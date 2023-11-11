Do Affiliated Managers Group's (NYSE:AMG) Earnings Warrant Your Attention?

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.

In contrast to all that, many investors prefer to focus on companies like Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG), which has not only revenues, but also profits. Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide Affiliated Managers Group with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

How Fast Is Affiliated Managers Group Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

In the last three years Affiliated Managers Group's earnings per share took off; so much so that it's a bit disingenuous to use these figures to try and deduce long term estimates. As a result, we'll zoom in on growth over the last year, instead. Impressively, Affiliated Managers Group's EPS catapulted from US$13.92 to US$37.11, over the last year. It's a rarity to see 167% year-on-year growth like that.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. The previous 12 months are something that Affiliated Managers Group will want to put behind them after seeing a drop in EBIT margin and revenue for the period. Shareholders will be hoping for a change in fortunes if they're looking for profit growth.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Are Affiliated Managers Group Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's said that there's no smoke without fire. For investors, insider buying is often the smoke that indicates which stocks could set the market alight. This view is based on the possibility that stock purchases signal bullishness on behalf of the buyer. However, small purchases are not always indicative of conviction, and insiders don't always get it right.

The first bit of good news is that no Affiliated Managers Group insiders reported share sales in the last twelve months. But the really good news is that Independent Director Reuben Jeffery spent US$501k buying stock, at an average price of around US$137. Purchases like this can offer an insight into the faith of the company's management - and it seems to be all positive.

On top of the insider buying, it's good to see that Affiliated Managers Group insiders have a valuable investment in the business. Given insiders own a significant chunk of shares, currently valued at US$76m, they have plenty of motivation to push the business to succeed. This should keep them focused on creating long term value for shareholders.

Does Affiliated Managers Group Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

Affiliated Managers Group's earnings per share growth have been climbing higher at an appreciable rate. The icing on the cake is that insiders own a large chunk of the company and one has even been buying more shares. These factors seem to indicate the company's potential and that it has reached an inflection point. We'd suggest Affiliated Managers Group belongs near the top of your watchlist. Still, you should learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Affiliated Managers Group (including 1 which can't be ignored).

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

