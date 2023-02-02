U.S. markets close in 4 hours 46 minutes

AF Group Announces Executive Leadership Promotions

·3 min read

LANSING, Mich., Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AF Group is pleased to announce the promotions of several key executives following the completion of its acquisition of AmeriTrust Group, which reflects its success as a growing, innovative and diversified leader in specialty insurance.

Pictured clockwise from top left: Kelly Fusner, Kelly Sudderth-Truscott, Steve Cooper, and Keri Kittmann
Pictured clockwise from top left: Kelly Fusner, Kelly Sudderth-Truscott, Steve Cooper, and Keri Kittmann

"This is an incredibly exciting time for our organization and these changes illustrate the tremendous strength of our leadership team, who have been instrumental in helping us build our success as a leading national specialty insurer," said Lisa Corless, president and CEO of AF Group. "Their commitment to our transformation has further enhanced our agent partnerships and has led to an expanded suite of solutions for the ultimate benefit of our customers."

Steve Cooper has been named president, Commercial Markets, retaining his previous responsibilities as president of AF Group's Workers' Compensation Division while adding leadership of admitted commercial lines for AmeriTrust.

Cooper carries more than 30 years of experience in property and casualty insurance and has served as president of AF Group's Workers' Compensation Division since 2020. Prior to that, he served as president of United Heartland in 2010, and added responsibilities for Third Coast Underwriters in 2019.

Before joining AF Group, Cooper held significant leadership roles with Travelers, General Electric, Specialty Underwriters' Alliance and Accident Fund.

Kelly Fusner has been named president, Specialty Lines, overseeing AF Group brands Fundamental Underwriters and AF Specialty, as well as AmeriTrust's Century Surety brand.

Fusner has a strong background in insurance strategy, product development and underwriting performance. She joined AF Group in 2019 as managing director of Multiline Distribution and has served as chief underwriting officer since 2020.

Prior to joining AF Group, Fusner was president and chief underwriting officer with Redstone Underwriters. In addition, she has had extensive experience with other major insurance carriers nationwide, including Vela Insurance Services (a W.R. Berkley company), Liberty International Underwriters and The Hartford.

Keri Kittmann has been named senior vice president, Business Performance, Strategy and Chief of Staff, adding oversight of Business Performance operations for AmeriTrust while retaining her leadership of AF Group's Communications and Community Relations divisions.

Kittmann joined AF Group in 2000 and has held various management positions within Finance (including Controller), Performance Management and Strategy before being promoted to her current position. Her experience includes strategy development and execution, budget and forecasting, and organization performance. Her most recent role was supporting the due diligence and acquisition of AmeriTrust.

Kelly Sudderth-Truscott has been named senior vice president, Marketing. She will oversee AF Group brands' marketing functions, including leadership of Agency Education, Agency Relations, Corporate Events and Marketing Communications.

Sudderth-Truscott has more than 20 years of experience in operations, strategy development, agency partnerships and brand value within national property and casualty insurance and government-sponsored health programs. For the past seven years, she has served as vice president of Strategy, Product Development and Communications for Emergent Holdings.

About AF Group

AF Group is a nationally recognized holding company whose affiliated insurance brands are premier providers of innovative, specialty and workers' compensation insurance solutions offered through independent agents nationwide. All policies are underwritten by a licensed insurer subsidiary. For more information, visit afgroup.com. © AF Group.

Contact:
Marissa Sura
(517) 896-3707
marissa.sura@afgroup.com
AFGroup.com

AF Group logo. (PRNewsFoto/AF Group)
AF Group logo. (PRNewsFoto/AF Group)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/af-group-announces-executive-leadership-promotions-301737600.html

SOURCE AF Group

