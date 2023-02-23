U.S. markets open in 5 hours 23 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,017.75
    +18.75 (+0.47%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,167.00
    +88.00 (+0.27%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,204.00
    +106.50 (+0.88%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,906.30
    +8.00 (+0.42%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.24
    +0.29 (+0.39%)
     

  • Gold

    1,834.10
    -7.40 (-0.40%)
     

  • Silver

    21.55
    -0.13 (-0.59%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0610
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9230
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.86
    -1.01 (-4.42%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2034
    -0.0013 (-0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.8640
    +0.0020 (+0.00%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    24,423.06
    +443.19 (+1.85%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    552.74
    +7.11 (+1.30%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,911.38
    -19.25 (-0.24%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,104.32
    -368.78 (-1.34%)
     
WATCH:

What you need to know from Nvidia's earnings call

AFARAK SOUTH AFRICA (PTY) LTD - TERMINATION OF BUSINESS RESCUE PROCEEDINGS

Afarak Group Plc
·1 min read
Afarak Group Plc
Afarak Group Plc

08:30 London, 10:30 Helsinki, 23 February 2023 - Afarak Group SE ("Afarak" or "the Company") (LSE: AFRK, NASDAQ: AFAGR)

AFARAK SOUTH AFRICA (PTY) LTD - TERMINATION OF BUSINESS RESCUE PROCEEDINGS

Stock Exchange Release

On 8 May 2020, Afarak issued a Stock Exchange Release informing that Afarak South Africa (PTY) Ltd had filed an application to commence a Business Rescue Proceedings in accordance with Chapter 6 of the South African Companies Act.

Following the successful Business Rescue Process, the business rescue practitioner has concluded that there are no longer reasonable grounds to believe that the company is financially distressed and thus the proceedings are terminated. Afarak South Africa (PTY) Ltd will continue its business operations normally.

Helsinki, February 23, 2023

AFARAK GROUP SE

Board of Directors

For additional information, please contact:

Guy Konsbruck, CEO, +356 2122 1566, guy.konsbruck@afarak.com

Financial reports and other investor information are available on the Company's website: www.afarak.com.

Afarak Group is a specialist alloy producer focused on delivering sustainable growth with a Speciality Alloys business in southern Europe and a FerroAlloys business in South Africa. The Company is listed on NASDAQ Helsinki (AFAGR) and the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange (AFRK).

Distribution:
NASDAQ Helsinki
London Stock Exchange
Main media

www.afarak.com


Recommended Stories