AffaMed Therapeutics Enters into Strategic Partnership Agreement with Beijing Tiantan Hospital and Infinite Brain Technologies to Promote Digital Therapy in Neurological Diseases

·4 min read

BEIJING, Sept. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AffaMed Therapeutics ("AffaMed"), a global clinical stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to addressing critical unmet medical needs in ophthalmic, neurological and psychiatric disorders, announced during the recent "China International Trade in Services Fair 2021" a strategic cooperation partnership with Beijing Tiantan Hospital of Capital Medical University ("Beijing Tiantan Hospital") and Beijing Infinite Brain Technologies ("IBT"). The three parties will cooperate to promote the application and development of digital therapy in neurological diseases.

"Digital therapy offers new possibilities in the treatment of different diseases as a novel therapeutic approach and has demonstrated encouraging clinical performance in the fields of cognitive behavior, biofeedback and neural oscillations, as distinguished from the existing mobile health applications and remote diagnosis and treatment," said Dr. Dayao Zhao, CEO of AffaMed, "AffaMed focuses on neurological and psychiatric disorders, and is committed to continuing to discover innovative therapies. The Beijing Municipal Government recently has published 'Action Plan for Accelerating Collaborative Innovation in Medicine and Health', aiming to shift new digital medical industry up, and support the research and development of digital medical products targeting mental diseases, neurodegenerative diseases, etc. With the clear regulatory support, I believe our strong alliance with Tiantan Hospital and IBT will further drive technological research, clinical application and commercial development, lead and accelerate the innovation and implementation of digital therapy in China."

Dr. Wang Yongjun, President of Beijing Tiantan Hospital said: "As the problem of aging population in society worsens, the prevalence of cerebrovascular diseases and cognitive impairment continues to increase yearly, putting pressure on both the patient and the medical system. For example, the incidence of post-stroke cognitive impairment is high, along with known issues like low cognitive screening rates and identification rate, with limited post-disease intervention options available, together with challenges in intervention and management. In close collaboration with AffaMed and IBT, we will develop highly effective digital assessment and intervention products. Through refined clinical studies and real-world research, we will further improve early screening rates for relevant indications, while bridging the gap in clinical resources and providing digital interventions that are more relevant to patients' living environments and easier to use and comply with."

Dr. Sun Wei, Founder and Chairman of Beijing Infinite Brain Technologies, said: "With the rich neuroscience data and big data models accumulated over decades, we have been focusing on using proprietary technologies and artificial intelligence to not only accelerate the development of innovative digital therapeutics for multiple neurological diseases but also provide patient-centered digital medical solutions covering the full intervention processes. With this strategic cooperation, we will tap into AffaMed and Beijing Tiantan Hospital's strong capabilities in clinical development and application, to further promote the development and innovation of digital therapeutics and offer benefit to domestic as well as global patients with better solutions and lower medical costs. "

About AffaMed Therapeutics
AffaMed Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing transformative pharmaceutical products that address critical unmet medical needs in ophthalmic, neurological and psychiatric disorders for patients in Greater China and around the world. The leadership team of AffaMed Therapeutics has gained deep industry expertise and an extensive track record in high-quality clinical development, regulatory affairs, CMC, business development and commercial operations at leading multi-national pharmaceutical companies in China and globally.

About Beijing Tiantan Hospital of Capital Medical University
Beijing Tiantan Hospital, Capital Medical University was founded on August 23, 1956. It is a grade-3 class-A hospital with a neurosurgery unit and a characteristic neuroscience cluster, including medical treatment, teaching, research, and prevention. It also offers an Asian clinical, scientific, and teaching base of neurosurgery. Over the course of 65 years of development, a number of Chinese clinical neuroscientists and leaders have emerged in succession, and collectively built the hospital China's leader in clinical neuroscience.

About Beijing Infinite Brain Technologies
Beijing Infinite Brain Technologies (IBT) is a leading medical technology company that aims to provide digital curative solutions for central nervous system (CNS) diseases. By leveraging the advanced brain sciences and cutting-edge computational technologies, IBT is committed to improving the process of screening, diagnosis, treatment and management for a wide range of CNS diseases, such as ADHD, autism, schizophrenia, and post stroke cognitive impairment. The company conducts long-term scientific and clinical research, developing and providing proprietary digital therapeutic products that have been clinically validated, by partnering with national key laboratories and top research hospitals in China. Bearing the difficulties of patient and family firmly in mind, IBT strives to level up patient care with products with higher efficacy and lower cost.

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/affamed-therapeutics-enters-into-strategic-partnership-agreement-with-beijing-tiantan-hospital-and-infinite-brain-technologies-to-promote-digital-therapy-in-neurological-diseases-301369575.html

SOURCE AffaMed Therapeutics

