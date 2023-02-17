U.S. markets open in 7 hours 12 minutes

AF-KLM Full Year 2022 Results

AIR FRANCE - KLM
·36 min read
AIR FRANCE - KLM
AIR FRANCE - KLM

February 17, 2023

FULL YEAR 2022 RESULTS



BACK TO POSITIVE NET INCOME AFTER A SUCCESSFUL YEAR IN A CHALLENGING CONTEXT

 

POSITIVE OPERATING RESULT FOR BOTH AIR FRANCE AND KLM THANKS TO SIGNIFICANT INCREASE IN REVENUES
AND TRANSFORMATION EFFORTS

  • Strong Group capacity ramp up at 85% compared to 2019 with load factor at 84%

  • Group revenues at €26.4bn, with highest fourth quarter revenues in history

  • Operating result at €1.2bn with operating margin at 4.5% above 2019 level (4.2%), despite surging fuel price

  • Positive net income at €0.7bn supporting the Group’s equity restoration

  • Positive Adjusted operating free cash flow ast €1.9bn and solid cash at hand at €10.6bn

  • Net debt down by €1.9bn euros, compared to end of 2021

Commenting on the results, Mr. Benjamin Smith, Group CEO, said:
Throughout 2022, Air France-KLM once again demonstrated its resilience and agility in a context of unprecedented crises. In spite of the Omicron strain, the war in Ukraine, the inflationary situation and the operational disruptions at major international airports last summer, our Group and its airlines were able to successfully capture a strong demand for travel.
On the financial side, we successfully undertook major operations to both restore our equity and consolidate our balance sheet while continuing to pay back the State aids we received. We secured landmark deals, including a strategic commercial partnership with CMA CGM Group which became our largest private shareholder.
All the while, we moved forward with our transformation efforts at every level of our Group to emerge stronger and more efficient from the pandemic as a leader of sustainable aviation. Our fleet renewal efforts and our investments in SAF fully demonstrate our determination to play an active role in the decarbonization, not just of our own operations, but of the industry as a whole.
We close out the year with a positive net income, having turned the page on Covid, and look to the future with confidence in our ability to address the challenges ahead.
I would like to thank all the customers who chose to fly our airlines this year as well as all our employees, who made this year a success through their hard work and commitment to excellence.

Highest Q4 revenue in history and Full Year operating margin at 4.5%

 

Fourth quarter

Full Year

 

2022

Change

Change
constant currency

2022

Change

Change
constant currency

Revenues (€m)

7,128

+47.3%

+42.8%

26,393

+84.4%

+79.7%

EBITDA (€m)

786

-42

-40

3,615

+2,870

2,891

Operating result (€m)

134

-45

-42

1,193

+2,819

2,839

Operating margin (%)

1.9%

-1.8 pt

-1.6 pt

4.5%

+15.9 pt

+15.7 pt

Net income – Group part (€m)

496

+622

 

728

+4,020

 

Adj. operating free cash flow (€m)

-551

-776

 

1,903

+2,534

 

Net debt at end of period (€m)1

 

 

 

6,337

-1,879

 

In Q4 2022, revenues were up 47.3% compared to Q4 2021, a record level in the Group’s history, despite a difficult context. Full Year 2022 revenues were up 84.4% up compared to last. This improvement was driven by an increase in capacity, load factor and passenger yield. The Air France-KLM Group posted a positive operating result of 1,193 million euros, up by 2,839 million euros at a constant currency compared to last year. Full Year 2022 operating margin is 0.3 points higher than 2019 (4.2%). 
Net income amounted to 728 million euros in Full Year 2022, an increase of 4,020 million euros compared to last year.

 

Fourth quarter

Full Year

 

2022

Change

Change
constant currency

2022

Change

Change
constant currency

Passengers (thousands)

20,995

+32.2%

 

83,323

+86.5%

 

Capacity (ASK m)

72,698

+21.3%

 

282,826

+44.2%

 

Traffic (RPK m)

62,422

+45.7%

 

237,567

+104.6%

 

Passenger load factor

85.9%

14.4pt

 

84.0%

24.8pt

 

Passenger unit revenue per ASK (€ cts)

7.87

+36.5%

+32.3%

7.45

+55.9%

+51.6%

Group unit revenue per ASK (€ cts)

8.88

+22.3%

+18.5%

8.52

+33.4%

+29.5%

Group unit cost per ASK (€ cts) at constant fuel

8.69

+24.9%

+5.1%

8.10

+12.2%

-4.5%

In 2022, Air France-KLM welcomed 83.3 million passengers which is 86.5% above previous year. As capacity increased by 44.2% and traffic grew by 104.6%, the load factor increased by 24.8 points compared to last year.
Group passenger unit revenue per ASK increased by 51.6% against a constant currency compared to last year. This increase was driven by both load factor and yield.
Group unit cost per ASK at constant fuel and constant currency is down 4.5% versus last year thanks to an increase in capacity and the Group’s ongoing transformation efforts.

The full year unit cost is up 1.9% at a constant fuel price and constant currency (USD & related currencies only) versus 2019, with a capacity down by 15%. The ongoing transformation programs enable Air France-KLM to limit the impact of increasing costs such as airport and ATC charges, and the increase of labor cost.

Compared to December 2019, the number of Full Time Equivalents (FTE’s) decreased by 16% at Air France (excluding Transavia France) and by 9% at KLM.

In 2022 staff costs decreased by 10% compared to the same quarter in 2019 mainly thanks to FTE reduction and government support on wages, mainly received in the first quarter.

In 2021 and 2022, Air France-KLM continued redeeming liquidity support while maintaining a solid cash position

  • In December 2021, Air France-KLM redeemed €500 million of the outstanding 4 billion euros bank loan guaranteed by the French State (the “PGE”).

  • In June 2022, Air France-KLM successfully completed a €2.256 billion rights issue, of which €1.6 billion were allocated to the partial redemption of the €3.0 billion perpetual hybrid instruments held by the French State.

  • End of June 2022, KLM fully redeemed its RCF and Dutch State Loan for a total amount of 0.9 billion euros.

  • In July 2022, Air France-KLM and Apollo closed a €500 million transaction whereby Apollo subscribed to perpetual bonds issued by an Air France ad hoc operating affiliate that owns a pool of spare engines dedicated to the airline’s Engineering and Maintenance. The €500 million proceeds were used to further redeem part of the perpetual hybrid instruments held by the French State.

  • In November 2022, Air France-KLM successfully placed undated deeply subordinated unsecured bonds convertible into new shares and/or exchangeable for existing shares, for a nominal amount of c. €300 million. The net proceeds of this offering were fully allocated to the partial redemption of the perpetual hybrid instruments held by the French State.

  • In November 2022, Air France-KLM continued to deleverage and reprofile its unsecured debt with an agreement with the French state and the syndicate of nine banks participating in the PGE to proceed with the early redemption of an additional €1.0 billion, bringing its outstanding amount to €2.5 billion at end-2022.

Altogether, by December 2022, Air France-KLM redeemed €4.9 billion liquidity support, thus rebalancing the Group’s debt profile.

In 2023, Air France-KLM will continue to strengthen its balance sheet

  • In the course of March 2023, the Group will fully redeem the “PGE” (2.5 billion euros outstanding) by using the 1.0 billion euros proceeds of the Sustainability-Linked Bonds issued in January 2023 and by using an additional 1.5 billion euros of cash.

  • In April 2023, Air France & Air France-KLM combined and KLM intends to implement two new Sustainability-linked Revolving Credit Facilities.

  • Aside of net profit generation, Air France-KLM intends to restore its balance sheet by means of non dilutive initiatives such as quasi-equity financing instruments2 (similarly to the one raised by Air France on a pool of spare engines in July 2022), supported by Loyalty Program and/or MRO assets, and/or straight hybrid bonds.

… and will be fully released from current States support

The remaining €1.2bn French State Recapitalization Aid, granted under EU State Aid Covid Temporary Framework, is currently composed by:

  • €600m French State perpetual hybrids instruments.

  • €600m shares, acquired by the French State as part of the May 2021 right issue.

As of April 19th, 20233, Air France-KLM intends to fully exit this current €1.2bn French State recapitalization Aid and its related bans.
Following the approval on February 16th, 2023, by the EU Commission of a French State Compensation Aid without any bans, the Group will achieve this exit of the French Recapitalization Aid through the following steps:

  • March 2023: Air France-KLM will redeem and refinance €300m of French State perpetual bonds into French State perpetual hybrid instruments without bans attached, enabling to cross the 75% redemption threshold of the Recapitalization French State Aid.

  • As of April 19th, 2023: The rest of the c.€300m French State perpetual hybrid instruments and the remuneration associated to the State aid will be redeemed and refinanced similarly. The Group will settle all final obligations related to the exit of the remaining Recapitalization Aid without change needed of the capital structure.

In April 2023 KLM intends to exit the current Dutch State framework with banks & State loans being replaced by a Sustainability Linked Revolving Credit Facility.

OUTLOOK

Capacity
Air France-KLM is confident that the recovery will continue and therefore, the Group expects the capacity in Available Seat Kilometers for Air France-KLM Group including Transavia at an index of:

  • 90%-95% for the First quarter of 2023

  • 90%-95% for the Second quarter of 2023

  • above 95% for the Second Half of 2023

  • 95%-100% for the Full Year 2023

Transavia will contribute to this growth and expects to be at circa 135% for the Full Year 2023.
All indices compared to the respective period of 2019.

Other

  • Unit cost: The Group expects for Full Year 2023 a stable unit cost, against a constant fuel price, constant currency and excluding furlough contribution, compared to FY 2022.

  • Net capex: Full year 2023 Net Capex spending is estimated at 3.0 billion euros.

Medium Term Outlook4:

The Group continues its swift transformation initiatives and confirms its medium-term financial ambition with the long-term focus of achieving increased competitiveness. To do this, the Group remains agile in optimizing fleet, workforce, network, costs and continues its sustainability efforts. The Group expects capacity in Available Seat Kilometers back to 2019 levels as from 2024.

The transformation efforts of the Group, including FTE reduction, fleet renewal and spend optimization, will compensate the inflationary pressure on cost. Therefore, the Group expects to decrease its unit cost by -1% to -4% against a constant fuel price, constant currency and excluding Emission Trading Scheme costs (ETS) compared to 2022.

The Adjusted Operating Free Cash Flow excluding exceptionals is expected to remain positive. Exceptionals include the payment of the air-freight litigation and the deferrals of social charges and wage taxes accumulated during the Covid 19 period.

The Net debt/EBITDA target ratio is expected to remain between 1.5x and 2.0x.

The Group’s medium-term financial ambition is to reach an Operating Margin of 7% to 8%.

BUSINESS REVIEW

Network: Significant improvement in revenues and operating result

Network

Fourth quarter

Full Year

2022

Change

Change
constant currency

2022

Change

Change
constant currency

Total revenues (€m)

6,204

+46.3%

+41.9%

22,758

+85.7%

+80.5%

Scheduled revenues (€m)

5,941

+47.6%

+42.7%

21,844

+89.6%

+83.6%

Operating result (€m)

237

+91

+97

1,131

+2,713

+2,732

Compared to 2021, Full year 2022 total revenues increased by 80.5% at constant currency to 22,758 million euros. The operating result amounted to 1,131 million euros, which represents an 2,732 million euros increase at constant currency compared to last year.

Strong yields on our diversified network

 

Fourth quarter

Full Year

Passenger network

2022

Change

Change
constant currency

2022

Change

Change
constant currency

Passengers (thousands)

16,490

+28.4%

 

64,968

+81.2%

 

Capacity (ASK m)

63,282

+18.3%

 

245,457

+39.4%

 

Traffic (RPK m)

54,439

+44.4%

 

205,733

+103.5%

 

Load factor

86.0%

+15.5 pt

 

83.8%

+26.4 pt

 

Total passenger revenues (€m)

5,359

+66.3%

+61.7%

19,254

+122.2%

+116.7%

Scheduled passenger revenues (€m)

5,210

+66.4%

+60.9%

18,794

+125.0%

+118.1%

Unit revenue per ASK (€ cts)

8.23

+40.6%

+36.0%

7.66

+61.3%

+56.4%

FY 2022 capacity in Available Seat Kilometers (ASK) was 39.4% higher than last year and at 85% of 2019 Fourth quarter level, which is at the same level as the Group’s guidance provided during the Third quarter 2022 results presentation.

In response to the rise in fuel prices and other external costs, the Group proceeded to several fare increases during 2022 across all flights. The amount of the increase varied according to destination and class of travel, and applied to flights operated by Air France and KLM. Additionally, in line with the strong summer demand, the strong performance in Premium cabins and the solid corporate traffic recovery have all led to a yield above 2019 for the full year.

During Q4 we observed per area the following trends:

  • North Atlantic: Q4 is slightly down after this summer's performance but still very dynamic with capacity slightly higher than 2019. Performance continued driven by Point of Origin North America and India with a positive impact on yield. Good performance of business cabin for Air France and premium economy for KLM.

  • Latin America: Capacity gradully increased since summer in still favorable performance context.

  • Asia & Middle East: Additional capacity due the reopening of Japan and extra frequencies on Dubai. India continued to show a strong performance on volumes and yields. Business cabin performance remained strong with good dynamics.

  • Caribbean & Indian Ocean: Continuation of good Third quarter results especially driven by French West Indies and last minute demand.

  • Africa: A strong corporate recovery was observed in all areas. For KLM, the performance was driven by East and South Africa with strong yield increase linked to positive cabin mix and a positive economy yield evolution. For Air France, performance was driven by West and Central African countries with a good steering strategy.

  • Short and Medium-haul: Strong demand on the Air France side resulting in slightly higher Load factors than in 2019. KLM volumes were impacted by capacity cuts in the context of a tight labor market as well as imposed departing passenger limits, though yield development was favorable.

Over the course of 2022, the Group continued to introduce new generation aircraft to its fleet and phased out old generation aircraft which resulted in a reduction of 15 aircraft. The long haul fleet was expanded by 1 aircraft, while the medium haul fleet has been reduced by 7 aircraft and the regional fleet decreased by 9 aircraft.
In 2023 and beyond the Group will continue to invest in new generation aircraft in order to improve its economic and environmental performance. In 2023, the first Airbus A320neo/A321neo will be delivered.

Cargo: decrease in traffic compensated by strong yield resulting in a broadly stable revenue in 2022

 

Fourth quarter

Full Year

Cargo business

2022

Change

Change
constant currency

2022

Change

Change
constant currency

Tons (thousands)

236

-10.8%

 

931

-11.6%

 

Capacity (ATK m)

3,403

+9.6%

 

13,256

+15.6%

 

Traffic (RTK m)

1,756

-12.3%

 

6,888

-14.5%

 

Load factor

51.6%

-12.9 pt

 

52.0%

-18.3 pt

 

Total Cargo revenues (€m)

844

-17.2%

-20.2%

3,502

-2.4%

-5.9%

Scheduled cargo revenues (€m)

732

-18.2%

-20.9%

3,049

-3.7%

-7.0%

Unit revenue per ATK (€ cts )

21.51

-25.3%

-27.8%

23.00

-16.7%

-19.5%

2022 was a dynamic year, a very strong first half-year was followed by a more softening second part. Due to the resumption of passenger travel, belly capacity improved and resulted in an increase in Available Ton Kilometers of 15.6% versus Full Year 2021. The slower growth of global trade and the partial rebound of sea freight led to decreasing demand for air cargo from the second quarter onwards. Traffic decreased with 14.5% and the unit revenue per ATK decreased by 16.7% due to a decline in yield as well, although the yield remained still above 2021 level. Total Cargo revenues were 2.4% below Full Year 2021.

Compared to the pre-COVID year 2019, cargo capacity in the Full Year was 9% below. However, due to strong yield performance, total revenues in 2022 were 63% higher compared to 2019.

In 2022, Air France-KLM laid a strong foundation for the coming years to remain a credible and prominent air cargo player with the signing of a ten-year cooperation agreement with the CMA-CGM Group. Moreover, as part of Air France-KLM program to replace its aging Full Freighters and to strengthen Cargo’s financials and sustainability, the Group firmed an order for four Airbus A350F freighters destined to Air France in March 2022 (further to an LOI announced in December 2021) and early 2023 an additional order for four A350F freighters (to replace current fleet) to be operated by Martinair on behalf of KLM Cargo was announced.

Investments in Transavia’s growth capacity continues

 

Fourth quarter

Full Year

Transavia

2022

Change

2022

Change

Passengers (thousands)

4,505

+48.1%

18,355

+108.3%

Capacity (ASK m)

9,416

+45.9%

37,369

+85.9%

Traffic (RPK m)

7,983

+55.6%

31,834

+112.1%

Load factor

84.8%

+5.3 pt

85.2%

+10.5 pt

Total passenger revenues (€m)

513

+57.3%

2,218

+119.3%

Unit revenue per ASK (€ cts)

5.44

+7.6%

6.06

+19.9%

Unit cost per ASK (€ cts)

6.64

+17.7%

6.32

+9.1%

Operating result (€m)

-113

-76

-100

+50

During 2022, the demand recovery in leisure traffic in Europe and North Africa continued. Compared to last year, the capacity increased by 85.9%, traffic increased by 112.1%, and the number of passengers increased by 108.3% resulting in a load factor 10.5 points above 2021.

The operating result stood at -100 million euros and improved by 50 million euros compared to Full Year 2021.

Compared to 2019, Full Year 2022 showed activity levels at index 114 and a load factor below 2019 levels. The average unit revenue per ASK increased by 14% compared to 2019, mainly driven by a strong yield increase of 23%. The average unit cost per ASK increased by 28% versus 2019, mainly driven by the high fuelprice and higher disruption cost.

The fleet of Transavia reached 99 aircraft by the end of the year.

Maintenance business: Solid performance during 2022

 

Fourth quarter

Full Year

Maintenance

2022

Change

Change
constant currency

2022

Change

Change
constant currency

Total revenues (€m)

1,018

+27.9%

 

3,586

+28.0%

 

Third-party revenues (€m)

405

+54.0%

+41.4%

1,389

+35.8%

+33.7%

Operating result (€m)

16

-53

-55

163

75

81

Operating margin (%)

1.5%

-7.1 pt

-7.0 pt

4.5%

+1.4 pt

+1.7 pt

Full Year operating result stood at 163 million euros, which represents an increase of 81 million euros at constant currency compared to Full Year 2021 and is due to a higher activity and an operational improvement.

Total revenues increased by 28% in 2022 while third party revenues increased by 33.7% at constant currency, showing a strong recovery.
The operating margin stood at 4.5%, which is 1.4 point higher than the operating margin in 2021. Compared to Full Year 2019 the margin is still one point lower.

Adjusted operating free cash flow positive leading to a Net debt/EBITDA ratio at 1.8x

 

Fourth quarter

Full Year

In € million

2022

Change

2022

Change

Cash flow before change in WCR and Voluntary Departure Plans, continuing operations (€m)

683

-28

3,121

+2,901

Cash out related to Voluntary Departure Plans (€m)

-58

+20

-233

+63

Change in Working Capital Requirement (WCR) (€m)

-280

-529

1,968

+358

Net cash flow from operating activities (€m)

345

-537

4,856

3,322

Net investments* (€m)

-688

-239

-2,092

-789

Operating free cash flow (€m)

-343

-776

2,764

2,533

Repayment of lease debt

-208

+0

-861

+1

Adjusted operating free cash flow**

-551

-776

1,903

+2,534

* Sum of ‘Purchase of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets’ and ‘Proceeds on disposal of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets’ as presented in the consolidated cash flow statement.

** The “Adjusted operating free cash flowis operating free cash flow after deducting the repayment of lease debt.

The Group generated an adjusted operating free cash flow in 2022 of 1.9 billion euros, which is 2.5 billion euros higher than last year.

In € million

31 Dec 2022

31 Dec 2021

Net debt

6,337

8,216

EBITDA trailing 12 months

3,615

745

Net debt/EBITDA

1.8 x

11.0 x

Significant increase in Full Year revenues resulting in positive and improved operating result for both airlines

 

Fourth quarter

Full Year

 

2022

Change

2022

Change

Air France Group Operating result (€m)

144

+92

483

+1,886

Operating margin (%)

3.2%

+1.4 pt

3.0%

+19.0 pt

KLM Group Operating result (€m)

-2

-129

706

+933

Operating margin (%)

-0.1%

-6.3 pt

6.6%

+10.3 pt

The audit procedures have been completed. The audit report is in the process of being issued.

******

The results presentation is available at www.airfranceklm.com on February 17, 2023 from 7:00 am CET.

A conference call hosted by Mr. Smith (CEO) and Mr. Zaat (CFO) will be held on February 17, 2023 at 08.15 am CET.
            
To connect to the conference call, please dial:

France: Local +33 (0)1 76 77 22 88
Netherlands: Local +31 (0) 20 703 8211
UK: Local +44 (0)330 165 3656
US: Local +1 323-994-2093

Confirmation code: 8967838

Investor Relations

 

Press

Frederic Kahane

Michiel Klinkers

+33 1 41 56 56 00

 

 

 

frkahane@airfranceklm.com

Michiel.klinkers@airfranceklm.com

 

Income Statement

 

Fourth quarter

Full Year

€m

2022

2021*

Change

2022

2021*

Change

Revenues from ordinary activities

7,128

4,838

47%

26,393

14,315

84%

Aircraft fuel

-2,057

-937

120%

-7,241

-2,748

164%

Chartering costs

-101

-93

9%

-387

-325

19%

Landing fees and air route charges

-439

-350

25%

-1,710

-1,185

44%

Catering

-195

-132

48%

-720

-382

88%

Handling charges and other operating costs

-418

-317

32%

-1,608

-1,027

57%

Aircraft maintenance costs

-613

-444

38%

-2,256

-1,625

39%

Commercial and distribution costs

-246

-130

89%

-887

-385

130%

Other external expenses

-412

-312

32%

-1,488

-1,152

29%

Salaries and related costs

-2,049

-1,526

34%

-7,289

-5,340

36%

Taxes other than income taxes

-38

-16

138%

-156

-116

34%

Other income and expenses

226

247

-9%

964

715

35%

EBITDA

786

828

-5%

3,615

745

385%

Amortization, depreciation and provisions

-652

-649

0%

-2,422

-2,371

2%

Income from current operations

134

179

-25%

1,193

-1,626

nm

Sales of aircraft equipment

21

1

2000%

66

-19

nm

Other non-current income and expenses

-21

20

nm

-65

-887

-93%

Income from operating activities

134

199

-33%

1,194

-2,532

nm

Cost of financial debt

-153

-247

-38%

-569

-730

-22%

Income from cash and cash equivalent

33

0

nm

41

2

1950%

Net cost of financial debt

-120

-247

-51%

-528

-728

-27%

Other financial income and expenses

295

-91

nm

-324

-289

12%

Income before tax

309

-139

nm

342

-3,549

nm

Income taxes

183

26

604%

390

282

38%

Net income of consolidated companies

492

-113

nm

732

-3,267

nm

Share of profits (losses) of associates

12

-13

nm

12

-27

nm

Net income for the period

504

-126

nm

744

-3,294

nm

Non-controlling interests

8

0

nm

16

-2

nm

Net income for the period – Group part

496

-126

nm

728

-3,292

nm

* Restated figures include the change in accounting principles for pensions (interpretation of IAS19)

Consolidated Balance Sheet

Assets

31 Dec 2022

31 Dec 2021

€m

Goodwill

225

222

Intangible assets

1,337

1,235

Flight equipment

10,614

10,466

Other property, plant and equipment

1,375

1,402

Right-of-use assets

5,428

5,148

Investments in equity associates

120

109

Pension assets

39

-

Other non-current financial assets

1,184

951

Non-current derivatives financial assets

262

143

Deferred tax assets

714

278

Total non-current assets

21,298

19,954

Other current financial assets

620

484

Current derivatives financial assets

327

469

Inventories

723

567

Trade receivables

1,785

1,511

Other current assets

847

966

Cash and cash equivalents

6,626

6,658

Assets held for sale

79

74

Total current assets

11,007

10,729

Total assets

32,305

30,683


Liabilities and equity

31 Dec 2022

31 Dec 2021

In million euros

Issued capital

2,571

643

Additional paid-in capital

5,217

4,949

Treasury shares

-25

-25

Perpetual bonds

933

3,151

Reserves and retained earnings

-11,700

-12,542

Equity attributable to equity holders of Air France-KLM

-3,004

-3,824

Non-controlling interests

524

8

Total Equity

-2,480

-3,816

Pension provisions

1,634

1,939

Non-current return obligation liabilities and provisions for leased aircraft and other provisions

4,149

4,055

Non-current financial liabilities

9,657

11,274

Non-current lease debt

3,318

2,924

Non-current derivatives financial liabilities

21

25

Deferred tax liabilities

1

1

Other non-current liabilities

2,343

2,555

Total non-current liabilities

21,123

22,773

Current return obligation liabilities and provisions for leased aircraft and other provisions

740

885

Current financial liabilities

896

1,215

Current lease debt

834

825

Current derivatives financial liabilities

83

46

Trade payables

2,424

1,850

Deferred revenue on ticket sales

3,725

2,644

Frequent flyer programs

900

888

Other current liabilities

4,057

3,369

Bank overdrafts

3

4

Total current liabilities

13,662

11,726

Total equity and liabilities

32,305

30,683

Statement of Consolidated Cash Flows from 1 January until 31 December 2022

€m

31 Dec 2022

31 Dec 2021*

Net income

744

-3,294

Amortization, depreciation and operating provisions

2,422

2,371

Financial provisions

145

115

Loss (gain) on disposals of tangible and intangible assets

-92

18

Loss (gain) on disposals of subsidiaries and associates

1

-26

Derivatives – non monetary result

-4

-39

Unrealized foreign exchange gains and losses, net

151

257

Share of (profits) losses of associates

-12

27

Deferred taxes

-436

-284

Impairment

32

40

Other non-monetary items

-63

739

Financial Capacity

2,888

-76

(Increase) / decrease in inventories

-155

-41

(Increase) / decrease in trade receivables

-146

-239

Increase / (decrease) in trade payables

570

395

Increase / (decrease) in advanced ticket sales

1,092

227

Change in other assets and liabilities

607

1,268

Change in working capital requirement

1,968

1,610

Net cash flow from operating activities

4,856

1,534

Acquisition of subsidiaries, of shares in non-controlled entities

-3

-4

Purchase of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets

-2,972

-2,202

Proceeds on disposal of subsidiaries, of shares in non-controlled entities

-1

75

Proceeds on disposal of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets

880

899

Dividends received

2

2

Decrease (increase) in net investments, more than 3 months

-59

-9

Net cash flow used in investing activities

-2,153

-1,239

Increase of equity

1,551

1,024

Capital increase paid by non controlling interests

3

-

Perpetual

-969

-

Coupons on perpetual

-252

-

Issuance of debt

1,110

1,724

Repayment on debt

-3,078

-1,993

Payments on lease debt

-861

-862

New loans

-305

-188

Repayment on loans

45

219

Dividends paid

-

-1

Net cash flow from financing activities

-2,756

-77

Effect of exchange rate on cash and cash equivalents and bank overdrafts (net of cash acquired or sold)

22

14

Change in cash and cash equivalents and bank overdrafts

-31

232

Cash and cash equivalents and bank overdrafts at beginning of period

6,654

6,422

Cash and cash equivalents and bank overdrafts at end of period

6,623

6,654

* Restated figures include the change in accounting principles for pensions (interpretation of IAS19)
Return on capital employed (ROCE)

In million euros

31
Dec 2022

30
Sep 2022

30
Jun 2022

31 Mar 2022

31 Dec 2021

30* Sep 2021

30* Jun 2021

31* Mar 2021

Goodwill and intangible assets

1,562

1,425

1,437

1,473

1,457

1,456

1,464

1,479

Flight equipment

10,614

10,298

10,521

10,537

10,466

10,478

10,645

10,800

Other property, plant and equipment

1,375

1,349

1,358

1,378

1,402

1,418

1,453

1,476

Right-of-use assets

5,428

5,536

5,439

5,205

5,148

5,061

5,033

4,795

Investments in equity associates

120

111

108

107

109

172

166

223

Financial assets excluding marketable securities and financial deposits

169

164

162

158

157

147

147

146

Provisions, excluding pension, cargo litigation and restructuring

-4,347

-4,792

-4,473

-4,240

-4,180

-4,180

-4,033

-4,083

WCR, excluding market value of derivatives

-10,092

-10,434

-11,156

-9,589

-8,262

-7,995

-7,745

-6,410

Capital employed

4,829

3,657

3,396

5,029

6,297

6,557

7,130

8,426

Average capital employed (A)

4,228

7,103

Adjusted results from current operations

1,193

-1,626

- Dividends received

-1

0

- Share of profits (losses) of associates

12

-27

- Normative income tax

-311

462

Adjusted result from current operations after tax (B)

893

-1,191

ROCE, trailing 12 months (B/A)

21.1%

-16.8%

* Restated figures include the change in accounting principles for pensions (interpretation of IAS19)

Net debt

 

Balance sheet at

€m

31 Dec 2022

31 Dec 2021

Current and non-current financial liabilities

10,553

12,489

Current and non-current lease debt

4,152

3,749

Accrued interest

-127

-128

Deposits related to financial liabilities

-101

-99

Deposits related to lease debt

-99

-85

Derivatives impact on debt

-35

-14

Gross financial liabilities (A)

14,343

15,912

Cash and cash equivalents

6,626

6,658

Marketable securities > 3 months

572

513

Bonds

811

529

Bank overdrafts

-3

-4

Net cash (B)

8,006

7,696

Net debt (A) – (B)

6,337

8,216

Adjusted operating free cash flow

 

Fourth quarter

Full Year

€m

2022

2021

2022

2021

Net cash flow from operating activities

345

882

4,856

1,534

Investment in property, plant, equipment and intangible assets

-890

-659

-2,972

-2,202

Proceeds on disposal of property, plant, equipment and intangible assets

202

210

880

899

Operating free cash flow

-343

433

2,764

231

Payments on lease debt

-208

-208

-861

-862

Adjusted operating free cash flow

-551

225

1,903

-631

Bridge from EBITDA to Financial capacity



 

Fourth quarter

Full Year

 

2022

2021*

2022

2021*

EBITDA

786

828

3,615

745

Provisions (CO2 and other)

75

10

90

-6

Correction of spare parts inventory

-5

1

-1

5

Addition to pension provisions

28

38

125

206

Reversal to pension provisions (cash-out)

-50

-40

-100

-140

Sales of tangible and intangible assets (excluding aeronauticals)

5

-1

32

30

Income from operation activities - cash impact

839

836

3,761

840

Restructuring costs

-58

-78

-233

-296

Other non-current income and expenses

0

-8

-7

-74

Cost of financial liability

-153

-137

-582

-577

Financial income

28

-3

25

-14

Realized foreign exchanges gain/loss

-11

14

-22

63

Termination of trading hedges - cash

0

0

0

-8

Settlements of forwards derivates - cash

0

0

0

-3

Current income tax

-20

5

-46

-1

Other financial charges & expenses - cash

0

0

-11

-8

Other elements

0

4

3

2

Financial capacity

625

633

2,888

-76

* Restated figures include the change in accounting principles for pensions (interpretation of IAS19)

Unit cost: net cost per ASK

 

Fourth quarter

Full Year

 

2022

2021*

2022

2021*

Revenues (in €m)

7,128

4,838

26,393

14,315

Income/(loss) from current operations (in €m) -/-

-134

-179

-1,193

1,626

Total operating expense (in €m)

6,994

4,659

25,200

15,941

Passenger network business – other revenues (in €m)

-150

-92

-461

-313

Cargo network business – other revenues (in €m)

-113

-125

-453

-421

Third-party revenues in the maintenance business (in €m)

-405

-263

-1,389

-1,023

Transavia - other revenues (in €m)

-1

0

45

3

Third-party revenues of other businesses (in €m)

-5

-7

-26

-27

Net cost (in €m)

6,319

4,173

22,914

14,161

Capacity produced, reported in ASK*

72,698

59,937

282,826

196,116

Net cost per ASK (in € cents per ASK)

8.69

6.96

8.10

7.22

Gross change

 

24.9%

 

12.2%

Currency effect on net costs (in €m)

 

-141

 

-397

Change at constant currency

 

20.8%

 

9.1%

Fuel price effect (in €m)

 

639

 

2,078

Net cost per ASK on a constant currency and fuel price basis (in € cents per ASK)

8.69

8.26

8.10

8.48

Change at constant currency and fuel price basis

 

+5.2%

 

-4.5%

* Restated figures include the change in accounting principles for pensions (interpretation of IAS19)
(1) The capacity produced by the transportation activities is combined by adding the capacity of the Passenger network (in ASK) to that of Transavia (in ASK).

Group results

Air France Group

 

Fourth quarter

Full Year

 

2022

Change

2022

Change

Revenue (in €m)

4,541

+53.9%

16,285

+86.2%

EBITDA (in €m)

532

+69

1,961

+1,915

Operating result (in €m)

144

+92

483

+1,886

Operating margin (%)

3.2%

+1.4 pt

3.0%

+19.0 pt

Operating cash flow before WCR and restructuring cash out (in €m)

457

+65

1,601

+1,919

Operating cash flow (before WCR and restructuring) margin

10.1%

-3.2 pt

9.8%

+13.5 pt

KLM Group

 

Fourth quarter

Full Year

 

2022

Change

2022

Change

Revenue (in €m)

2,758

+35.3%

10,679

+76.1%

EBITDA (in €m)

261

-104

1,678

+984

Operating result (in €m)

-2

-129

706

+933

Operating margin (%)

-0.1%

-6.3 pt

6.6%

+10.3 pt

Operating cash flow before WCR and restructuring cash out (in €m)

213

-115

1,535

+1,010

Operating cash flow (before WCR and restructuring) margin

7.7%

-8.4 pt

14.4%

+5.7 pt

NB: Sum of individual airline results does not add up to Air France-KLM total due to intercompany eliminations at Group level

Group fleet at 31 December 2022

Aircraft type

AF
(incl. HOP)

KL
(incl. KLC & MP)

Transavia

Owned

Finance lease

Operating lease

Total

In operation

Change / 31/12/21

B777-300

43

16

 

18

17

24

59

59

 

B777-200

18

15

 

26

1

6

33

33

-3

B787-9

10

13

 

4

7

12

23

23

 

B787-10

 

7

 

2

5

 

7

7

2

A380-800

4

 

 

2

1

1

4

 

 

A350-900

20

 

 

3

7

10

20

20

8

A330-300

 

5

 

 

 

5

5

5

1

A330-200

15

6

 

11

 

10

21

21

 

Total Long-Haul

110

62

0

66

38

68

172

168

8

B737-900

 

5

 

5

 

 

5

5

 

B737-800

 

31

95

34

8

84

126

125

9

B737-700

 

9

4

7

 

6

13

10

-4

A321

18

 

 

10

 

8

18

18

-1 

A320

39

 

 

3

4

32

39

39

-3

A319

19

 

 

11

 

8

19

17

-11

A318

9

 

 

5

 

4

9

9

-3

A220-300

16

 

 

12

 

4

16

15

9

Total Medium-Haul

101

45

99

87

12

146

245

238

-4

Canadair Jet 1000

6

 

 

6

 

 

6

 

-11

Canadair Jet 700

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Embraer 195 E2

 

14

 

 

 

14

14

14

7

Embraer 190

19

30

 

17

4

28

49

49

2

Embraer 175

 

17

 

3

14

 

17

17

 

Embraer 170

13

 

 

10

 

3

13

13

-2

Embraer 145

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total Regional

38

61

0

36

18

45

99

93

-4

B747-400ERF

 

3

 

3

 

 

3

3

 

B747-400BCF

 

1

 

1

 

 

1

1

 

B777-F

2

 

 

 

 

2

2

2

 

Total Cargo

2

4

0

4

0

2

6

6

0

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total

251

172

99

193

68

261

522

505

0

FOURTH QUARTER 2022 TRAFFIC

Passenger network activity*

 

 

Q4

 

 

Year to date

Total Passenger network*

2022

2021

Variation

 

2022

2021

Variation

Passengers carried (‘000s)

16,490

12,840

28.4%

 

64,968

35,855

81.2%

Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK)

54,438

37,710

44.4%

 

205,732

101,091

103.5%

Available seat-kilometers (m ASK)

63,281

53,485

18.3%

 

245,457

176,019

39.4%

Load factor (%)

86.0%

70.5%

15.5

 

83.8%

57.4%

26.4

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Long-haul

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Passengers carried (‘000s)

6,123

4,147

47.6%

 

22,908

11,038

107.5%

Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK)

45,488

30,066

51.3%

 

168,207

78,353

114.7%

Available seat-kilometers (m ASK)

52,143

42,893

21.6%

 

198,824

143,359

38.7%

Load factor (%)

87.2%

70.1%

17.1

 

84.6%

54.7%

29.9

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

North America

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Passengers carried (‘000s)

2,067

1,248

65.7%

 

8,303

3,100

167.9%

Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK)

14,799

8,971

65.0%

 

59,383

22,405

165.0%

Available seat-kilometers (m ASK)

17,101

13,461

27.0%

 

70,608

42,631

65.6%

Load factor (%)

86.5%

66.6%

19.9

 

84.1%

52.6%

31.5

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Latin America

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Passengers carried (‘000s)

859

562

53.0%

 

3,102

1,293

139.9%

Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK)

8,175

5,420

50.8%

 

29,502

12,454

136.9%

Available seat-kilometers (m ASK)

9,031

6,590

37.0%

 

33,097

23,211

42.6%

Load factor (%)

90.5%

82.2%

8.3

 

89.1%

53.7%

35.5

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Asia / Middle East

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Passengers carried (‘000s)

1,150

606

89.8%

 

3,623

1,706

112.4%

Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK)

8,561

4,090

109.3%

 

26,121

11,440

128.3%

Available seat-kilometers (m ASK)

10,062

7,905

27.3%

 

32,915

29,731

10.7%

Load factor (%)

85.1%

51.7%

33.3

 

79.4%

38.5%

40.9

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Africa

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Passengers carried (‘000s)

1,040

845

23.1%

 

3,870

2,578

50.1%

Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK)

6,357

4,846

31.2%

 

23,170

14,398

60.9%

Available seat-kilometers (m ASK)

7,449

6,657

11.9%

 

27,974

23,003

21.6%

Load factor (%)

85.3%

72.8%

12.5

 

82.8%

62.6%

20.2

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Caribbean / Indian Ocean

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Passengers carried (‘000s)

1,007

887

13.5%

 

4,012

2,362

69.8%

Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK)

7,595

6,738

12.7%

 

30,032

17,656

70.1%

Available seat-kilometers (m ASK)

8,501

8,280

2.7%

 

34,230

24,782

38.1%

Load factor (%)

89.3%

81.4%

8.0

 

87.7%

71.2%

16.5

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Short and Medium-haul

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Passengers carried (‘000s)

10,366

8,693

19.3%

 

42,057

24,817

69.5%

Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK)

8,951

7,644

17.1%

 

37,525

22,739

65.0%

Available seat-kilometers (m ASK)

11,138

10,592

5.2%

 

46,634

32,660

42.8%

Load factor (%)

80.4%

72.2%

8.2

 

80.5%

69.6%

10.8

* Air France and KLM

Transavia activity

 

 

Q4

 

 

Year to date

Transavia

2022

2021

Variation

 

2022

2021

Variation

Passengers carried (‘000s)

4,505

3,042

48.1%

 

18,355

8,814

108.3%

Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK)

7,983

5,131

55.6%

 

31,834

15,012

112.1%

Available seat-kilometers (m ASK)

9,416

6,452

45.9%

 

37,369

20,097

85.9%

Load factor (%)

84.8%

79.5%

5.3

 

85.2%

74.7%

10.5

Total group passenger activity**

 

 

Q4

 

 

Year to date

Total group**

2022

2021

Variation

 

2022

2021

Variation

Passengers carried (‘000s)

20,995

15,881

32.2%

 

83,323

44,669

86.5%

Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK)

62,422

42,841

45.7%

 

237,567

116,103

104.6%

Available seat-kilometers (m ASK)

72,698

59,937

21.3%

 

282,826

196,116

44.2%

Load factor (%)

85.9%

71.5%

14.4

 

84.0%

59.2%

24.8

** Air France, KLM and Transavia

Cargo activity

 

 

Q4

 

 

Year to date

Total Group

2022

2021

Variation

 

2022

2021

Variation

Revenue tonne-km (m RTK)

1,756

2,001

(12.2%)

 

6,888

8,057

(14.5%)

Available tonne-km (m ATK)

3,403

3,106

9.6%

 

13,256

11,469

15.6%

Load factor (%)

51.6%

64.4%

(12.9)

 

52.0%

70.2%

(18.3)


Air France activity

 

 

Q4

 

 

Year to date

Total Passenger network activity

2022

2021

Variation

 

2022

2021

Variation

Passengers carried (‘000s)

10,153

7,644

32.8%

 

39,130

21,816

79.4%

Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK)

33,203

22,153

49.9%

 

123,444

60,180

105.1%

Available seat-kilometers (m ASK)

38,313

30,327

26.3%

 

146,796

93,568

56.9%

Load factor (%)

86.7%

73.0%

13.6

 

84.1%

64.3%

19.8


Long-haul

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Passengers carried (‘000s)

3,829

2,586

48.0%

 

14,282

6,988

104.4%

Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK)

27,696

17,862

55.1%

 

101,269

47,127

114.9%

Available seat-kilometers (m ASK)

31,588

24,429

29.3%

 

119,437

75,071

59.1%

Load factor (%)

87.7%

73.1%

14.6

 

84.8%

62.8%

22.0


Short and Medium-haul

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Passengers carried (‘000s)

6,323

5,058

25.0%

 

24,844

14,828

67.6%

Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK)

5,508

4,291

28.4%

 

22,175

13,054

69.9%

Available seat-kilometers (m ASK)

6,725

5,898

14.0%

 

27,360

18,497

47.9%

Load factor (%)

81.9%

72.8%

9.1

 

81.1%

70.6%

10.5


 

 

Q4

 

 

Year to date

Cargo activity

2022

2021

Variation

 

2022

2021

Variation

Revenue tonne-km (m RTK)

929

955

(2.7%)

 

3,559

3,603

(1.2%)

Available tonne-km (m ATK)

1,950

1,677

16.3%

 

7,494

5,871

27.7%

Load factor (%)

47.6%

56.9%

(9.3)

 

47.5%

61.4%

(13.9)

KLM activity

 

 

Q4

 

 

Year to date

Total Passenger network activity

2022

2021

Variation

 

2022

2021

Variation

Passengers carried (‘000s)

6,337

5,196

22.0%

 

25,838

14,039

84.0%

Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK)

21,236

15,558

36.5%

 

82,289

40,912

101.1%

Available seat-kilometers (m ASK)

24,968

23,158

7.8%

 

98,660

82,452

19.7%

Load factor (%)

85.1%

67.2%

17.9

 

83.4%

49.6%

33.8


Long-haul

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Passengers carried (‘000s)

2,294

1,561

47.0%

 

8,626

4,050

113.0%

Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK)

17,793

12,204

45.8%

 

66,939

31,227

114.4%

Available seat-kilometers (m ASK)

20,555

18,463

11.3%

 

79,386

68,288

16.3%

Load factor (%)

86.6%

66.1%

20.5

 

84.3%

45.7%

38.6


Short and Medium-haul

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Passengers carried (‘000s)

4,043

3,635

11.2%

 

17,212

9,989

72.3%

Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK)

3,443

3,353

2.7%

 

15,350

9,685

58.5%

Available seat-kilometers (m ASK)

4,413

4,694

(6.0%)

 

19,274

14,163

36.1%

Load factor (%)

78.0%

71.4%

6.6

 

79.6%

68.4%

11.3


 

 

Q4

 

 

Year to date

Cargo activity

2022

2021

Variation

 

2022

2021

Variation

Revenue tonne-km (m RTK)

828

1,047

(20.9%)

 

3,330

4,454

(25.2%)

Available tonne-km (m ATK)

1,453

1,430

1.7%

 

5,762

5,598

2.9%

Load factor (%)

57.0%

73.2%

(16.3)

 

57.8%

79.6%

(21.8)


1 Change versus 31 Dec 2021
2 Subject to compliance with EU State Aid Temporary Framework, if applicable
3 2-years anniversary date of the granting of the French State recapitalization aid
4 Refers to 2024-2026 period

Attachment


