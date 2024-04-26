Can You Afford a Vacation Home in Maine? Check Out Prices in These 8 Cities

EJJohnsonPhotography / Getty Images/iStockphoto

With its rich maritime history, charming regional accents and breathtaking vistas, Maine has long been a popular vacation destination, with more than 15 million visitors yearly. According to Island Institute, a third of Maine’s regular visitors have returned to the state more than 10 times, and of those surveyed, 91% said they planned to return again.

Maine is a big, beautiful state with many different settings, making it a coveted spot for dreamy vacation homes. Much like its diverse terrain, the housing market in The Pine Tree State provides an array of possibilities that suit various budgets.

Whether you’re dreaming of staring out at the Atlantic Ocean from the shaded porch of a coastal cottage or soaking up the tranquility of a cabin deep in the woods, Maine is a fantastic backdrop for a vacation home. Keep reading for a look at the opportunities Maine has to offer for those lucky enough to be in the market for a home away from home.

Along with average home prices from Zillow, you’ll find information on attractions and what you can expect from life at some of Maine’s most charming destinations.

Bar Harbor

Average home price: $640,000

Few places capture the essence of Maine quite like Bar Harbor, which has retained its “straight from a postcard” appeal despite being one of the most popular tourist spots. Nestled on Mount Desert Island, Bar Harbor boasts close proximity to Acadia National Park — a spectacular expanse of woodlands, rocky beaches and granite peaks that serve as an ample playground for outdoor enthusiasts.

But Bar Harbor’s allure extends beyond its natural beauty. Its vibrant downtown area, with quirky, locally owned stores, galleries and eateries, exudes a charming appeal that rivals the picturesque surroundings.

Portland

Average home price: $552,000

When you choose Portland, Maine, you’re placing your stake in a vibrant cultural epicenter. Famous for its dynamic culinary landscape, Portland has been dubbed the “Foodiest Small Town in America,” offering gastronomical delights, from local breweries to farm-to-table restaurants. But that’s just one layer of this multifaceted city.

Portland’s historic waterfront and Old Town, dotted with charming lighthouses and cobblestone streets, brings a fascinating history to your vacation experience. Combine this with renowned art institutions like the Portland Museum of Art, and you’re in a city that pairs urban sophistication with Maine’s inherent charm. The lively atmosphere and rich culture make Portland a highly appealing vacation spot for those seeking a more cosmopolitan Maine experience.

Camden

Average home price: $645,000

Camden is a mesmerizing blend of maritime heritage and stunning natural aesthetics. Renowned for its iconic windjammer schooners that adorn the harbor, the town’s seafaring roots run deep, offering visitors a rich soak in Maine’s maritime history. From sweeping harbor vistas to the unforgettable panorama atop Mount Battie, Camden’s appeal is made even greater by the natural grandeur that surrounds it.

Camden also buzzes with a vibrant arts scene, hosting numerous galleries, theaters and festivals, complementing its historical and natural charm. Add to this the plethora of recreational activities available, including hiking trails and winter sports at the Camden Snow Bowl, and it becomes clear why Camden continues to enchant visitors and locals alike.

Kennebunkport

Average home price: $1.1 million

Kennebunkport is an excellent choice if you’re looking for that classic New England charm. This picturesque town, renowned for its sandy beaches and classic East Coast ambience, provides all the elements of an idyllic seaside vacation.

Alongside its coastal allure, Kennebunkport boasts rich historical sites to explore. Its vibrant downtown area is a hub of activity with various local shops and restaurants. From beach strolls and history tours to exploring eclectic boutiques or savoring fresh seafood, Kennebunkport delivers a comprehensive taste of the Maine experience.

Boothbay Harbor

Average home price: $539,000

A delightful blend of maritime allure and chic charm, Boothbay Harbor presents a compelling case for vacation seekers. This quintessential seaside town is a magnet for oceanic adventurers, whether they’re sailing, fishing or whale watching.

Beyond the call of the sea, Boothbay Harbor offers a distinctive shopping experience that caters to treasure hunters and collectors. Foodies also find a haven here, with diverse dining options that range from the ultimate lobster roll to gourmet dishes, showcasing the area’s rich seafood bounty. Boothbay Harbor is an irresistible destination for those longing for a coastal retreat that pairs the classic New England charm with an upscale touch.

Ogunquit

Average home price: $892,000

If coastal charm and a vibrant atmosphere are your calling, you’d be hard-pressed to find a better location than Ogunquit. This favored beach destination presents a glorious stretch of coastline, resplendent with sandy beaches flanking the rugged Atlantic.

Ogunquit’s lively ambience is palpable, with its mix of quaint shops offering unique souvenirs and local craftsmanship alongside an array of restaurants catering to seafood aficionados and culinary adventurers. This picturesque retreat masterfully combines natural allure with cultural richness, making it a standout spot for a glorious Maine vacation.

Rockland

Average home price: $337,000.

Rockland dishes up a delectable blend of culinary attractions and cultural richness. This bustling seaport town provides an unrivaled opportunity to taste fresh seafood delicacies and delve into the fascinating world of Maine’s thriving lobster industry.

But the allure of Rockland extends beyond its culinary prowess. The town also hosts a vibrant arts scene, with a bustling calendar of festivals, a thriving community of artists and the renowned Farnsworth Art Museum, making it a hot spot for cultural enthusiasts in the heart of a maritime haven.

Freeport

Average home price: $629,036

Freeport is a true sanctuary for anyone with an itch for the outdoors. This town is internationally recognized as the home to the original L.L.Bean flagship store, a mecca for outdoor gear and apparel. Beyond shopping, Freeport beckons with its wide range of outdoor pursuits.

Whether you’re a hiker who’s eager to explore the Birder’s Trail, a kayaker who’s ready to paddle the Harraseeket River or an angler looking to cast a line in the bountiful nearby waters, this town is an outdoor enthusiast’s paradise, offering the perfect blend of recreational commerce and Maine’s natural beauty.

Your Maine Vacation Home Awaits

The dream of owning a vacation home in Maine could be within your reach. This beloved New England state presents a wide range of cities that suit diverse preferences, whether you’re after seaside vistas, woodland retreats, historic charm or a vibrant cultural scene.

Remember, though, that buying a vacation home is a significant investment. It’s essential to conduct detailed research while considering the home’s price, your financial circumstances and your desired lifestyle. Happy house hunting!

