Afentra Insiders Placed Bullish Bets Worth US$477.7k

editorial-team@simplywallst.com (Simply Wall St)
3 min read
0
In this article:

Usually, when one insider buys stock, it might not be a monumental event. But when multiple insiders are buying like they did in the case of Afentra plc (LON:AET), that sends out a positive message to the company's shareholders.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

View our latest analysis for Afentra

Afentra Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the COO & Executive Director, Ian Cloke, for UK£377k worth of shares, at about UK£0.32 per share. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of UK£0.45, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. We note that the biggest single sale was only 36% of Ian Cloke's holding. Ian Cloke was the only individual insider to sell over the last year. Notably Ian Cloke was also the biggest buyer, having purchased UK£478k worth of shares.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid UK£478k for 1.51m shares. On the other hand they divested 1.26m shares, for UK£397k. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by Afentra insiders. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

insider-trading-volume
insider-trading-volume

Afentra is not the only stock that insiders are buying. For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 38% of Afentra shares, worth about UK£38m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The Afentra Insider Transactions Indicate?

The fact that there have been no Afentra insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Insiders own shares in Afentra and we see no evidence to suggest they are worried about the future. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Afentra. Be aware that Afentra is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those is potentially serious...

Of course Afentra may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of high quality companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • Exclusive-Country Garden plans to present debt revamp plan in second half, sources say

    Country Garden has told some of its offshore creditors it plans to present a debt restructuring proposal in the second half of this year, two sources said, as the embattled developer scrambles to stave off a liquidation petition. China's biggest private developer defaulted on its $11 billion worth of offshore bonds late last year and is facing a liquidation petition in Hong Kong for non-payment of a $205 million loan. China Evergrande Group was ordered to be liquidated in late January by a Hong Kong court after it failed to offer a concrete restructuring plan to creditors more than two years after defaulting on its offshore debt.

  • Italy sets conditions for Vitol's takeover of Saras

    Italy's government has given a conditional green light to Vitol's plan to take over oil refiner Saras, the global commodity trader said in a statement on Friday. Saras's controlling shareholder - the Moratti family - said in February it had agreed to sell its stake to Vitol, in a deal valuing Saras at 1.7 billion euros ($1.83 billion). "The Italian Prime Minister's Office issued a decree on the exercise of special powers containing prescriptions that are no obstacle to the completion of the transaction," Vitol said in a statement.

  • Teladoc Health (TDOC) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

    TDOC earnings call for the period ending March 31, 2024.

  • Russia's Sberbank reports profit rise to $4.3 billion in 1st quarter

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia's dominant lender Sberbank on Friday reported an 11.3% rise in first-quarter net profit to 397.4 billion roubles ($4.32 billion), boosted by growth in deposits and its loan portfolio. Sberbank made record profits of 1.5 trillion roubles in 2023, a more than five-fold increase on the previous year, as Russia's banking sector recovered from the impact of financial sanctions over Russia's actions in Ukraine. The state-owned bank, which dominates Russia's banking sector with around 110 million retail clients, this week announced plans to make a record annual dividend payment of more than $8 billion.

  • Warren Buffett Says 'When It Rains Gold, Put Out The Bucket' And This High Yield Investment Is Making It Rain

    In his 2016 letter to Berkshire Hathaway shareholders, legendary investor Warren Buffett wrote, “Every decade or so, dark clouds will fill the economic skies, and they will briefly rain gold. When downpours of that sort occur, it’s imperative that we ...

  • Billionaire 'bond king' Bill Gross tells investors to avoid tech and stick to value stocks

    Gross said in a post on X to avoid tech, but if you have to invest in the sector, one name stands out.

  • Microsoft beats Q3 top and bottom lines on cloud strength

    Microsoft reported better than anticipated Q3 earnings on Thursday, powered by growth in its cloud products.

  • Hertz loses another $200 million from its EVs

    Car-rental operator Hertz reported it lost another $200 million due to its EV gamble.

  • Rooting for Trump to fail has made his stock shorters millions

    Rooting for Donald Trump to fail has rarely been this profitable. Just ask a hardy band of mostly amateur Wall Street investors who have collectively made tens of millions of dollars over the past month by betting that the stock price of his social media business — Truth Social — will keep dropping despite massive buying by Trump loyalists and wild swings that often mirror the candidate’s latest polls, court trials and outbursts on Trump Social itself.

  • Why Are Shares of Intel Stock Crashing After Earnings?

    Intel stock dropped 9% after the company reported Q1 earnings. Is it a buy right now?