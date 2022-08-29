U.S. markets open in 4 hours 54 minutes

AFARAK GROUP PLC: NOTIFICATION PURSUANT TO CHAPTER 9, SECTION 10 OF THE FINNISH SECURITIES MARKETS ACT

Afarak Group Plc
·2 min read
Afarak Group Plc
Afarak Group Plc

08:45 London, 10:45 Helsinki, 29 August 2022 - Afarak Group Plc ("Afarak" or "the Company") (LSE: AFRK, NASDAQ: AFAGR)

AFARAK GROUP PLC: NOTIFICATION PURSUANT TO CHAPTER 9, SECTION 10 OF THE FINNISH SECURITIES MARKETS ACT

Stock Exchange Release

Afarak Group Plc has on 29 August 2022 made a flagging notification to FIN-FSA pursuant to Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Finnish Securities Markets Act. According to the flagging notification Afarak’s portion of the Company’s shares has fallen below the threshold of 5 per cent.

According to the notification, Afarak holds 7,041,514 treasury shares in Afarak, which corresponds to approximately 2.64 % of the total shares in Afarak as a result of the transaction that was executed on 26 August 2022 whereby Afarak transferred its treasury shares.

Total positions of person subject to the notification:

 

% shares and voting rights

% of shares and voting rights through financial instruments

% of total

Total number of shares and voting rights of issuer

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

2.64

0

2.64











267 041 814

Position of previous notification (if applicable)

7.55

0

7.55

 

Information on amounts regarding shareholding and voting rights following when the threshold was crossed:
A: Shares and voting rights:

Class/type of shares

 

Number of shares
and voting rights

% of shares and voting rights

Direct
(SMA 9:5)

Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)

Direct
(SMA 9:5)

Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)

FI0009800098

7 041 514

0

2.64

0

SUBTOTAL A

7 041 514

2.64

Helsinki, August 29, 2022

AFARAK GROUP PLC

Board of Directors

For additional information, please contact:

Afarak Group Plc

Guy Konsbruck, CEO, +356 2122 1566, guy.konsbruck@afarak.com

Financial reports and other investor information are available on the Company's website: www.afarak.com.

Afarak Group is a specialist alloy producer focused on delivering sustainable growth with a Speciality Alloys business in southern Europe and a FerroAlloys business in South Africa. The Company is listed on NASDAQ Helsinki (AFAGR) and the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange (AFRK).

Distribution:
NASDAQ Helsinki
London Stock Exchange
Main media

www.afarak.com


