This affluent suburb might get its first publicly funded affordable housing project

The Hampton affordable apartment development is planned for East Hampton Avenue and North Santa Monica Boulevard in Whitefish Bay.

Whitefish Bay's first publicly financed affordable apartment development would be among three suburban projects that are to receive $6.6 million in federal grants under a proposal pending before the Milwaukee County Board.

Known as The Hampton, the three-story, 17-unit building would be constructed at 4800-4818 N. Santa Monica Blvd. − replacing a one-story office building, four-unit apartment building and single-family home.

The other projects to receive grants are in Brown Deer and South Milwaukee. All three developments also plan to use federal affordable housing tax credits as part of their financing.

The Hampton would be developed by Spoerl Commercial LLC.

That firm would receive $2,855,759 in American Rescue Plan Act funds and $232,329 through the HOME Investment Partnerships Program to help finance the development.

Those federal grants are provided through Milwaukee County. The County Board's Finance Committee has unanimously recommended approval, with the full board to vote Thursday on the proposal.

The Hampton's total costs would be $5.9 million, said Brian Spoerl, Spoerl Commercial founder and managing partner.

The apartments would be in a census tract with a median household income of $94,271 − "making it one of the higher earning census tracts in the County," according to a board report.

"It also has a homeownership rate of 80.2 percent which indicates a scarcity of available rental units," the report said.

The Hampton's monthly rents would be from $1,000 to $1,250, it said. A $1,250 monthly rent is considered affordable for families earning Milwaukee County's annual median income of $50,000.

The Hampton's planned development site is already zoned for apartments so Village Board approval isn't needed, said Paul Boening, village administrator.

"I know 'affordable housing' projects can be controversial, but the $1,000-1,250/month rental range is the same rate of scores of apartments that currently exist in our village," said Kevin Buckley, village president, in an email to the Journal Sentinel.

"I’m pleased the parcel is being developed," Buckley said, "and think it will revitalize that corner."

The proposal is undergoing review by the Whitefish Bay Architectural Review Commission. Its next meeting is at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

Spoerl Commercial revised the design with such changes as including more brick on the building's exterior; adding an outdoor seating area to better activate the nearby street corner, and adding more landscaping to screen the parking lot.

Other housing developments recommended for grants are:

∙ A 56-unit project to be developed at 4114 W. Woodale Ave., Brown Deer, by Jewish Family Services Inc., a nonprofit group that has developed similar nearby projects.

That $19 million project would receive a $1 million HOME grant. The county earlier agreed to provide a $2 million ARPA grant for the development.

The Brown Deer building would have monthly rents of less than $650 to $1,250, with 14 units reserved for persons with disabilities.

∙ The four-story, 60-unit Canal Transit Housing, to be developed on a vacant, city-owned parcel at 2318 10th Ave., South Milwaukee, by AK Development LLC.

That project would receive $2,524,401 in HOME funds. The $17.5 million development, with street-level commercial space, also could receive $1.5 million from South Milwaukee through a tax incremental financing district, said Patrick Brever, city administrator and economic development director.

The building would have rents of $651 to $1,250, with a preference given to youth aging out of foster care for 15 apartments.

On-site services provided would include case management, financial literacy and employment services.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Federal affordable apartment grants planned for Milwaukee suburbs