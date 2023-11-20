Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript November 14, 2023

Operator: Good day, everyone, and welcome to Affimed N.V. Third Quarter 2023 Earnings and Business Update Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers' presentation, there'll be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]. Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Alex Fudukidis, Head of Investor Relations at Affimed. Please go ahead.

Alexander Fudukidis: Thank you, Norma. And thank you all for joining us today for our third quarter 2023 update call. Before we begin, I'd like to remind everyone that we issued the relevant press release earlier today, which can be found on the Investor Relations section of our website. The presentation is also on the website. On the call today, we have the members of our management team, including our Adi Hoess, our Chief Executive Officer; Andreas Harstrick, our Chief Medical Officer; Arndt Schottelius, our Chief Scientific Officer; Wolfgang Fischer, our Chief Operating Officer; and Angus Smith, our Chief Financial Officer. The team will be available for Q&A after the prepared remarks. Before we start, I would like to remind everyone that today's presentation contains projections and forward-looking statements regarding future events.

These statements represent our beliefs and assumptions only as of the date of this call. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements publicly or to update the reasons why actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in these statements due to various factors including, but not limited to, those identified under the section entitled Risk Factors in our filings with the SEC, and those identified under the section entitled Forward-Looking Statements in the press release that we issued today and filed with the SEC.

Story continues

With that, I'll turn the call over to Adi. Adi?

Adi Hoess: Thank you, Alex. Good day, everyone. And thanks so much for joining us today also from my side. We have entered a very important and exciting phase for Affimed, our investors, and patients that do require novel options in order to prolong their lives, so that they can spend more time with their families and friends. We have been progressing well with all three clinical programs, and are now in a period where we plan to report data frequently over the next weeks and months. Moving to slide 5, we recently announced that the new name for AFM13 will be acimtamig. Acimtamig is developed in combination with Artiva AlloNK product in the LuminICE-203 study. We're now actively recruiting non-Hodgkin lymphoma [Technical Difficulty] LuminICE-203 [Technical Difficulty] efficacy and safety data from the study in the first half of [Technical Difficulty].

As a reminder [Technical Difficulty] phase of the study, we will be treating 24 patients with Hodgkin's lymphoma in four cohorts. And all these cohorts will use active doses of acimtamig and AlloNK. In addition, our interactions with the FDA have been very productive. In September, we announced that we received Fast Track designation, and today we announced that we received positive feedback from the FDA in their responses for our Type C meeting, which Andreas will discuss in just a moment. But from the FDA's written responses, we believe that the LuminICE-203 study design based on FDA feedback and guidelines puts us in a very good position to pursue accelerated approval. The LuminICE-203 study builds on the unprecedented results observed in AFM13-104.

The investigator sponsored clinical trial we have been running in collaboration with MD Anderson. Updated data from that study will be presented by Dr. Yago Nieto, the lead investigator, at the ASH Annual Meeting 2023 on December 11. Affimed will host a dedicated call for the financial community to provide an in-depth insight into this important update, which will include longer follow-up data. Now turning to AFM24, we remain on track to provide an update on the first three expansion cohorts from the combination study of AFM24 with atezolizumab in December. This combination is based on finding that AFM24 activates both innate and adaptive immune cells. And the idea now is to enhance efficacy by combining AFM24 with atezolizumab. As a reminder, we already have seen that our interim data, acimtamig in combination with PD-1 is able to double the complete response rate of PD-1 alone in relapse refractory Hodgkin's lymphoma patients.

During the third quarter, we also initiated enrollment in the non-small cell lung cancer EGFR mutant cohort and have begun treating patients. Again, as a reminder, AFM24 as a single agent showed partial responses and durable stable diseases in this indication. Data from this expansion cohort is expected in the first half of 2024. And last, we continued to make good progress in our AFM28 monotherapy dose escalation. During the third quarter, we completed treatment of patients in the third dose cohort without any dose-limiting [Technical Difficulty] and completed enrollment of patients in the fourth dose cohort, now administering a flat dose of 20 milligram BD. On slide 6 and 7, we provide important background on the treatment of the indications we're targeting with LuminICE-203.

In Hodgkin lymphoma, BV and PD-1 checkpoint inhibitors have changed the way patients are treated. As these therapies move to earlier lines of therapy, a patient population with high unmet medical need has emerged, the BV and PD-1 double refractory population. Now, let me quickly talk about which therapies exist in general for relapsed refractory Hodgkin lymphoma. For this patient population, cytotoxic agents such as platinum-based chemo and bendamustine or even targeted agents such as lenalidomide or mTOR inhibitors are listed in the NCCN guidelines. But it's important to note that these therapies were studied in relapsed refractory Hodgkin patients before the introduction of BV and checkpoint inhibitors. And limited information is available on their efficacies in the double refractory population.

But even still, they're characterized by [indiscernible]. We believe this is where a symptomatic plus in T cell therapy has the potential to transform the treatment landscape for double refractory patients. The response rates reported from AFM13-104 are outstanding. And in particular, the CR rate of 70 plus percent is higher than the CR rate of other treatments, even in less heavily pretreated [Technical Difficulty]. At ASH next month, we'll provide a definite view on the duration of response and event free survival for the therapy for each of those patients at the recommended [Technical Difficulty]. LuminICE-203 further includes relapsed refractory PTCL patients. PTCL has a very high need with more than half of patients moving to second line, which now offers only agents with limited efficacy and still no [indiscernible].

Based on our market research, we believe [Technical Difficulty] acimtamig plus [indiscernible] in double refractory Hodgkin lymphoma alone is in excess of €1 billion. And with the inclusion of second line relapsed refractory PTCL, this would increase to over €3 billion combined. Finally, during the quarter, we saw a significant reduction in our operating cash burn [Technical Difficulty] the first two quarters of the year as a result of the actions we implemented during the first half of the year to focus our investments on our three clinical programs. With that, I'll turn the call over to Andreas who will provide additional insight on the progress we're making in our pipeline. Andreas?

A technician in the preclinical development working on innate cell engager.

Andreas Harstrick : Thank you, Adi. And also welcome from my side to everyone on the phone. I would like to start my clinical overview with our progress that we made with AFM13, as Adi said, now called acimtamig going forward. We are pleased to update you on the progress that we have made regarding the development of acimtamig in combination with AlloNK or as it's known AB-101 from Artiva. After receiving the clearance from FDA to proceed with initiation of the Phase 2 clinical trial earlier this year, we made significant progress towards our goal of getting the study up and running. And we now have the first sites open and we are actively recruiting patients. Furthermore, as shown on slide 9, in September, we received Fast Track designation for acimtamig.

And in October, we got a written feedback from FDA on our Type C meeting request. On slide 10, we show the updated LuminICE study design. In accordance with FDA's feedback, we will now add a cohort to the LuminICE-203 trial, which will treat patients with relapsed or refractory Hodgkin's lymphoma with AlloNK plus IL-2 only. This will address the contribution of individual components in the combination. This cohort will be designed as an observation cohort with the option available to patients to cross over to the combination with acimtamig if they don't show a response to their initial treatment. We believe that the study which was designed based on FDA's recommendation and guidelines puts us on track for regulatory approval, pending the final assessment of the magnitude of clinical benefit.

We are very encouraged with the outcome of the FDA interactions and look forward to continuing our discussions with the agency as we are generating data from the study. As announced, we expect to report initial safety and efficacy data from this trial during the first half of 2024. In addition, as Adi mentioned, Dr. Yago Nieto, the lead investigator of the original study that investigated the combination of acimtamig was cord blood derived NK cells at MD Anderson Cancer Center will present updated data in an oral presentation at the ASH 2023 Annual Meeting on December 11. The abstract for the presentation was published earlier this month. As shown on slide 11, at the cutoff date for the abstract, a total of 42 relapsed refractory CD30-positive Hodgkin lymphoma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma patients were enrolled in the study, with 36 of these patients treated at the recommended Phase 2 dose.

Important to mention that all patients were heavily pretreated and refractory to their most recent line of therapy, with active progressive disease at the time of enrollment. Of note, all of the Hodgkin lymphoma patients were double refractory to BV and PD-1. The combination treatment achieved an overall response rate of 94.4% with a complete response rate of 72.2% at the recommended Phase 2 dose. The treatment regimen continues to demonstrate a good safety and tolerability profile, with no cases of cytokine release syndrome, immune effector cell associated neurotoxicity or graft versus host disease of any grade. At a median follow-up of 14 months, the overall survival rate was 76% and the median overall survival has not been reached. An in-depth analysis included updated event-free survival and overall survival data will be presented during Dr. Nieto's oral presentation, including a comprehensive analysis of the efficacy, durability and safety outcomes, demonstrating the potential for acimtamig in combinations allogeneic NK cells.

On the same day, Affimed plans to host an investor call to provide additional information about the status of the LuminICE-203 study, the treatment landscape in Hodgkin lymphoma and peripheral T cell lymphoma and the respective market opportunities. Now let me turn to AFM24. As shown on slide 12, in the ongoing study, AFM24-102, we're treating patients with AFM24 and atezolizumab. In the ongoing study, the original three cohorts included patients with non-small cell lung cancer, EGFR wild type, gastric and gastroesophageal junction adenocarcinoma and pancreatic hepatocellular and biliary tract cancers respectively. Based on the promising activity seen with AFM24 in monotherapy study, we added also in cohort for EGFR mutant non-small cell lung cancer patients that is now actively treating patients.

We believe that AFM24's role in activating the immune system by specifically triggering NK cells and macrophages to destroy tumor cells and to liberate tumor associated antigens is crucial. These antigens can be processed by macrophages and dendritic cells with the possibility to activate tumor reactive T cells. The combination of AFM24 which activates the innate immune system with atezolizumab, which impacts the adaptive immune system, therefore, has, in our opinion, a very good logical rationale. As Adi mentioned, we will report data on the first three cohorts of 10 to 15 patients per cohort in December and we planned to report the data on the non-small cell lung cancer EGFR mutant cohort in the first half of 2024. If we turn to AFM28 on slide 13, we follow the progress for our third clinical program.

AFM28 is targeting CD123 in acute myeloid leukemia. In this program, we have completed treatment of patients in the surge dose cohort of our ongoing dose escalation trial using a dose of 100 milligram flat once weekly. As mentioned, we have not seen any dose limiting toxicities at this dose cohort. And we meanwhile have completed the enrollment of patients in dose cohort 4 treating patients at 200 milligrams weekly. Now, where do we go with AFM28? The first step is to complete the dose escalation study and to identify a safe recommended Phase 2 dose based on correlative science and initial clinical activity. After that, for us, there are two options, either to develop AFM28 as single agent or in combination with allogeneic NK cells. We are planning to provide the next progress update on this during the first half of next year.

Now, thank you again for your attention. And with this, I will turn over the call to Angus to update you on the quarterly financial performance. Angus, please.

Angus Smith : Thank you, Andreas. Balance sheet and income statement highlights are shown on slides 15 and 16 of the presentation. A quick reminder that Affimed's consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with IFRS as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board, or IASB. The consolidated financial statements are prepared in euros. Since our financials are described in detail in the press release we issued this morning, I will only provide highlights on this call. As of September 30, 2023, cash, cash equivalents and financial assets totaled €97.5 million compared to €190.3 million on December 31, 2022. Based on our current operating plan and assumptions, we anticipate that our cash and cash equivalents along with our financial assets will support operations into 2025.

Net cash used in operating activities for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 were €18.2 million compared to €19 million for the third quarter of 2022. Importantly, our operating cash burn for the quarter reflected a 45% drop from the previous quarter and is reflective of our efforts to carefully manage our cash burn going forward. Cash flow from investing activities for the quarter reflects the fact that we allocated a portion of our cash resources to short term government bonds during the quarter in an effort to diversify and get access to higher interest rates on our excess liquidity. Total revenue for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 was €2 million compared with €14.9 million euros for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. Total revenue predominantly relates to the Roivant and Genentech collaborations and the reduction as compared to the prior-year period is due to the fact that we have now completed our obligations under both collaborations, and therefore recognize the significant majority of the associated revenue.

We remain eligible for future milestone payments under both collaborations based on the advancement of the licensed molecules, which is at the discretion of our partners. I will now turn the call back to Adi for closing remarks. Adi?

Adi Hoess : Thank you, Angus. Let's move to slide 18. Here you see the details of our upcoming milestones for all our programs. As I said in my intro, we have entered a very important and exciting phase for us at Affimed, our investors and, in particular, patients that do require novel options in order to prolong their lives, to be able to spend more time with their families and friends. We have been progressing well with all our three clinical programs and are in this period where we plan to frequently report data over the next weeks and months. Thank you all for your continued support and trust in our mission to make a difference in the lives of patients. We look forward to sharing more exciting developments with you in the very near future. We're now ready to take questions. Operator?

See also 20 Most Valuable Healthcare Companies in the World and 20 Countries by Productivity Growth in 2023.

To continue reading the Q&A session, please click here.