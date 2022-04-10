U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,488.28
    -11.93 (-0.27%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,721.12
    +137.52 (+0.40%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,711.00
    -186.30 (-1.34%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,994.56
    -15.24 (-0.76%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    98.26
    +2.23 (+2.32%)
     

  • Gold

    1,950.40
    +12.60 (+0.65%)
     

  • Silver

    24.91
    +0.17 (+0.69%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0879
    -0.0005 (-0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7130
    +0.0610 (+2.30%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3038
    -0.0039 (-0.30%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    124.2400
    +0.2700 (+0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,199.38
    +636.75 (+1.50%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,004.16
    -18.44 (-1.80%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,669.56
    +117.75 (+1.56%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,985.80
    +97.20 (+0.36%)
     

Affimed Presents Updated Clinical Data from Phase 1/2 Study of AFM13 Precomplexed with Cord Blood-Derived NK Cells at AACR Annual Meeting

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Affimed N.V.
·9 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • AFMD
Affimed N.V.
Affimed N.V.

  • 100% objective response rate and improvement in the rate of complete responses (CR) from 38% to 62% after a second cycle in 13 patients treated at the recommended phase 2 dose (RP2D)

  • Patients enrolled were multi-refractory with a median of seven prior lines of treatment; all Hodgkin Lymphoma patients had failed brentuximab vedotin and PD-1 therapy in addition to failing multiple lines of chemotherapy

  • Of the eight patients who achieved a CR at the RP2D, seven remain in CR at median follow-up of 6.5 months, including 2 patients who remain in response after 10 months and two who received a consolidation autologous stem cell transplant (SCT)

  • Treatment was well tolerated; no instances of cytokine release syndrome, immune effector cell-associated neurotoxicity or graft versus host disease were observed

  • Data to be presented by Dr. Yago Nieto of The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, principal investigator of the study, as an oral presentation at AACR today, April 10, 1:00-3:00 p.m. CST during the Clinical Plenary Session

HEIDELBERG, Germany, April 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Affimed N.V. (Nasdaq: AFMD) (“Affimed”, or the “Company”), a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company committed to giving patients back their innate ability to fight cancer, today provided a data update from the ongoing study of the Company’s lead innate cell engager (ICE®) AFM13 precomplexed with cord blood-derived natural killer (cbNK) cells. AFM13 is currently being investigated at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center in a phase 1/2 study in patients with CD30-positive relapsed or refractory Hodgkin and non-Hodgkin lymphomas. The investigator-sponsored study is led by Yago Nieto, M.D., Ph.D., professor of Stem Cell Transplantation and Cellular Therapy at MD Anderson. The study shows a 100% objective response rate (ORR) and an improvement of complete response (CR) rate to 62% at the recommended phase 2 dose (RP2D) in 13 patients after 2 cycles of therapy. The results will be presented today during the Clinical Plenary Session on cellular immunotherapies at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2022 and will also be covered during an AACR press conference this morning.

“The data that we report today are highly encouraging. All patients on this trial were refractory to all available treatment options. Still the combination of AFM13 and precomplexed NK cells resulted in a 100% response rate and a 62% rate of complete responses. We are excited to see a deepening of responses from partial responses to complete responses with a second cycle and have amended the study to allow patients to receive additional cycles, which may further increase the efficacy,” said Dr Andreas Harstrick, Chief Medical Officer at Affimed. “To our knowledge, this is the highest response rate reported so far in Hodgkin Lymphoma patients with treatment refractory disease.”

As of the cut-off date, the study had enrolled 22 patients with relapsed or refractory CD30+ Hodgkin and non-Hodgkin lymphoma having received a median of seven prior lines of therapy, of whom 19 were evaluable for response. Thirteen response-evaluable patients were treated at the RP2D, including 12 patients with Hodgkin Lymphoma and one patient with non-Hodgkin Lymphoma. Each treatment cycle consists of lymphodepleting chemotherapy with fludarabine and cyclophosphamide followed two days later by a single infusion of cytokine-preactivated and expanded cord blood-derived NK cells that are pre-complexed with AFM13. Three weekly infusions of AFM13 (200 mg) monotherapy are subsequently administered and responses are assessed by the investigator on day 28 by FDG-PET.

All 13 patients treated at the recommended phase 2 dose (108 NK/Kg) achieved a response by Lyric criteria. Of these 13 patients, 8 patients (62%) demonstrated a CR after two cycles of treatment, which represents an increase from 5 patients (38%) demonstrating CR after one cycle of treatment previously announced in December 2021.

For the 13 patients treated at the RP2D, median duration of response has not yet been reached. As of the cutoff date, assessment of durability shows:

  • Seven patients remain in CR at median follow-up of 6.5 months, including two patients who remain in response after 10 months and two patients who received stem cell transplant and remain in response at 6.5 months

  • One patient with a CR experienced disease progression after 7.9 months

  • Of the five patients with a PR, one remains in response at 6.3 months and four patients progressed between 2.9 and 4.3 months after initial infusion

The treatment was well tolerated, with minimal side effects beyond the expected myelosuppression from the preceding lymphodepleting chemotherapy. No instances of cytokine release syndrome, immune effector cell-associated neurotoxicity syndrome, or graft versus host disease were observed. There were six infusion-related reactions in 110 infusions (5.4%) of AFM13 alone and no reactions to the cord blood-derived NK cells precomplexed with AFM13.

“A year ago, we were struck with hopeful optimism when the first four patients in the study all showed a response. Now, we are again presenting data at AACR and the results not only hold strong in a larger patient population but also show an increasing number of CRs with early but encouraging durability,” commented Dr. Adi Hoess, Chief Executive Officer at Affimed. “These ongoing successes with AFM13 represent an important milestone for Affimed and could mark a turning point in the innate immuno-oncology space, potentially setting the stage for expanding this approach to additional cancer indications. Our goal is to leverage the distinct features of our ROCK® platform to generate best-in-class ICE® molecules that drive effective innate immune cell activation for the benefit of broad patient populations, addressing hematologic and solid tumor malignancies.”

The trial was originally designed to include up to two cycles. To assess durability beyond two cycles, an amendment has been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to increase the length of treatment from two up to four cycles, enabling longer follow up of patients.

AFM13, a bispecific tetravalent ICE® molecule, is designed for high affinity binding, both to CD16A on NK cells and macrophages, and to CD30 on lymphoma cells. AFM13 is also being investigated as a monotherapy and can bind the patient’s own NK cells, thus boosting their existing capacity to fight cancerous cells. When precomplexed with AFM13, NK cells exhibit immediate expansion in the patient’s circulation which persists for at least two weeks.

Oral presentation details

Title: Innate cell engager (ICE®) AFM13 combined with preactivated and expanded cord blood (CB)-derived NK cells for patients with refractory/relapsed CD30+ lymphoma

Presentation: CT003

Session: Clinical Trials of Cellular Immunotherapies, Sunday, April 10, 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. CST

About the Phase 1/2 Study

The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center is studying AFM13 in an investigator-sponsored Phase 1/2 trial in combination with cord blood-derived allogeneic NK cells in patients with recurrent or refractory CD30-positive lymphomas. The study is a dose-escalation trial of pre-complexed NK cells, with patients receiving 1×106 NK cells/kg in Cohort 1; 1×107 NK cells/kg in Cohort 2; and 1×108 NK cells/kg in Cohort 3. The trial is designed to explore safety and activity and determine the recommended Phase 2 dose. In each cohort, the dose of the pre-complexed NK cells with AFM13 is to be followed by weekly doses of 200 mg AFM13 monotherapy for three weeks, with each patient evaluated for dose-limiting toxicities and responses on day 28.

MD Anderson has an institutional financial conflict of interest with Affimed related to this research and has therefore implemented an Institutional Conflict of Interest Management and Monitoring Plan.

Additional information about the study can be found at www.clinicaltrials.gov (NCT04074746).

About AFM13

AFM13 is a first-in-class innate cell engager (ICE®) that uniquely activates the innate immune system to destroy CD30-positive hematologic tumors. AFM13 induces specific and selective killing of CD30-positive tumor cells, leveraging the power of the innate immune system by engaging and activating natural killer (NK) cells and macrophages. AFM13 is Affimed’s most advanced ICE® clinical program and is currently being evaluated as a monotherapy in a registration-directed trial in patients with relapsed/refractory peripheral T-cell lymphoma or transformed mycosis fungoides (REDIRECT). Additional details can be found at www.clinicaltrials.gov (NCT04101331).

About Affimed N.V.

Affimed (Nasdaq: AFMD) is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company committed to giving patients back their innate ability to fight cancer by actualizing the untapped potential of the innate immune system. The company’s proprietary ROCK® platform enables a tumor-targeted approach to recognize and kill a range of hematologic and solid tumors, enabling a broad pipeline of wholly-owned and partnered single agent and combination therapy programs. The ROCK® platform predictably generates customized innate cell engager (ICE®) molecules, which use patients’ immune cells to destroy tumor cells. This innovative approach enabled Affimed to become the first company with a clinical-stage ICE®. Headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany, with offices in New York, NY, Affimed is led by an experienced team of biotechnology and pharmaceutical leaders united by a bold vision to stop cancer from ever derailing patients’ lives. For more about the company’s people, pipeline and partners, please visit: www.affimed.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, which are often indicated by terms such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “goal,” “intend,” “look forward to,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “will,” “would” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements appear in a number of places throughout this release and include statements regarding our intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses and current expectations concerning, among other things, the potential of AFM13, AFM24, AFM28 and our other product candidates, the value of our ROCK® platform, our ongoing and planned preclinical development and clinical trials, our collaborations and development of our products in combination with other therapies, the timing of and our ability to make regulatory filings and obtain and maintain regulatory approvals for our product candidates, our intellectual property position, our collaboration activities, our ability to develop commercial functions, clinical trial data, our results of operations, cash needs, financial condition, liquidity, prospects, future transactions, growth and strategies, the industry in which we operate, the trends that may affect the industry or us, impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, the benefits to Affimed of orphan drug designation and the risks, uncertainties and other factors described under the heading “Risk Factors” in Affimed’s filings with the SEC. Given these risks, uncertainties, and other factors, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, and we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

Investor Relations Contact
Alexander Fudukidis
Director, Investor Relations
E-Mail: a.fudukidis@affimed.com
Tel.: +1 (917) 436-8102

Media Contact
Mary Beth Sandin
Vice President, Marketing and Communications
E-Mail: m.sandin@affimed.com
Tel: +1 (484) 888-8195


Recommended Stories

  • What You Need To Know About FIGS, Inc.'s (NYSE:FIGS) Investor Composition

    A look at the shareholders of FIGS, Inc. ( NYSE:FIGS ) can tell us which group is most powerful. Institutions often own...

  • U.S. Inflation May Peak in March, But It’s a Slow Go to Fed’s 2%

    (Bloomberg) -- March may prove to be the high-water mark for U.S. inflation, but price pressures will likely remain both elevated and persistent against a backdrop of firmer services demand and geopolitical risks.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Johnson Meets Zelenskiy in Kyiv, Pledges SupportUkraine Update: Austrian Leader to Moscow; Putin’s New CommanderNations Eye Modern Arms for Ukraine as Soviet-Era Stocks DwindleChina Unhappy With U.S. Virus ‘Accusation’ as Covid SpreadsCovid Could

  • 9 Ways To Save on Groceries This Month

    With gas prices going up more and more every day, any deal is appreciated. Saving money at the grocery store is a great way to make budgeting less stressful. Related: 5 Best Foods To Buy in Bulk...

  • This Growth Stock Has Market-Beating Potential

    Shares of the biotech company have lost a whopping 56% this year -- while the S&P 500 has slipped about 6%. Investors lost faith in the company as it fell behind in its regulatory submissions for its coronavirus vaccine candidate. Since, Novavax has gotten back on track.

  • Genocea Biosciences Stock Dives After Early Data From GEN-011 Trial In Pretreated Solid Tumor Patients

    Genocea Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: GNCA) has shared initial data from Phase 1/2a TiTAN trial OF GEN-011 in patients with refractory solid tumors. The company says that the early results presented at American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) show anti-tumor activity despite the lower intensity regimens and heavily pretreated tumors. Stable disease was seen at the initial Day 57 scan in four of the five patients. While all patients had progressive disease (PD) at their Day 113 scan, three of t

  • Column: For two years, I've tried to protect myself from COVID-19. Now I've tested positive

    I've felt safer, as coronavirus infections declined. Did I let my guard down too much?

  • Durham pharma sees stock tumble after pausing trial enrollment

    A Durham drugmaker's stock dropped more than 30 percent after the company paused enrollment on three clinical trials.

  • BioXcel Therapeutics: Here's Why I'm Buying and How You Can Trade It

    After receiving an FDA approval, the small-cap biotech looks well positioned as a covered call candidate.

  • A COVID Surge Is Likely This Fall, Dr. Fauci Says. Here's How to Prepare

    With new COVID variants like omicron BA.2 emerging, over the next few weeks we should expect to see an increase in positive COVID cases, Dr. Anthony Fauci, top medical adviser to US President Joe Biden told David Westin of Bloomberg TV. He cited the recent surge in COVID cases in the UK as an example of what could happen in the US.

  • How many times a week should you exercise and how long for?

    It's crucial to factor in rest days too

  • What Happens When COVID Becomes Endemic?

    For months, some American and European leaders have foretold that the coronavirus pandemic would soon become endemic. COVID-19 would resolve into a disease that we learn to live with. According to several governors, it nearly has. But we are still in the acute phase of the pandemic, and what endemic COVID-19 might look like remains a mystery. Endemic diseases can take many forms, and we do not know yet where this disease will fall among them. At its most basic, an endemic disease is one with a c

  • The #1 Easiest Drinking Habit for Your Heart, New Study Says

    Drinking your way to better heart health doesn't necessarily require any fancy ingredients you've never heard of before. Sometimes, it can be as simple as adding a couple more glasses of water to your routine every day—just enough to make sure that you're staying hydrated.In fact, a new study finds that staying hydrated could help protect you from heart failure.In the study, published in the European Heart Journal in late March, researchers from the National Institutes of Health's (NIH's) Nation

  • Nine Omicron symptoms affecting fully vaccinated and two early signs you might have it

    Fainting and fatigue may signal onset of Omicron, experts say

  • Physicians Warn These Supplements are "a Joke"

    When it comes to supplements, there's no shortage of products on the shelves advertising everything from weight loss to improving health, but do they really work? An estimated 56 percent of American adults take supplements, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, but experts say many supplements offer little to no benefit and aren't worth the money. Eat This, Not That! Health spoke with experts who warn which supplements to stay away from and why. Read on—and to ensure your

  • Ted Cruz asks DC to conduct autopsy on remains of 5 unborn fetuses found in home near Capitol

    Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, is calling on Washington, D.C., authorities to preserve the remains of five unborn fetuses that were recently discovered by police in a home just blocks from the U.S. Capitol.

  • Treatment for opioid addiction often brings discrimination

    Danielle Russell was in the emergency department at an Arizona hospital last fall, sick with COVID-19, when she made the mistake of answering completely when she was asked what medications she was on. “I said yes, I was taking methadone,” said Russell, a doctoral student who also was in recovery from heroin use. “It becomes so absurd and the stigma against methadone especially is so strong,” she said, noting that other people in recovery have had it worse.

  • People Are Calling Out "Positive" Stereotypes That Are Actually Harmful, And It's An Important Conversation

    "That those who struggle with mental illness are inherently 'deep' and 'creative' because of their pain. I'm tired of how romanticized these issues are."View Entire Post ›

  • Kinder chocolate factory told to shut over salmonella cases

    Dozens of suspected cases are reported in the UK, Germany, France and Belgium.

  • Want to live to 100? Here’s what the latest longevity research says

    RETIREMENT WEEKLY You have two choices when pondering how—and whether—you will live a long, healthy life.  You can either apply the latest findings of longevity research to boost your odds. Or you can eat what you want, forgo health and wellness habits and figure it’s mostly genetics anyway.

  • Shanghai hospital pays the price for China's COVID response

    A series of deaths at a hospital for elderly patients in Shanghai is underscoring the dangerous consequences of China's stubborn pursuit of a zero-COVID approach amid an escalating outbreak in the city of 26 million people. Multiple patients have died at the Shanghai Donghai Elderly Care hospital, relatives of patients told The Associated Press. Family members have taken to social media to plea for help and answers and are demanding to see surveillance video from inside the facility after getting little to no information from the hospital.