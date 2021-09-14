U.S. markets close in 4 hours 41 minutes

AF Group Announces Mike Hicks as Senior Vice President of Digital Experience

·2 min read

LANSING, Mich., Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Continuing its success as an innovative, top-tier national specialty insurance company, AF Group has announced Mike Hicks as senior vice president of Digital Experience. Hicks will be responsible for providing key leadership of the Innovation, Customer Experience, Business Transformation and Information Technology teams, further strengthening AF Group's focus on best serving the rapidly changing needs of its valued customers.

Mike Hicks, AF Group.
Mike Hicks, AF Group.

Hicks formerly served as senior vice president and chief information officer for Emergent Holdings, Inc., with technology oversight for AF Group, Advantasure, Senior Health Services and Covantage Health Partners.

"We are so pleased to welcome a proven champion of innovation and technology to our leadership team," said Lisa Corless, president and CEO of AF Group. "Throughout his career, Mike has demonstrated a tireless commitment to success, and his role in building critical digital and customer experiences will lead us to exciting new possibilities."

During his 25-year career, Hicks has held senior-level positions with Guardian Life, MassMutual Financial Group, The Hartford Life Insurance Co., The Phoenix Life Insurance Company and Lincoln Financial Group. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Boston University and an MBA in Global Business and Leadership from the Northeastern University D'Amore-McKim School of Business in Boston. Hicks is currently a finalist for the 2021 Orbie Michigan CIO of the Year Award.

To learn more about AF Group and its brands, visit AFGroup.com.

About AF Group
AF Group (Lansing, Mich.) and its subsidiaries are a premier provider of innovative insurance solutions. Insurance policies may be issued by any of the following companies within AF Group: Accident Fund Insurance Company of America, Accident Fund National Insurance Company, Accident Fund General Insurance Company, United Wisconsin Insurance Company, Third Coast Insurance Company or CompWest Insurance Company.

Contact:
Bob Lapinski
(517) 331-4890
bob.lapinski@AFGroup.com
AFGroup.com

AF Group logo. (PRNewsFoto/AF Group)
AF Group logo. (PRNewsFoto/AF Group)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/af-group-announces-mike-hicks-as-senior-vice-president-of-digital-experience-301376351.html

SOURCE AF Group

