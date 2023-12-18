Aferian Plc (LON:AFRN) Looks Inexpensive But Perhaps Not Attractive Enough

Aferian Plc's (LON:AFRN) price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 0.2x might make it look like a buy right now compared to the Communications industry in the United Kingdom, where around half of the companies have P/S ratios above 1x and even P/S above 3x are quite common. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the reduced P/S.

How Aferian Has Been Performing

With revenue that's retreating more than the industry's average of late, Aferian has been very sluggish. It seems that many are expecting the dismal revenue performance to persist, which has repressed the P/S. If you still like the company, you'd want its revenue trajectory to turn around before making any decisions. Or at the very least, you'd be hoping the revenue slide doesn't get any worse if your plan is to pick up some stock while it's out of favour.

How Is Aferian's Revenue Growth Trending?

Aferian's P/S ratio would be typical for a company that's only expected to deliver limited growth, and importantly, perform worse than the industry.

In reviewing the last year of financials, we were disheartened to see the company's revenues fell to the tune of 24%. This means it has also seen a slide in revenue over the longer-term as revenue is down 13% in total over the last three years. So unfortunately, we have to acknowledge that the company has not done a great job of growing revenue over that time.

Looking ahead now, revenue is anticipated to slump, contracting by 31% during the coming year according to the only analyst following the company. Meanwhile, the broader industry is forecast to expand by 30%, which paints a poor picture.

In light of this, it's understandable that Aferian's P/S would sit below the majority of other companies. Nonetheless, there's no guarantee the P/S has reached a floor yet with revenue going in reverse. There's potential for the P/S to fall to even lower levels if the company doesn't improve its top-line growth.

The Final Word

Typically, we'd caution against reading too much into price-to-sales ratios when settling on investment decisions, though it can reveal plenty about what other market participants think about the company.

It's clear to see that Aferian maintains its low P/S on the weakness of its forecast for sliding revenue, as expected. Right now shareholders are accepting the low P/S as they concede future revenue probably won't provide any pleasant surprises. Unless these conditions improve, they will continue to form a barrier for the share price around these levels.

Having said that, be aware Aferian is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those is a bit concerning.

