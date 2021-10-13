U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,363.80
    +13.15 (+0.30%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,377.81
    -0.53 (-0.00%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,571.63
    +105.71 (+0.73%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,241.97
    +7.70 (+0.34%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.61
    +0.17 (+0.21%)
     

  • Gold

    1,793.90
    -0.80 (-0.04%)
     

  • Silver

    23.10
    -0.07 (-0.28%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1601
    +0.0067 (+0.58%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5490
    -0.0310 (-1.96%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3664
    +0.0076 (+0.56%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.2200
    -0.3700 (-0.33%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    57,634.96
    +1,474.08 (+2.62%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,345.49
    +11.09 (+0.83%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,141.82
    +11.59 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,140.28
    -90.33 (-0.32%)
     
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

'Affirm is clear bright spot' in the buy now, pay later space: BofA

Aarthi Swaminathan
·Reporter
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Bank of America (BofA) analysts identified Affirm as a standout in a new note on buy now, pay later (BNPL) services.

The note, published on October 12, raised BofA's price target for Affirm from $119 to $160. (AFRM closed at $146.13 on Wednesday.)

"AFRM is the clear bright spot," the analysts stated. While "all the other BNPL vendors saw deceleration in September app downloads and [monthly active users] growth compared to August and 1H, AFRM was the only provider that saw growth accelerate in both metrics."

In other words, Affirm was the only company to increase its share of monthly active users relative to the first half of the year, according to BofA. And unlike all the other players, Affirm also saw app downloads accelerate in September. 

A robotic leg is pictured at the Adidas innovation laboratory in Herzogenaurach May 7, 2012. U.S. market leader Nike and German rival Adidas are locked in their own Olympic battle to boost athletes&#39; performance and squeeze maximum value out of the London Olympic Games. The Games provide a showcase for new fashions and advances in technology which sportswear suppliers hope will drive sales at a time of economic turmoil in many of their markets, according to news reports on June 20, 2012. Picture taken on May 7, 2012. To match story OLY-BRANDS-BATTLE/ REUTERS/Michael Dalder (GERMANY - Tags: BUSINESS SCIENCE TECHNOLOGY SPORT OLYMPICS)
A robotic leg is pictured at the Adidas innovation laboratory in Herzogenaurach May 7, 2012. Adidas is one of the retailers that accept Affirm. (REUTERS/Michael Dalder)

More digital players entering the space

Affirm is growing into a crowded BNPL space.

BofA noted strength in Affirm due to its recent partnerships, its product roadmap, and its "super app" strategy. The bank expects Affirm to deliver 30% top-line growth "for at least the next several years driven by growing BNPL market and new product introductions."

Despite their bullishness on the American player, the BofA analysts still noted strength among the foreign players.

"Klarna and Afterpay continue to be the most popular U.S BNPL apps as of September 2021," analysts noted. The two apps were the most downloaded BNPL apps in September. Affirm was third but is slowly gaining market share. 

The Swedish firm has been making efforts to push further in to the U.S. The recently partnered with mall operator Simon Properties to offer its BNPL service in stories through the Klarna app. 

The move makes sense, as Klarna's users indicated in a December 2020 survey that physical stores have been key for last-minute shoppers. 

"There's been a lot of digital players that have been trying to get into physical stores," Sebastian Siemiatkowski, Klarna's CEO told Yahoo Finance Live (video above). "PayPal has tried so many times, other players have as well, but we're actually seeing real success with it. We're already live in 60,000 stores in the U.S., with Macy's, FootLocker, Sephora. Some of them have reported up to 65% increase in average order value when providing our services in the stores, so we're seeing a lot of traction."

BofA
BofA

'A much better proposition than your typical credit card'

Established companies like Mastercard (MA) and Visa (V) have also jumped into the BNPL space. 

In August, Square (SQ) announced a giant $29 billion deal to buy Afterpay. Amazon (AMZN) also entered the space by partnering with Affirm.

Traditional banks are also watching the sector closely: In an earnings call on October 13, JPMorgan Chase (JPM) CEO Jamie Dimon said the nation's largest bank "will spend whatever we have to spend to compete with all these folks in our space" given that Affirm announced its intention to offer debit cards and cash banking accounts.

Given this backdrop, Siemiatkowski stressed that the mission for Klarna is the broader shift towards debit and away from credit.

"We believe at Klarna that people should have debit cards, not credit cards, but occasionally, they need access to credit," Siemiatkowski said. "And when they do, buy now, pay later, because it's interest free. It's a much better proposition than your typical credit card."

BofA
BofA

According to Siemiatkowski, apps like Klarna are "not trying to encourage you to borrow more than you have to ... Our credit losses are 30%, 40% below industry standards for credit cards. And I think it's been proven now that this model is actually more responsible than the traditional models of the credit cards."

More people in the U.S. are starting to use BNPL, according to BofA's survey of 1,124 BNPL users, which found that 47% of respondents had used BNPL eight or more times in the last 12 months, while 54% of respondents plan to use it eight or more times in the next 12 months.

About 56% of respondents said the average BNPL transaction size was less than $200.

And interestingly, 24% of BofA's survey respondents said they turned to BNPL because they had maxed out their credit cards.

— 

Aarthi is a reporter for Yahoo Finance. She can be reached at aarthi@yahoofinance.com. Follow her on Twitter @aarthiswami.

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, Flipboard, and LinkedIn

Recommended Stories

  • What is the Shiba Inu cryptocurrency?

    Decrypt Editor-in-Chief Dan Roberts breaks down what crypto investors need to know about Shiba Inu.&nbsp;

  • 2 Unstoppable Stocks That Could Turn $200,000 Into $1 million by 2030

    Investors can earn significant returns by purchasing shares of high-quality companies and holding on for the long haul.

  • Michael Burry's 'mother of all crashes' warning is still in play — but here are 3 stocks he's bullish on

    'The Big Short' guy remains bearish. But he's long on this trio of stocks.

  • AT&T stock drops toward 11-year low, as dividend yield rises further above 8%

    Shares of AT&T Inc. dropped 0.6% in afternoon trading Wednesday, putting them on track to suffer the longest losing streak in a year, and as they headed for the lowest close since July 2010. The stock has shed 7.5% over the past six sessions, which would be the longest stretch of losses since the nine-day loss streak that ended Oct. 21, 2020. The selloff has boosted AT&T's implied dividend yield to 8.23%, making it the second-highest yielding stock in the S 500 , just below fellow communications

  • Why Sarepta Therapeutics Tumbled Today

    On the back of two pieces of news released after market hours on Tuesday, Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SRPT) stock fell by over 12% today. Investors were displeased with a company update about its fundamentals, and a new share issue. In separate press releases, Sarepta gave investors a glimpse of its upcoming third-quarter earnings release, and provided details of that share issue.

  • JPMorgan stock falls, Apple’s production cut may delay end of semi cycle

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • 11 Best Robinhood Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds

    In this article, we discuss the 11 best Robinhood stocks to buy according to hedge funds. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Robinhood Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds. Equity trading applications have become more famous as the rapid digitization of the world […]

  • Want to Beat Wall Street? Buy and Hold This Growth Stock

    My choice for a young winner that can help you beat Wall Street is Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST). Instead of sorting borrowers into broad, generalized categories that miss individual risk factors, it uses 1,600 data points to assess a borrower's true credit risk. Using its services, banks are able to approve more loans, bringing in more funds with less risk.

  • 3 COVID Stocks That Can Turn $1,000 Into $10,000

    Our trio of contributors offer three COVID-19 stocks that will zoom higher, even as we emerge from the pandemic.

  • I teach cryptocurrency at NYU and was a visiting scholar at the Federal Reserve Banks of New York and Philadelphia. These are the 3 things every new crypto investor should know

    Since 2014, Harvard-educated David Yermack, a professor of finance at New York University, has taught courses on cryptocurrency. “Crypto investors should be aware of the high volatility of these assets, the unregulated nature of the trading platforms and the numerous frictions and delays involved in executing trades,” says Yermack.

  • Why Nio Stock Jumped Wednesday

    Shares of Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) have had positive momentum for more than a week now, and that has continued today. As of 11 a.m. EDT, Nio shares had gained 3%. Last week, Chinese electric vehicle and battery maker BYD, which is one of Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway portfolio holdings, announced plans to collaborate with a fleet-as-a-service solutions joint venture to deploy up to 5,000 new EVs to fleet managers in the U.S. And yesterday, news came that global EV leader Tesla had produced a record volume of electric vehicles at its Shanghai factory in September, with the majority of those sales remaining in China.

  • fuboTV, AT&T SportsNet Join Hands; Street Says Buy

    Sports focused live TV streaming platform fuboTV Inc. (FUBO) recently announced that it has entered into a distribution agreement with AT&T SportsNet to stream AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain on fuboTV in the coming days. Following the news, shares of the company gained 1.4% to close at $25.49 on Monday. The deal will enable fuboTV access to the regional coverage of Utah Jazz, Vegas Golden Knights and Colorado Rockies, including other ancillary programming and behind-the-scenes content. Initially,

  • A Look Into the Ownership of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

    While it is evident that the world is heading toward replacing internal combustion, the war for its successor is raging on. One of the aspiring candidates is the hydrogen fuel cell system, developed by the companies such as Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) After soaring as high as US$75 earlier this year, the stock retraced to US$20, showing the ugly side of emerging technology volatility. Yet, the latest optimism seems to be turning the tide.

  • Why Okta Stock Was Gaining Today

    Shares of Okta (NASDAQ: OKTA) were moving higher today along with a number of high-growth tech stocks as interest rates fell in response to a higher-than-expected reading on the September consumer price index. Additionally, Okta held its annual Showcase event today, which generally features new product releases and other updates on the business. At the same time, the yield on the 10-year Treasury fell 2.5% to 1.54%, showing that investors were betting that the Federal Reserve would take a conservative approach to raising rates as inflation remains higher than expected, above 5%.

  • Why CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Is Sinking Today

    Investors aren't impressed with the early-stage results from the biotech's lead cancer therapy candidate.

  • Kyle Bass’s Disastrous Hong Kong Short Got Bannon-Linked Cash

    (Bloomberg) -- A recent U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission case reveals how Kyle Bass’s bet against the Hong Kong dollar has fizzled: He’s lost big, ensnaring some investors who funded his short through what the regulator says was an illicit stock offering. Most Read from BloombergWhat Comes After GE’s 129 Years of Greenhouse GasHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowArgentina’s 120-Year-Old Cat

  • JPMorgan beats earnings estimates in the 3rd quarter

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi, Julie Hyman, and Brian Cheung break down the third quarter earnings results from JPMorgan.

  • UPDATE 2-Hasbro CEO Brian Goldner dies

    Toymaker Hasbro Inc said on Tuesday longtime Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Brian Goldner has died, two days after he went on medical leave. In a statement last year, Goldner said he had been under continued medical treatment following his cancer diagnosis in 2014. Board member and former CEO of marketing firm InnerWorkings Inc, Rich Stoddart, has replaced Goldner on an interim basis.

  • IBM Board Approves Kyndryl Separation

    American multinational technology company International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) announced that its Board of Directors has approved the long-pending separation of Kyndryl, IBM’s managed infrastructure service business. After the separation, IBM will focus on its core hybrid cloud and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions business. Following the news, shares sank 1.4%, closing at $140.47 on October 12. As per the terms, IBM shareholders will receive 80.1% of Kyndryl’s common stock on

  • Why Globalstar's Stock Popped Today

    Shares of Globalstar (NYSEMKT: GSAT) were rising today on seemingly no company-specific news. Rather, it appears that investors may be pushing up Globalstar's shares after Apple announced that it will hold a product event next week. The satellite service tech stock jumped by as much as 15.8% this morning, but had gained a much tamer 3.1% as of 11:32 a.m. EDT.