,247 - Project Engineering costs - 931,866 Government fees 7,894 12,386 Depreciation 181,833 49,316 Exploration and evaluation expenses 1,010,330 1,247,147

8. GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATION

Three months ended March 31, 2022 2021 $ $ Salaries and benefits 639,999 387,508 Stock-based compensation 1,443,862 - Director's fees 157,000 119,500 Professional fees 275,708 556,355 Marketing and investor relations 168,867 165,723 Insurance 101,019 117,965 Travel and other expenses 145,913 130,209 Regulatory fees 34,264 85,265 Depreciation 22,137 22,546 General and administration 2,988,769 1,585,071

9. SUBSEQUENT EVENTS

9.1 Options granted

On April 20, 2022, the Corporation granted a senior employee 73,333 stock options with an exercise price of $0.75 and expiry date of April 20, 2027. The stock options vested 100% at the grant date. The options were granted with an exercise price equal to the closing market price of the shares the day prior to the grant.

9.2 Acquisition of Significant Strategic Mineral Land Package in South Greenland

On May 12, 2022, the Corporation announced that it has acquired mineral exploration licences No. 2020-41 and 2021-11 (the "Licences") covering areas in South Greenland from Orano Group ("Orano") for zero upfront consideration but in exchange for a 0.5% contractual, gross revenue royalty (GRR), based on potential future sales of minerals exploited on the licences. The GRR is paid annually and capped at US$10 million ("Royalties Cap"). The Royalties Cap is subject to an annual inflation adjustment, with an ultimate cap limited to the current market capitalisation of the Corporation. Orano has a right of first refusal on any sales or transfer of these licenses. The acquisition is subject to approval from the Greenland Government.

