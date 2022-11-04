U.S. markets open in 2 hours 32 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,757.50
    +29.75 (+0.80%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,219.00
    +202.00 (+0.63%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    10,817.00
    +89.00 (+0.83%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,798.40
    +15.70 (+0.88%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.09
    +2.92 (+3.31%)
     

  • Gold

    1,652.70
    +21.80 (+1.34%)
     

  • Silver

    19.92
    +0.49 (+2.50%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9793
    +0.0042 (+0.43%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1240
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    25.34
    -0.52 (-2.01%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1221
    +0.0060 (+0.54%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    147.7770
    -0.3870 (-0.26%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,605.37
    +329.05 (+1.62%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    490.07
    +5.40 (+1.11%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,270.58
    +81.95 (+1.14%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,199.74
    -463.65 (-1.68%)
     

Affimed to Report Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results & Corporate Update on November 15, 2022

Affimed N.V.
·2 min read
Affimed N.V.
Affimed N.V.

HEIDELBERG, Germany, Nov. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Affimed N.V. (Nasdaq: AFMD) (“Affimed”, or the “Company”), a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company committed to giving patients back their innate ability to fight cancer, announced today that it will release third quarter 2022 results and corporate update on Tuesday, November 15, 2022. The Company will host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. EST / 14:30 CET.

The conference call will be available via phone and webcast. The live audio webcast of the call will be available in the “Webcasts” section on the “Investors” page of the Affimed website at https://www.affimed.com/investors/webcasts-and-corporate-presentation/. To access the call by phone, please use link https://register.vevent.com/register/BI62ec6e16028b424eba578af8c49e4240, and you will be provided with dial-in details and a pin number.

Note: To avoid delays, we encourage participants to dial into the conference call 15 minutes ahead of the scheduled start time.

A replay of the webcast will be accessible at the same link for 30 days following the call.

About Affimed N.V.
Affimed (Nasdaq: AFMD) is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company committed to giving patients back their innate ability to fight cancer by actualizing the untapped potential of the innate immune system. The Company’s proprietary ROCK® platform enables a tumor-targeted approach to recognize and kill a range of hematologic and solid tumors, enabling a broad pipeline of wholly-owned and partnered single agent and combination therapy programs. The ROCK® platform predictably generates customized innate cell engager (ICE®) molecules, which use patients’ immune cells to destroy tumor cells. This innovative approach enabled Affimed to become the first company with a clinical-stage ICE®. Headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany, with offices in New York, NY, Affimed is led by an experienced team of biotechnology and pharmaceutical leaders united by a bold vision to stop cancer from ever derailing patients’ lives. For more about the Company’s people, pipeline and partners, please visit: www.affimed.com.

Investor Relations Contact
Alexander Fudukidis
Director, Head of Investor Relations
E-Mail: a.fudukidis@affimed.com
Tel.: +1 (917) 436-8102


Recommended Stories

  • Alibaba, JD.com, and Tencent Climb on Optimism Over U.S. Audits, China Reopening

    A report that audits of U.S.-listed Chinese companies had been completed also was boosting the stocks.

  • ‘Disregard for the livelihoods of millions’: Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders slammed the Fed's hawkish stance — Powell responded with another 0.75% hike. Here are 3 ideas for shockproofing

    More hikes are likely coming. Can your portfolio handle it?

  • 15 Best High Volume Penny Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 15 best high volume penny stocks to buy now. If you want to read about some more high volume penny stocks, go directly to 5 Best High Volume Penny Stocks to Buy Now. Penny stocks had become an important indicator of the overall health of the stock market in […]

  • Why Nio Stock Dropped Then Bounced Back Today

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) shares dipped nearly 5% Thursday morning before reversing those losses. Nio reported its October delivery data on Tuesday and investors have been digesting that information over the last two days. While Nio reported a sharp year-over-year increase in vehicle deliveries last month, it was down from September, and investors are getting more anxious about impacts from continued COVID-19 restrictions in the region.

  • Why Nutrien Stock Lost 14% Today

    Shares of Nutrien (NYSE: NTR) took a dive today after the fertilizer company posted weak results on the top and bottom lines and got hit by a slowdown in potash demand. Overall results were strong as the company continued to benefit from higher overall fertilizer prices, but the potash issues weighed on the stock. A reduction in potash purchasing in North America and Brazil led to the weaker-than-expected results as high prices and higher inventory levels from a weather-shortened spring planting season seemed to impact demand for the crop nutrient.

  • 7 Seriously Undervalued Large-Cap Stocks to Buy Now

    Undervalued large-cap stocks present a particular opportunity here. Markets are rebounding from their September doldrums, but all three major indices in the U.S. remain down significantly on the year with both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq in a bear market. The latest data out of the U.S. showed that inflation rose 8.2% in September from a year ago, its highest level in 40 years and still well above the U.S. Federal Reserve’s 2% target. This raises the likelihood that the central bank will continue rai

  • Bloom Energy (BE) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

    Bloom Energy (BE) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -233.33% and 5.31%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • AMD Is On the Rise Despite Missing Earnings. Why?

    Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) stock missed analyst estimates on revenue and earnings. Declines in the PC market have hit AMD hard as the stock suffers through a bear market. But despite that bad news, the semiconductor stock is on the rise following the report.

  • 7 Safe Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

    This is the second time I get to write about safe stocks to buy and hold. I liked the list I put together in October (and have positions in a couple), but I’m happy to have a second bite at the apple and give this list a revision. That’s because there are more than seven safe stocks, and more than one way to think about them. One tried-and-true method is to look for best-in-class stocks. Long-term investments should consider buying the best and forgetting the rest. Sure there’s a place for a spe

  • DraftKings Q3 Preview: Double-Digit Earnings Growth in Store?

    Over the last three months, DraftKings shares have outperformed the S&P 500 by a fair margin, indicating that buyers have finally stepped up and the selling has slowed.

  • Lumen Plunges on Its Dividend Cut: Is the Stock Now a Bargain or a Value Trap?

    When Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) closed its two asset sales and appointed a new CEO over the past couple of months, it seemed highly probable that the company would cut its dividend. Is this a sign of Lumen's impending demise, or can the business be turned around? With a new CEO and a better balance sheet thanks to recent asset sales, Lumen could be an interesting stock for deep-value investors, as dividend seekers sell off their shares.

  • ‘Oh, my gosh, why am I not in the market?’ This forecaster says investors will be shocked by what’s about to happen next.

    The president of macroeconomic research firm Lamoureux & Co., Yves Lamoureux, sees up years in the medium to long-term for stocks, even if Powell threw a "short-term wrench in the engine."

  • Fidelity (FIS) Q3 Earnings Miss Estimates, 2022 Guidance Cut

    Fidelity (FIS) is likely to execute share buybacks of around $500 million in the fourth quarter.

  • Brazil's Petrobras to pay out $8.5 billion dividend amid squabble

    SAO PAULO (Reuters) -Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras will distribute dividends of around 43.68 billion reais ($8.5 billion) on its third quarter results, the firm said on Thursday, amid controversy over its massive payouts. Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as it is formally known, has been a cash cow for its investors in recent quarters, including the Brazilian government, which owns a controlling stake in the company. For a second consecutive quarter, the firm will pay out to its shareholders at least double the amount distributed by each of the five biggest Western oil producers - Exxon Mobil Corp, Chevron Corp., Shell PLC, TotalEnergies and BP.

  • 3 EV Stocks to Buy Before the Market Starts to Soar in 2023

    Investors looking at the electric vehicle space certainly have several options to choose from. In this market, many valuations across EV players have come down to more attractive levels. However, choosing the best EV stocks to buy is more challenging than it looks. That’s mainly because the macro picture right now isn’t great. Due to rapidly rising interest rates, growth stocks (such as those in the EV space) have been hit very hard by Mr. Market. Indeed, the share prices of many of the companie

  • Novavax (NVAX) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, Novavax (NVAX) closed at $20.17, marking a -1.61% move from the previous day.

  • Warner Bros. Discovery stock rises despite a hefty earnings miss

    Yahoo Finance's Allie Canal breaks down quarterly earnings for Warner Bros. Discovery, restructuring costs, and the company's guidance.

  • World ‘plunging towards societal collapse’ as era of cheap money ends

    The global economy is on the path to hyperinflation and risks societal collapse if soaring prices are not brought under control, one of the world’s biggest hedge funds has warned.

  • MP Materials Corp. (MP) Tops Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

    MP Materials Corp. (MP) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 20% and 4.66%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Why Boeing Stock Is Flying High Again Today

    As investor days go, Boeing (NYSE: BA) apparently had a good one. Boeing didn't have a lot of momentum coming into this week's investor day presentations. Boeing shares are down more than 40% over the past five years, weighed down first by issues involving the 737 MAX and more recently the pandemic and its impact on travel.