U.S. markets open in 8 hours 37 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,164.25
    +8.50 (+0.20%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,174.00
    +16.00 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,748.75
    +71.00 (+0.56%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,890.00
    +4.20 (+0.22%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    118.74
    +3.67 (+3.19%)
     

  • Gold

    1,847.40
    -3.90 (-0.21%)
     

  • Silver

    21.84
    -0.26 (-1.16%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0754
    -0.0029 (-0.27%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7430
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.54
    -0.96 (-3.49%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2609
    -0.0045 (-0.35%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.9640
    +0.3440 (+0.27%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    31,688.25
    +1,397.88 (+4.61%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    694.96
    +65.46 (+10.40%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,600.06
    +14.60 (+0.19%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,320.94
    -48.49 (-0.18%)
     

AffaMed Therapeutics Announces First Patient Dosed in the US Phase 1 Clinical Trial of AM712 in Retinal Disease

·2 min read

SHANGHAI, May 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AffaMed Therapeutics ("AffaMed"), a global clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing transformative pharmaceutical, digital and surgical products, announces that the first patient has been dosed in its US Phase 1 study of AM712 (ASKG712), a novel proprietary bispecific biologic molecule blocking both vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) and angiopoietin-2 (Ang-2) for the treatment of retinal diseases. The study will investigate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and efficacy of AM712 in subjects with neovascular age-related macular degeneration (nAMD).

Dr. Dayao Zhao, CEO of AffaMed commented: "Dosing the first patient with AM712 is another example of the AffaMed team's effective execution and global clinical development expertise. Initiating treatment in retinal disease patients marks an important milestone for AffaMed, and we look forward to advancing AM712 as an innovative and differentiated therapy for the patient population with nAMD and other retinal diseases."

Age-related macular degeneration (AMD) is an acquired degeneration of the retina that results in significant central vision loss due to neovascular (choroidal neovascular membrane formation) and non-neovascular (drusen and retinal pigment epithelium abnormalities) damages.  Neovascular AMD is an advanced form of macular degeneration that has historically been the leading cause of AMD-related vision loss. Simultaneous neutralization of VEGF and Ang-2 represents a novel therapeutic approach to treat nAMD with better efficacy.

In late 2021, AffaMed entered into a licensing agreement with AskGene Pharma Inc. ("AskGene") for the exclusive rights to develop, manufacture, and commercialize AM712 globally in ex-Asia plus Japan territories. Soon after, the Investigational New Drug (IND) application, filed by AffaMed for the clinical development of AM712 was cleared by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in January 2022.

About AffaMed Therapeutics

AffaMed Therapeutics is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing transformative pharmaceutical, digital and surgical products that address critical unmet medical needs in ophthalmological, neurological and psychiatric disorders for patients in Greater China and around the world. The leadership team at AffaMed Therapeutics has gained deep industry expertise and an extensive track record in high-quality discovery, clinical development, regulatory affairs, business development, manufacturing, and commercial operations at leading multi-national biopharmaceutical companies in China and globally.

About AM712 (ASKG712)

AM712 is a novel bispecific biologic molecule specifically designed for ocular use. It provides dual inhibition of two important disease-relevant pathways in retinal diseases, VEGF and Ang-2. In pre-clinical studies, AM712 demonstrated robust efficacy, good ocular pharmacokinetics, and the desired safety profile supporting clinical exploration. AskGene received China CTA clearance for AM712 from NMPA in January 2022.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/affamed-therapeutics-announces-first-patient-dosed-in-the-us-phase-1-clinical-trial-of-am712-in-retinal-disease-301557518.html

SOURCE AffaMed Therapeutics

Recommended Stories

  • Telecom Italia Seeks $21.5 Billion for Landline Network, Sources Say

    (Bloomberg) -- Telecom Italia SpA is seeking a valuation of around 20 billion euros ($21.5 billion) for the landline network it plans to sell to a state lender and international funds, according to people with knowledge of the matter.Most Read from BloombergStocks Trim Gains as Inflation Concerns Increase: Markets WrapNATO Should Think Twice Before Accepting Finland and SwedenBiden to Meet Powell to Discuss Economy as Inflation BitesWorld’s Riskiest Place for Flying Averages One Disaster a YearB

  • China Factory Activity Gradually Improves in May

    China's factories continued to contract but at a slower pace in May. The official&nbsp;manufacturing purchasing managers index&nbsp;rose to 49.6 from 47.4 in April. The&nbsp;non-manufacturing gauge, which measures activity in the construction and services sectors, increased to 47.8 from April's 41.9. A reading above 50 indicates expansion, while anything below indicates a contraction. Iris Pang, chief Greater China economist at ING Wholesale Banking, discusses what the latest figures say about the state of the economy and its outlook. She speaks on "Bloomberg Markets: China Open."

  • Smart Ring That Acts as Wallet and Key Gets Backing From Big Japanese Firms

    (Bloomberg) -- Itochu Corp., Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. and other companies are investing in Evering, a chip-embedded smart ring that can act as a wallet and a key, people with knowledge of the matter said. Most Read from BloombergStocks Trim Gains as Inflation Concerns Increase: Markets WrapNATO Should Think Twice Before Accepting Finland and SwedenBiden to Meet Powell to Discuss Economy as Inflation BitesWorld’s Riskiest Place for Flying Averages One Disaster a YearBitcoin Rallies Abo

  • 15 Best Drug Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss 15 best drug stocks to buy now. If you want to see more drug stocks to invest in, click 5 Best Drug Stocks To Buy Now. The pharmaceutical industry is thriving globally, and it was given a healthy boost by the COVID-19 vaccine rollouts around the world. Two of the […]

  • Taking This Medication for Even a Short Time Spikes Your Dementia Risk

    Your risk of developing dementia is determined by a wide range of factors—some of which you can control, and others you can't. Your family history, for instance, is simply the luck of the draw, and much as you might wish to, you can't change your age. On the other hand, things like your diet, alcohol intake, and medication use are considered modifiable.A new report warns that taking one medication in particular may put you at increased risk of later developing dementia—and that's hardly this dru

  • Strawberries recalled from grocery stores across North America amid Hepatitis A outbreak

    Around 17 people have been infected and 12 hospitalised in US, while Canada has recorded 10 infections and four hospitalisations

  • Patients Reveal Horror Stories About Utah OBGYN Who Allegedly Abused More Than 80 Women

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/GettyJane Doe S.P. was a 19-year-old college student and newly engaged in 2008 when she booked an appointment for a “premarital exam.” Such visits are unique to heavily Mormon Utah, can be similar to a first annual gynecology checkup, and are meant to establish a relationship with an OB-GYN before marriage and having sex for the first time.“I had heard that women go to the doctor before they get married and get birth control,” Jane, who is ide

  • Novavax hopes FDA go-ahead will boost lagging US vaccinations

    Federal regulators appear poised to finally authorize a COVID-19 vaccine from Novavax in the coming weeks, a move that the company hopes can help improve the lagging U.S. vaccination effort. But winning over even a small number of eligible people who haven’t yet been vaccinated could be a difficult task. It’s not clear how much…

  • This New Weight Loss Drug Could be a "Game-Changer"

    There is no magic pill that will cure obesity, a condition that affects over 40% of adults in the United States. But there is a new type of medicine that is a potential game-changer. It's an anti-obesity medication, and doctors say that part of what makes it unique is how it's prescribed: It is used to treat obesity as the chronic metabolic disease that it is rather than perpetuating the misconception that obesity is a problem that can be overcome by willpower. Read on to find out more—and to en

  • Should You Drink Green Tea Before Bed? We Weigh the Pros and Cons

    Green tea is one of the healthiest beverages on earth: It’s full of flavonoids that can help reduce inflammation, aids in lowering bad cholesterol and can lessen your chances of heart attack or stroke, Harvard...

  • The Biggest COVID Issues People Bring Up In Therapy

    Mental health experts reveal the common pandemic-related struggles people discuss in sessions, plus advice on how to cope.

  • CDC warns of COVID "rebound" after taking Paxlovid, says drug still beneficial

    Rebound symptoms have been reported to occur two to eight days after a patient initially recovers.

  • WHO: 650 children diagnosed with severe hepatitis since April

    The World Health Organization (WHO) on Sunday said that 650 cases of severe hepatitis have been reported in 33 countries between April 5 and May 26, noting its latest assessment is that the disease poses a “moderate” global risk. The organization added that 99 additional cases were pending classification. Of the 650 cases, 58 percent…

  • Monkeypox Is Spreading During Sex—and That Is Actually a Relief

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/GettyWe’re starting to get a handle on how monkeypox is spreading in this latest outbreak of the deadly disease.The pox spreads through close physical contact. Especially during sex.Believe it or not, that’s actually a relief. Because one possible alternative—the pox spreading through the air—is much, much more dangerous.The World Health Organization recently confirmed the transmission methods driving the three-week-old outbreak in Europe, Aus

  • Healthy Habits That Are Proven To Make You Look Younger

    While there's no magic trick or pill that can make you look younger, there are several healthy habits that can help maintain a youthful appearance if done consistently. Small daily habits can absolutely give you a younger look and Dr. Steve Hruby, a Doctor of Chiropractic and founder at Kaizen Progressive Health reminds us, "Aging is a normal and wonderful part of life. We grow smarter, more experienced, and more distinct as individuals as we age, and we believe this is something to be proud of.

  • The #1 Best Fruit For a Sharper Brain, New Research Says

    You probably know that the foods you eat can have an impact on your brain over time. In fact, some foods can actually impair your memory and increase your risk of neurodegenerative disorders, while others can help stave off cognitive decline.Now, a new study finds that eating cranberries could help keep you sharp as you age.In the study, published in the journal Frontiers in Nutrition, researchers examined a group of 60 adults ages 50-80 for a period of 12 weeks, supplementing some of their diet

  • The Worst Sweeteners for Abdominal Fat, Say Experts

    For those with a sweet tooth, adding some sweeteners to your drinks or food may be a normal part of your everyday diet. They help coffee taste less bitter and food taste less bland. In some cases, it's harmless. There are even some sweeteners that can help your health. However, in other instances, sweeteners can be dangerous for your body.You need to watch what kind of sweeteners you use, because some may contain more harmful chemicals than others. Trying to watch your weight? It's also benefici

  • Baby-Formula Shortage Worsened by Drop in Breast-Feeding Rates

    Covid-19 restrictions and pandemic disruptions caused a shift in the way parents feed their babies, according to health experts.

  • Unlikely monkeypox outbreak will lead to pandemic, WHO says

    LONDON (Reuters) -The World Health Organization does not believe the monkeypox outbreak outside Africa will lead to a pandemic, an official said on Monday, adding it remains unclear if infected people who are not displaying symptoms can transmit the disease. More than 300 suspected and confirmed cases of monkeypox - a usually mild illness that spreads through close contact and can cause flu-like symptoms and pus-filled skin lesions - have been reported in May, mostly in Europe. The WHO is considering whether the outbreak should be assessed as a "potential public health emergency of international concern" or PHEIC.

  • What the CDC's new study tells us about long COVID

    Why the latest data on long COVID has experts worried