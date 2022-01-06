U.S. markets open in 13 minutes

AFC Transport Adds to Executive Team

·3 min read

Kyle Ingraham, president of Logistics: "Goal is to invest in people and technology"

CHICAGO, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AFC Transport, ranked 27th on Transport Topics' list of the largest specialized trucking companies, recently announced that Kyle Ingraham has joined the company as president of their logistics division. AFC Logistics, a spinoff of AFC Transport, was launched in 2016 to provide a broader scope of service to their customers. The addition of a c-level suite executive role was sparked by substantial growth throughout the last two years and the desire to keep that momentum going.

Ingraham joins a transportation company that began 10 years ago in the Chicago, Illinois area as a small shipping company, which has continued to grow into a large nationwide-hauling operation currently serving over 100 customers, including fifteen Fortune 500 companies. The company is a certified woman-owned company that, despite its growth, continues to keep the people-first culture that it has had since its inception.

With the addition of Ingraham to the executive team, the company's focus will be on expanding services to better serve their customers, with a revenue growth goal of $300MM in 3 years. In order to do so, Ingraham says, "At AFC Transport, we love technology and will continue to heavily invest in that area, but what we really love is our people. Our biggest area of investment has been and will continue to be our employees."

Indeed, at AFC Transport, the company's employees are its main focus and driving force. Their people not only drive the business, but help build the community that the company shares. A company is successful when its employees are successful. This continues to create to a better organization for the employees and customers – a win-win.

According to Steven Maly, CEO of AFC Transport, "Kyle's past experience with scaling and growing sales and operations teams to execute at a high level of customer service is exactly the asset we need here at AFC Transport. He can help us strategically grow our office footprint and revenue as we execute on our business plan."

Part of that business plan is to expand outside of Oak Brook, Illinois by finding the right people throughout the country and developing the business in those areas. In fact, the company is planning to establish its main operating facility in Tampa, Florida in early 2022.

Ingraham notes, "We continue to invest in the dreams of our employees because AFC Transport has always believed that our employees are the biggest opportunity for us to be successful - long before "investing in people" became a business buzzword."

Throughout his career in transportation, Ingraham has been involved in all aspects of the business from sales to operations to recruitment, with a focus on customer acquisition and retention, as well as streamlining processes.

"Throughout our growth, we have continued to uphold the highest standards in the transportation industry: safety, productivity, and reliability," says Maly. "These standards will continue to be a mainstay for AFC Transport throughout our continued growth and expansion.

"I'm excited to be here and be a part of the AFC family," says Ingraham.

Media Contact:
Joanna Chicoine
327022@email4pr.com
(331) 214-7277
www.afctransport.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/afc-transport-adds-to-executive-team-301454984.html

SOURCE AFC Transport

