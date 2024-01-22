How Can I Afford Nursing Home Care in the Future Without Draining My Savings?

As families face the prospect of securing nursing home care for their loved ones, two critical questions often arise: How can you afford such care without exhausting your savings, and are there government programs available to assist with these expenses?

Understanding The Costs Of Nursing Home Care

The average cost for nursing home care varies significantly by state, with private rooms generally costing more than semi-private rooms. In 2023, nursing homes cost an average of $8,390 per month for a semi-private room and $9,584 per month for a private room. The location of the nursing home is a major factor affecting the cost, with cities generally being more expensive than rural areas. For example, the average yearly cost of a nursing home in Long Island, New York, is $142,350, while it's only $68,620 in Alabama.

Don't Miss:

Average retirement income in America has been revealed – Will you make enough each month ?

How to turn a $100,000 investment into $1 Million — and retire a millionaire.

Strategies To Afford Nursing Home Care Without Depleting Savings

Families can employ several strategies to manage the costs of nursing home care without depleting their savings. Long-term financial planning, including saving and investing wisely over time, and considering various insurance options well in advance are crucial.

Long-term care insurance is a critical tool in this planning. It can provide coverage for nursing home costs, but it’s important to understand the specific coverage and limitations of each policy. Personal resources, such as savings and retirement funds, can also be used to finance nursing home care.

Government Programs For Nursing Home Care Assistance

Several government programs offer assistance for nursing home care. Medicare provides limited coverage for short-term skilled nursing care. It covers 100% of the costs for the first 20 days of care, followed by a coinsurance payment required for days 21 to 100. After 100 days, Medicare coverage ceases, and other funding sources must be used.

Story continues

Medicaid, on the other hand, is the largest single-payer for nursing home care in the United States. It covers 100% of the costs of nursing home care for eligible people at approved facilities. Eligibility for Medicaid is means-tested and based on a person's income and assets.

For veterans and their spouses, the Aid and Attendance Benefit and state Veterans Affairs (VA) nursing homes provide additional options. These programs offer financial assistance and specialized care for those who have served in the military.

Asset Protection And Legal Considerations

When it comes to asset protection and legal considerations, understanding Medicaid's eligibility and spend-down rules is essential. Legal strategies can help people qualify for Medicaid while protecting their assets. This is particularly important when there are concerns about whether Medicaid can seize homes or retirement savings, especially for married couples.

Consulting with elder law attorneys is crucial, as they can provide professional guidance to navigate complex regulations and protect assets. Spousal impoverishment rules are in place to protect the nonapplicant spouse from financial hardship while still allowing the applicant spouse to qualify for Medicaid.

Additional Resources And Support

Additional resources and support are available to help families navigate the challenges of nursing home care. Local nonprofit organizations often provide assistance and guidance. Financial planning professionals who specialize in elder care can offer personalized advice and help develop strategies for managing the costs of nursing home care. Support groups also provide peer support for families navigating these challenges, offering a space for sharing experiences and advice.

Read Next:

The average American couple has saved this much money for retirement — How do you compare ?

Can you guess how many Americans successfully retire with $1,000,000 saved? The percentage may shock you.

*This information is not financial advice, and personalized guidance from a financial adviser is recommended for making well-informed decisions.

Jeannine Mancini has written about personal finance and investment for the past 13 years in a variety of publications including Zacks, The Nest and eHow. She is not a licensed financial adviser, and the content herein is for information purposes only and is not, and does not constitute or intend to constitute, investment advice or any investment service. While Mancini believes that the information contained herein is reliable and derived from reliable sources, there is no representation, warranty or undertaking, stated or implied, as to the accuracy or completeness of the information.

"ACTIVE INVESTORS' SECRET WEAPON" Supercharge Your Stock Market Game with the #1 "news & everything else" trading tool: Benzinga Pro - Click here to start Your 14-Day Trial Now!

Get the latest stock analysis from Benzinga?

This article How Can I Afford Nursing Home Care in the Future Without Draining My Savings? originally appeared on Benzinga.com

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.