Can You Afford To Die in Your State?
Nobody wants to think about death, but it's important to plan for the inevitability anyway, especially because there are costs associated with dying that are not insignificant.
For starters, funeral costs can add up fast. The National Funeral Directors Association cited the median out-of-pocket funeral expenses for 2021 -- including viewing and burial costs -- at $7,848. On top of that, according to Arcadia healthcare solutions, in the month before end of life, hospital care costs can total up to $32,379.
One of the biggest factors impacting funeral expenses -- and the cost of dying, in general -- is the state where the death certificate is issued. Just like the cost of living, the cost of dying depends on where you live.
50. Mississippi -- $21,337
Average funeral expenses: $7,630
Average end-of-life medical costs: $13,707
The cheapest state to die in, Mississippi, has no estate tax or inheritance tax. Average funeral expenses total $7,630 and average medical costs associated with dying come out to $13,707 -- both well below the national average. This is unsurprising because Mississippi also has the cheapest cost of living in America, according to a separate GOBankingRates study.
49. Oklahoma -- $21,538
Average funeral expenses: $7,702
Average end-of-life medical costs: $13,836
Medical costs associated with dying in Oklahoma are typically around $13,836 and the average cost of a funeral is $7,702 -- below national figures. You won't have to pay inheritance or estate taxes when you die in Oklahoma.
48. Kansas -- $21,965
Average funeral expenses: $7,855
Average end-of-life medical costs: $14,110
Funeral expenses in Kansas average $7,855 while medical costs associated with dying hover around $14,110. The state has no estate tax or inheritance tax.
47. Alabama -- $22,115
Average funeral expenses: $7,908
Average end-of-life medical costs: $14,207
The cost of a funeral in Alabama averages $7,908, and medical expenses related to death total approximately $14,207. No inheritance tax or estate tax is collected in the state.
46. Georgia -- $22,241
Average funeral expenses: $7,953
Average end-of-life medical costs: $14,288
In Georgia, the cost of a funeral averages $7,953, and the medical costs related to dying average $14,288. Neither estate taxes nor inheritance taxes are imposed.
45. Missouri -- $22,366
Average funeral expenses: $7,998
Average end-of-life medical costs: $14,368
The average cost of a funeral in Missouri is $7,998, and medical costs associated with dying typically total $14,368. Like the other members of the 10 cheapest states to die in, Alabama doesn't have an estate tax or an inheritance tax.
44. Iowa -- $22,392
Average funeral expenses: $8,007
Average end-of-life medical costs: $14,384
Falling below the national average, the standard cost for funeral expenses in Iowa is $8,007, while medical costs associated with dying are usually around $14,384. Iowa has no estate tax but it does have an inheritance tax of up to 10%.
43. Indiana -- $22,567
Average funeral expenses: $8,070
Average end-of-life medical costs: $14,497
The cost of a funeral in Indiana averages $8,070, while medical expenses related to dying typically total $14,497. Indiana doesn't levy an estate tax or an inheritance tax.
42. West Virginia -- $22,592
Average funeral expenses: $8,079
Average end-of-life medical costs: $14,513
Funeral costs average $8,079 in West Virginia, and medical costs related to dying are normally around $14,513. West Virginia doesn't have an estate tax or an inheritance tax.
41. Tennessee -- $22,643
Average funeral expenses: $8,097
Average end-of-life medical costs: $14,546
Medical costs related to dying in Tennessee average $14,546 and the standard for funeral expenses is $8,097. There's no inheritance tax or estate tax in Tennessee.
40. Arkansas -- $22,743
Average funeral expenses: $8,133
Average end-of-life medical costs: $14,610
Arkansas doesn't impose an estate or inheritance tax. The average cost of a funeral in the state is low at $8,133, and medical costs associated with dying are typically around $14,610.
39. Nebraska -- $23,069
Average funeral expenses: $8,250
Average end-of-life medical costs: $14,820
Nebraska has no estate tax, but unlike many other states, it does have an inheritance tax of up to 18%. The average cost of a funeral is $8,250 and medical expenses related to dying hover around $14,820.
38. Ohio -- $23,069
Average funeral expenses: $8,250
Average end-of-life medical costs: $14,820
Dying in Ohio will cost around $14,820 in medical costs and $8,250 in funeral expenses. There's no estate tax or inheritance tax in Ohio.
37. Michigan -- $23,145
Average funeral expenses: $8,276
Average end-of-life medical costs: $14,868
The average cost of a funeral in Michigan is $8,276, while medical costs associated with death are typically around $14,868. Michigan residents don't pay an estate tax or an inheritance tax.
36. Texas -- $23,220
Average funeral expenses: $8,303
Average end-of-life medical costs: $14,917
The cost of a funeral in Texas averages $8,303, and medical expenses associated with dying are typically around $14,917. Texans don't pay an estate tax or an inheritance tax.
35. Wyoming -- $23,220
Average funeral expenses: $8,303
Average end-of-life medical costs: $14,917
Funeral costs in Wyoming run approximately $8,303, and medical costs associated with dying total $14,917, on average. Wyoming doesn't have an estate tax or an inheritance tax.
34. Illinois -- $23,245
Average funeral expenses: $8,312
Average end-of-life medical costs: $14,933
Like most states, Illinois doesn't have an inheritance tax. However, estates worth more than $4 million are taxed at a rate of 0.8%-16%. There's no estate tax in Illinois. Medical costs related to death average $14,933, and funeral expenses run approximately $8,312.
33. Louisiana -- $23,496
Average funeral expenses: $8,402
Average end-of-life medical costs: $15,094
Funeral costs in Louisiana total approximately $8,402, while medical expenses related to dying average $15,094. The state doesn't have an estate tax or an inheritance tax.
32. New Mexico -- $23,596
Average funeral expenses: $8,438
Average end-of-life medical costs: $13,027
You won't be charged an estate tax or an inheritance tax in New Mexico, which is good news if you are the executor of a will. Plan for around $8,438 in funeral costs and approximately $13,027 in medical expenses associated with dying.
31. South Carolina -- $23,672
Average funeral expenses: $8,465
Average end-of-life medical costs: $15,207
The average cost of a funeral in South Carolina is $8,465, and medical expenses associated with dying total $15,207, on average. Neither an estate tax nor an inheritance tax is collected in South Carolina.
30. South Dakota -- $23,722
Average funeral expenses: $8,483
Average end-of-life medical costs: $15,239
In South Dakota, there's no estate tax or inheritance tax, so you won't have to worry too much about what might happen to your money after you die. The average cost of a funeral is $8,483, and medical expenses associated with dying tend to total $15,239.
29. Kentucky -- $23,822
Average funeral expenses: $8,519
Average end-of-life medical costs: $15,304
Like most states, Kentucky doesn't have an inheritance tax. However, estates worth more than $3 million are taxed at a rate of up to 16%. Funeral costs average $8,519, and medical costs related to dying are typically around $15,304.
28. Wisconsin -- $23,973
Average funeral expenses: $8,573
Average end-of-life medical costs: $15,400
In Wisconsin, the average cost of a funeral is $8,573, and medical costs associated with dying average $15,400. There's no estate tax or inheritance tax.
27. North Carolina -- $24,023
Average funeral expenses: $8,591
Average end-of-life medical costs: $15,433
Funeral costs in North Carolina tend to total around $8,591, while medical expenses associated with dying average $15,433. No inheritance tax or estate tax is instituted.
26. North Dakota -- $24,375
Average funeral expenses: $8,716
Average end-of-life medical costs: $15,658
North Dakota doesn't have an inheritance tax or an estate tax. Medical expenses associated with dying are usually around $15,658, and the average cost of a funeral is $8,716.
25. Minnesota -- $24,475
Average funeral expenses: $8,752
Average end-of-life medical costs: $15,723
No estate tax is imposed in South Dakota but there is an inheritance tax on estates over $3 million of between 13% and 16%. Funeral expenses average $8,752, and medical costs related to dying are typically around $15,723.
24. Pennsylvania -- $24,651
Average funeral expenses: $7,536
Average end-of-life medical costs: $13,470
Still under the U.S. benchmark, medical costs associated with dying in Pennsylvania average $13,470, and funeral expenses are approximately $7,536. The state doesn't impose an inheritance tax or an estate tax.
23. Idaho -- $25,002
Average funeral expenses: $8,941
Average end-of-life medical costs: $16,061
The standard cost of a funeral in Idaho is approximately $8,941 while medical costs related to dying typically average $16,061.
22. Florida -- $25,806
Average funeral expenses: $9,228
Average end-of-life medical costs: $16,577
The cost of a funeral in Florida is typically around $9,228, and medical expenses associated with death average $16,577. No estate tax or inheritance tax is levied in the Sunshine State.
21. Utah -- $25,806
Average funeral expenses: $9,228
Average end-of-life medical costs: $16,577
Slightly above the national average, standard funeral costs in Minnesota come out to $9,228, and medical expenses associated with dying are approximately $16,577.
20. Virginia -- $25,806
Average funeral expenses: $9,228
Average end-of-life medical costs: $16,577
There's no estate tax or inheritance tax in Virginia. The average cost of a funeral is $9,228 in Virginia, and medical expenses related to death tend to add up to $16,577.
19. Nevada -- $25,906
Average funeral expenses: $9,264
Average end-of-life medical costs: $16,642
There's no estate tax or inheritance tax in Nevada. Medical costs related to death hover around $16,642, and funeral expenses average $9,264
18. Colorado -- $26,257
Average funeral expenses: $9,390
Average end-of-life medical costs: $16,868
Colorado doesn't have an estate tax or an inheritance tax. Medical expenses related to dying total approximately $16,868, and the average cost of a funeral is $9,390.
17. Montana -- $26,308
Average funeral expenses: $9,408
Average end-of-life medical costs: $16,900
You won't pay an inheritance tax or estate tax in Montana. Funeral costs average $9,408, and medical expenses related to death tend to fall around $16,900.
16. Delaware -- $26,508
Average funeral expenses: $9,479
Average end-of-life medical costs: $17,029
Medical costs related to dying in Delaware average $17,029. Funeral expenses add up to $9,479 on average, but there's no estate or inheritance tax.
15. Arizona -- $26,559
Average funeral expenses: $10,090
Average end-of-life medical costs: $18,126
Expect to spend about $10,090 on funeral costs in Arizona. Typical medical expenses involved with dying are $18,126, and there's no estate tax or inheritance tax. Arizona is also one of the states with no income tax.
14. New Jersey -- $28,215
Average funeral expenses: $10,090
Average end-of-life medical costs: $18,126
In New Jersey, funeral expenses average $10,090, and medical expenses related to dying typically hover around $18,126. There's no estate tax, but there is an inheritance tax of up to 16%.
13. Rhode Island -- $28,341
Average funeral expenses: $10,135
Average end-of-life medical costs: $18,206
Rhode Island has a tax ranging from 0.8% to 16% on estates worth more than $1.7 million. There's no inheritance tax, but funeral costs average $10,135, and medical expenses related to death are typically around $18,206.
12. Washington -- $28,667
Average funeral expenses: $10,251
Average end-of-life medical costs: $18,416
Washington estates valued at more than $2.2 million are taxed between 10% and 20%. There's no inheritance tax, but the average cost of a funeral is $10,251 and $18,416 is the standard for medical expenses associated with end-of-life care.
11. Maine -- $28,943
Average funeral expenses: $10,350
Average end-of-life medical costs: $18,593
Maine estates valued at more than $5.8 million are taxed between 8% and 12%. In Maine, the standard funeral costs $10,350, and medical expenses correlated with dying average $18,593. There's no estate tax, but you'll face an inheritance tax of up to 16%.
10. Vermont -- $29,094
Average funeral expenses: $10,404
Average end-of-life medical costs: $18,690
Vermont estates valued at more than $5 million are taxed at 16%. In Vermont, the standard funeral costs $10,404, and medical expenses correlated with dying average $18,593. There's no inheritance tax.
9. New Hampshire -- $29,144
Average funeral expenses: $10,422
Average end-of-life medical costs: $18,722
The average cost of a funeral in New Hampshire is $10,422, and medical expenses associated with death typically amount to $18,722. There's an estate tax of 10.8% to 12% on estates over $9.1 million.
8. Connecticut -- $29,320
Average funeral expenses: $10,485
Average end-of-life medical costs: $18,835
In Connecticut, funeral costs are typically around $10,485, and medical expenses related to end-of-life care average $18,835. There's no inheritance tax, but a 10.8% to 12% tax is levied against estates valued at over $9 million.
7. Oregon -- $30,424
Average funeral expenses: $10,880
Average end-of-life medical costs: $19,545
In Oregon, funeral costs are typically around $10,880, and medical expenses related to end-of-life care average $19,545. There's no inheritance tax, but a 10%-16% tax is levied against estates valued at over $1 million.
6. Maryland -- $31,127
Average funeral expenses: $11,131
Average end-of-life medical costs: $19,996
The average cost of a funeral in Maryland is a sizable $11,131, while medical expenses associated with dying hover around $19,996 -- both of which are much higher than the national average. Additionally, there is an estate tax of 0.8% to 16% on estates over $5 million and an inheritance tax of up to 10%.
5. Alaska-- $31,780
Average funeral expenses: $11,364
Average end-of-life medical costs: $20,415
Funeral expenses in Alaska average $11,364, and medical bills associated with dying typically add up to $20,415. Alaska has neither inheritance or estate tax.
4. New York -- $33,763
Average funeral expenses: $12,074
Average end-of-life medical costs: $21,689
At around $12,074, funeral costs in New York are well above the national average. Medical expenses related to end-of-life care average $21,689. No inheritance tax is levied in New York, but estates worth more than $6 million are taxed at between 3.06% and 16%.
3. California -- $34,541
Average funeral expenses: $12,352
Average end-of-life medical costs: $22,189
In California, you'll pay neither estate nor inheritance tax. Funeral expenses average $12,352, and medical costs correlated with dying are $22,189.
2. Massachusetts -- $37,579
Average funeral expenses: $13,438
Average end-of-life medical costs: $24,141
Though it's the second-most expensive state to die in, Massachusetts doesn't levy an inheritance tax but on estates valued at over $1 million, there is a tax ranging from 0.8% to 16% The standard cost of funeral activities is around $13,438, and medical expenses related to dying average $24,141.
1. Hawaii -- $46,189
Average funeral expenses: $15,203
Average end-of-life medical costs: $29,672
Death in Hawaii is by far the priciest among all the states, as funeral costs average $16,517 and the benchmark for medical expenses correlated with end-of-life care is $29,672. The Aloha State doesn't have an inheritance tax, but estates worth more than $5.5 million are taxed at a 10%-20% rate.
Mark Shrayber and Joel Anderson contributed to the reporting for this article.
Methodology: GOBankingRates determined the cost of dying in all 50 states based on the median out-of-pocket funeral expenses -- $7,640, which includes viewing and cremation costs -- sourced from the National Funeral Directors Association's 2019 report; this amount was then adjusted to current 2020 dollars ($7744.77) using the Bureau of Labor Statistics' consumer price inflation calculator. The average out-of-pocket expenditures toward end of life necessities is $11,618, according to the National Bureau of Economic Research in 2010 dollars; this amount was then adjusted to current 2020 dollars ($13,843.38) using the Bureau of Labor Statistics' consumer price inflation calculator . These values were then adjusted to each state's respective cost of living, sourced from the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center. All data compiled on Nov. 20, 2020.
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Can You Afford To Die in Your State?