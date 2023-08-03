AFC Energy First Half 2023 Earnings: UK£0.008 loss per share (vs UK£0.011 loss in 1H 2022)

AFC Energy (LON:AFC) First Half 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

Net loss: UK£6.25m (loss narrowed by 20% from 1H 2022).

UK£0.008 loss per share (improved from UK£0.011 loss in 1H 2022).

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

AFC Energy Earnings Insights

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 64% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, compared to a 20% growth forecast for the Electrical industry in the United Kingdom.

Performance of the British Electrical industry.

The company's shares are up 4.9% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

Before we wrap up, we've discovered 3 warning signs for AFC Energy (2 can't be ignored!) that you should be aware of.

