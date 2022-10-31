U.S. markets open in 3 hours 19 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,889.75
    -21.50 (-0.55%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,743.00
    -153.00 (-0.47%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,501.50
    -85.50 (-0.74%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,843.50
    -8.10 (-0.44%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.96
    -0.94 (-1.07%)
     

  • Gold

    1,641.20
    -3.60 (-0.22%)
     

  • Silver

    19.03
    -0.12 (-0.61%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9940
    -0.0026 (-0.26%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0100
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.90
    -0.49 (-1.79%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1555
    -0.0061 (-0.52%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.4280
    +1.0080 (+0.68%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,786.68
    +71.15 (+0.34%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    496.11
    +23.75 (+5.03%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,060.99
    +13.32 (+0.19%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,587.46
    +482.26 (+1.78%)
     

AFARAK GROUP: PRODUCTION REPORT Q3 2022

Afarak Group Plc
·2 min read
Afarak Group Plc
Afarak Group Plc

09:30 London, 11:30 Helsinki, 31 October 2022 - Afarak Group SE (“Afarak” or “the Company”) (LSE: AFRK, NASDAQ: AFAGR)

Production report Q3 2022

Afarak Group carried out extensive maintenance during Q3. The company decreased its production of specialty alloys by 25% during the third quarter of 2022 when compared to same quarter of prior year. The positive market conditions of demand and selling prices continued during the third quarter of 2022.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Q3/2022

Q3/2021

Change

Q1-Q3/ 2022

Q1-Q3/ 2021

Change

FY 2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Speciality Alloys

mt

17,790

23,716

-25.0%

64,084

75,002

-14.6%

99,843

Processing

mt

4,417

5,295

-16.6%

21,062

16,866

24.9%

23,252

Mining

mt

13,373

18,421

-27.4%

43,022

58,135

-26.0%

76,591

South African mines

mt

17,545

7,852

123.5%

27,005

21,678

24.6%

26,379

Mining

mt

17,545

7,852

123.5%

27,005

21,678

24.6%

26,379

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Processing

  • The processing plant in Germany carried out a longer term planned maintenance shutdown during the third quarter of 2022.

  • The processing volumes decreased by 16.6% during the third quarter of 2022 when compared to same period of the prior year. It must be noted that Afarak thus limited the impact of very high energy prices during the said period. Production resumed during October 2022.

Mining

  • The overall mining activity increased by 17.7% during the third quarter of 2022 when compared to same period of prior year

  • Whilst the mining activity at the Turkish mines was 27.4% lower than same period last year due to maintenance, the output increased in South Africa on account of the favourable market conditions

  • The mining activity in Turkey, as of today is not yet back to former levels, but that does not cause any disruptions for the processing plant

Helsinki, October 31, 2022

AFARAK GROUP SE

Board of Directors

For additional information, please contact:

Afarak Group SE

Guy Konsbruck, CEO, +356 2122 1566, guy.konsbruck@afarak.com

Financial reports and other investor information are available on the Company's website: www.afarak.com.

Afarak Group is a specialist alloy producer focused on delivering sustainable growth with a Speciality Alloys business in southern Europe and a FerroAlloys business in South Africa. The Company is listed on NASDAQ Helsinki (AFAGR) and the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange (AFRK).

Distribution:
NASDAQ Helsinki
London Stock Exchange
Main media

www.afarak.com

Attachment


Recommended Stories