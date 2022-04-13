U.S. markets open in 9 hours 25 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,415.50
    +22.50 (+0.51%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,296.00
    +157.00 (+0.46%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,039.50
    +94.50 (+0.68%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,997.50
    +12.70 (+0.64%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    100.53
    -0.07 (-0.07%)
     

  • Gold

    1,974.70
    -1.40 (-0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    25.73
    -0.01 (-0.04%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0838
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7250
    -0.0550 (-1.98%)
     

  • Vix

    24.26
    -0.11 (-0.45%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3011
    +0.0007 (+0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    125.5200
    +0.1320 (+0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,125.73
    +349.08 (+0.88%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    942.22
    +14.72 (+1.59%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,576.66
    -41.65 (-0.55%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,771.66
    +436.68 (+1.66%)
     

AffaMed Therapeutics Announces New Drug Approval for DEXTENZA in Macau for the Treatment of Ocular Inflammation and Pain Following Ophthalmic Surgery

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • HGHVX
  • OCUL

SHANGHAI, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AffaMed Therapeutics ("AffaMed"), a global clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing transformative pharmaceutical, digital and surgical products, today announced that DEXTENZA has been approved in Macau, China for the treatment of ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery. In 2020, AffaMed Therapeutics entered into a licensing agreement with Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ: OCUL) for the development and commercialization of DEXTENZA in Greater China, South Korea, and certain ASEAN markets. DEXTENZA is currently approved in the U.S. for the treatment of ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery and for the treatment of ocular itching associated with allergic conjunctivitis.

Dr. Dayao Zhao, CEO of AffaMed commented: "We are encouraged by the Macau government's policy and efficiency in registering novel therapies based on strong clinical trial data from Ocular's FDA registration trials. Our team is preparing an application to expand the approved indication to include the treatment of ocular itching associated with allergic conjunctivitis. We are looking forward to launching DEXTENZA and providing the product to patients in Macau as soon as possible."

By receiving this approval, DEXTENZA becomes the first sustained-release intracanalicular insert in Macau delivering a preservative-free dose of dexamethasone for up to 30 days with a single administration.

About AffaMed Therapeutics

AffaMed Therapeutics is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing transformative pharmaceutical, digital and surgical products that address critical unmet medical needs in ophthalmological, neurological and psychiatric disorders for patients in Greater China and around the world. The leadership team at AffaMed Therapeutics has gained deep industry expertise and an extensive track record in high-quality discovery, clinical development, regulatory affairs, business development, manufacturing, and commercial operations at leading multi-national biopharmaceutical companies in China and globally.

About Ocular Therapeutix, Inc.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the formulation, development, and commercialization of innovative therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its proprietary bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology. Ocular Therapeutix's first commercial drug product, DEXTENZA, is an FDA-approved corticosteroid for the treatment of ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery and ocular itching associated with allergic conjunctivitis. Ocular Therapeutix's earlier stage development assets include OTX-TKI (axitinib intravitreal implant), currently in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of wet AMD and other retinal diseases. OTX-TIC (travoprost intracameral implant) recently began a Phase 2 clinical trial to evaluate the reduction of intraocular pressure in patients with primary open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension. Ocular Therapeutix has also completed Phase 2 clinical trials for OTX-CSI (cyclosporine intracanalicular insert) for the chronic treatment of dry eye disease and OTX-DED (dexamethasone intracanalicular insert) for the short-term treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. Ocular Therapeutix's first product, ReSure Sealant, is an FDA-approved device to prevent wound leaks in corneal incisions following cataract surgery.

About DEXTENZA

DEXTENZA is FDA approved for the treatment of ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery and ocular itching associated with allergic conjunctivitis. DEXTENZA is a corticosteroid intracanalicular insert placed in the punctum, a natural opening in the inner portion of the lower eyelid, and into the canaliculus and is designed to deliver dexamethasone to the ocular surface for up to 30 days without preservatives. DEXTENZA resorbs and exits the nasolacrimal system without the need for removal.

Please see full Prescribing and Safety Information at www.DEXTENZA.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/affamed-therapeutics-announces-new-drug-approval-for-dextenza-in-macau-for-the-treatment-of-ocular-inflammation-and-pain-following-ophthalmic-surgery-301524484.html

SOURCE AffaMed Therapeutics

Recommended Stories

  • Silver Prices Rally Amid Hot Inflation Data and Ukraine Uncertainty

    Silver prices surge higher as inflation data puts downward pressure on yields and the dollar.

  • Japan's SMFG, Tepco, Mitsubishi face activist climate votes at AGMs

    Big Japanese firms including Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Tokyo Electric Power (Tepco) and Mitsubishi Corp will face resolutions from activist shareholders urging greater commitment to tackling climate change at their annual meetings this year. Five climate activist groups, including Japan's Kiko Network and Australia's Market Forces, said in a joint statement on Wednesday that they had submitted shareholder resolutions for consideration at AGMs of four Tokyo-listed companies this year.

  • Asian shares gain as U.S. inflation data not as bad as feared

    Asian shares rose on Wednesday boosted by U.S. inflation figures that fared better than markets' worst expectations - and caused U.S. yields to pause their march higher - though Chinese shares remained pressured by COVID-19. Share market sentiment was also capped by gains in oil and other commodity prices after Russian President Vladimir Putin said that on-and-off peace negotiations "have again returned to a dead-end situation for us", which also hurt the euro. S&P500 futures gained 0.2% and Nasdaq futures gained 0.57% in Asia trade.

  • Why Veru's Shares Fell 21.8% on Tuesday

    Investors sold on the news that the company said its COVID-19 therapy was safe and effective against all variants.

  • 3 Soaring Pharma Stocks -- Can They Keep Climbing?

    If so, there are some increasingly popular entrees on the biopharmaceutical industry's menu that deserve your attention. Bristol Myers Squibb shares have risen 25% this year to reach an all-time high water mark for this well-established pharmaceutical giant. New safety and efficacy results from a clinical trial with an experimental drug for patients with abnormally thick hearts called mavacamten have been pushing the stock higher this month.

  • Myovant Sciences Collapses As FDA Holdup Snags Its Blockbuster Potential

    The future looked cloudy for Myovant Sciences and Pfizer's partnered endometriosis treatment on Tuesday, leading MYOV stock to collapse.

  • Ocugen's study of Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin put on hold in wake of WHO inspection of Bharat

    Ocugen said the action is tied to statements made by the World Health Organization following its inspection of Bharat Biotech's manufacturing facility.

  • Veru Stock Soars, Retreats After Impressive Data From Covid Treatment Trial

    Veru said it hopes to have a 'streamlined' process of Emergency Use Authorization from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration for its oral Covid treatment.

  • Is Moderna a Buy After Its Latest Round of Horrible News?

    A few weeks ago Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) reported some concerning safety data for its experimental flu vaccine. On Tuesday, Bloomberg reported that COVID-19 Vaccines Global Access (COVAX) and the African Union declined options to buy more doses of Moderna's Spikevax COVID-19 vaccine. At the end of the week, Moderna revealed that it was recalling thousands of doses of the Spikevax vaccine in Europe.

  • Is Merck Stock A Buy After Guiding To $10 Billion From Heart Drugs?

    Is Merck stock a buy after the company guided to $10 billion in sales from its heart drugs? Is MRK stock a buy right now?

  • Is Pfizer Stock A Buy After Spending $525 Million To Bolster Its RSV Efforts?

    Is Pfizer stock a buy after the company announced its plans to buy privately held ReViral for $525 million? Is PFE stock a buy right now?

  • AbbVie Releases New Data From Mid-Stage Navitoclax Combo Trial In Bone Marrow Cancer

    AbbVie Inc (NYSE: ABBV) has announced new data from a Phase 2 trial of navitoclax combined with ruxolitinib in myelofibrosis patients at the American Association for Cancer Research annual meeting. The results presented at AACR 2022 were from REFINE Phase 2 trial, which included patients with myelofibrosis who had progressed on or had a suboptimal response to at least 12 weeks of ruxolitinib monotherapy. In the exploratory analysis of 32 evaluable patients, 12 (38%) had a ≥1 grade improvement in

  • VNRX: VolitionRx Enters into Global License & Supply Agreement with Heska Corp. for Nu.Q Vet Cancer Screening Test. Financial Review of 2021 and Expectations in 2022.

    By Steven Ralston, CFA NYSE:VNRX READ THE FULL VNRX RESEARCH REPORT OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS & 2021 FINANCIAL RESULTS Commercialization of Nu.Q Vet On March 29, 2022, VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX) announced the signing of an exclusive License and Supply Agreement with Heska Corporation (NASDAQ:HSKA) for the distribution of the Nu.Q Vet Cancer Screening Test at the point-of-care for companion

  • Baby-Formula Shortage Prompts Rationing at Target, Kroger, Walgreens and CVS

    Target, Kroger, CVS and Walgreens are limiting purchases of many baby formulas that consumers can buy online or at certain stores.

  • I Saw Blood In The Toilet. I Never Expected A Common Drug Could Be The Cause.

    "I thought that a diagnosis would be freeing. However, it ended up feeling paralyzing."

  • Stacy London Thought She Had Alzheimer's—This Is What It Really Was

    You might know Stacy London best as co-host of the wildly popular makeover show What Not to Wear, which ran for 10 seasons on TLC starting in 2003. The hit series featured London and partner-in-crime Clinton Kelly ambushing unsuspecting fashion disasters and whisking them away for style advice and a shopping spree. It culminated with a "big reveal" moment where they showed off their new look to loved ones. But after the show ended, London had a health scare that changed the course of her career.

  • Covid Proved Their Tech, But Moderna, BioNTech Face A New Battle

    Demand for Covid boosters is waning, according to a recent IBD/TIPP Poll, which sheds some light on continued pressure for vaccine stocks.

  • Walmart Wants to Take Over Healthcare (And It Just Got a Step Closer)

    "We continue our work to build a larger health and wellness business and help customers and associates have a better experience when it comes to their healthcare," CEO Doug McMillon told investors after an earnings call in 2021. Since their launch in 2019, Walmart Health has expanded to have 20 locations across Arkansas, Georgia and Illinois.

  • US sexually transmitted infections surged to record high in 2020

    Reported cases dropped in early months of Covid-19 pandemic but disrupted healthcare and diverted resources aided sharp rise Gonorrhea bacteria. Reported cases of gonorrhea rose 10% in 2020. Photograph: Science Photo Library/Alamy After briefly dropping in the early months of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, rates of sexually transmitted infections (STIs) then resurged beyond 2019 levels to finish the year at a record high, according to new data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

  • Op-Ed: Millions are locked down in Shanghai because of 'zero COVID' protocols. Something needs to change

    For almost two years, China's safety protocols kept residents from experiencing the kinds of large COVID outbreaks seen elsewhere. Until they didn't.