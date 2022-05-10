U.S. markets close in 6 hours 1 minute

AFC Transport Announces Dave Ables as New President

·2 min read
Ables’ experience includes leadership positions with DART and PAM Transport

GARY, Ind., May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AFC Transport, a leading freight and logistics company, announced today the appointment of Dave Ables as president and chief operating officer. Ables will be responsible for directing day-to-day operations, leading AFC Transport’s management team and nurturing driver and customer relationships, while growing the company.

Ables brings 27 years of transportation experience to his new role at AFC Transport. Most recently serving as president and CEO of the DART Transit Company and DART Advantage Logistics Companies, Ables also served as vice president of operations and marketing for premier truckload carrier PAM Transport.

“We are confident that Dave's well-established track record of success in operations and customer service will help us better serve our customers,” said Steven Maly, owner, AFC Transport. “As we grow, driver satisfaction is our top priority. Drivers want to do business with companies that understand their way of life. Dave and I still hold our CDLs and we understand the joys and the pain points from a driver's perspective and we recruit team members who care and serve as trusted resources like we do.”

The AFC Transport team takes pride in being a group of industry professionals who provide a wealth of knowledge and support to drivers and the best customer service for clients. As a family-owned, nationwide shipping company headed by a safety-certified director, AFC Transport upholds a reputation of delivering freight safely and on time.

“As president of AFC Transport, I look forward to driving the company forward and working with the internal team to accelerate and accomplish company goals,” said Dave Ables, president and COO, AFC Transport. “Our valued team members can expect compassion, engagement and inclusion as we strive to become a Next Generation in Trucking model. Our drivers and clients can expect excellent service from a top-notch team of industry professionals.”

About AFC Transport
AFC Transport, a leading family owned and operated trucking company headquartered in Gary, Indiana, has provided freight transportation solutions for 10 years. The company’s fleet includes flatbed, Conestoga, step-deck and refrigerated trailers. AFC Transport is a reliable transportation company with top equipment and employees who manage a fleet of trucks and trailers that service 48 U.S. states and Canada. For more information, please visit www.afctransport.com.

MEDIA CONTACT
Leah R. H. Robinson
LeadCoverage
leah@leadcoverage.com


