AFFIN Bank Berhad Full Year 2023 Earnings: Misses Expectations

AFFIN Bank Berhad (KLSE:AFFIN) Full Year 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: RM1.91b (up 18% from FY 2022).

Net income: RM402.2m (up by RM349.1m from FY 2022).

Profit margin: 21% (up from 3.3% in FY 2022). The increase in margin was primarily driven by higher revenue.

EPS: RM0.17 (up from RM0.024 in FY 2022).

AFFIN Banking Performance Indicators

Net interest margin (NIM): 1.42% (down from 2.01% in FY 2022).

Cost-to-income ratio: 71.6% (up from 43.0% in FY 2022).

Non-performing loans: 1.90% (down from 1.97% in FY 2022).

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

AFFIN Bank Berhad Revenues and Earnings Miss Expectations

Revenue missed analyst estimates by 5.4%. Earnings per share (EPS) also missed analyst estimates by 20%.

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 9.5% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, compared to a 7.1% growth forecast for the Banks industry in Malaysia.

Performance of the Malaysian Banks industry.

The company's shares are down 1.2% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

You should always think about risks. Case in point, we've spotted 2 warning signs for AFFIN Bank Berhad you should be aware of.

