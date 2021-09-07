Affordable, comfortable and sustainable sleeping - Beter Bed and KarTent launch Paper Bed: a 100% cardboard bed

Today, on Sustainable Tuesday, Beter Bed and cardboard specialist KarTent are launching the Paper Bed: a cardboard bed that is comfortable, sustainable and affordable. The Paper Bed is made from Dutch recycled cardboard and is 100% recyclable. The partners are together also launching other cardboard products as part of the Paper Bed line, including bedside tables, bedside lamps and wardrobes. The new and sustainable products are available from today in the Beter Bed and KarTent web shops and in the new Beter Bed store in Groningen, located at Sontplein.



The athletes who competed at the Tokyo Olympics can confirm that a cardboard bed offers a great night’s sleep; they all slept in one during the games. Besides offering great sleeping comfort, a cardboard bed is also very sustainable. The Paper Bed has been designed to minimise the environmental impact. Beter Bed and KarTent have also taken other steps to this end, such as minimising the size of packaging and ensuring efficient delivery. Furthermore, everything is produced in the Netherlands and 100% recyclable.

Sustainability

Jaap Westland, Sustainability & CSR Manager at Beter Bed Holding, explains why Beter Bed is introducing the Paper Bed in partnership with KarTent: "Sleeping better is key to a healthy lifestyle. The Paper Bed not only ensures a great night’s sleep, but also contributes to reducing energy consumption and carbon emissions. With this new product, we also cater to the increasing environmental awareness among Dutch consumers, by offering them a bed that not only provides great sleeping comfort, but also helps to reduce their ecological footprint." In this way, our business respects people and the environment."

Timo Krenn, CFO of KarTent: "At KarTent we are constantly developing new smart and sustainable cardboard products. Our partnership with sleeping products specialist Beter Bed enables us to offer sustainable sleeping products to more consumers. It ensures that everyone gets access to affordable sustainable products."

Story continues

The cardboard bed

The Paper Bed does not have the conventional slatted base, but its cardboard base has unique features that ensure great sleeping comfort. Thanks to 7mm thick Dutch recycled cardboard combined with FSC certified wood fibres, the Paper Bed can bear a weight of 200 kilos per square metre, yet is very light at the same time. So it can be carried up four floors with very little effort.

The Paper Bed comes in different width sizes and because the bed is 5 centimetres shorter than the mattress, the mattress always stays firmly in place. Besides offering sustainable sleeping comfort, the Paper Bed also has a number of highly practical features. One example of this are the drawers, which are ideal for storing clothing and small items. The single bed version has two drawers and versions with a width of 120 centimetres or more have four. And if you happen to get a stain on your cardboard bed, you can usually get it out easily by dabbing it with a dry or slightly moist cloth. Plus, the Paper Bed can be personalised, as you can easily paint it.



Partnership between Beter Bed and KarTent

The partnership between Beter Bed and KarTent did not come out of the blue. As Beter Bed is a market leader in sleeping comfort and KarTent specialises in cardboard, the two companies are perfect bed partners. The Paper Bed line comprises the first products to come out of this partnership, but more products are sure to follow.





About Beter Bed Holding

Beter Bed Holding (BBH) is the Netherlands’ leading sleep specialist in retail, wholesale and B2B.

Our mission is simple. We believe that the better we sleep, the happier, healthier and more productive we are. And we won’t rest until everyone gets the high-quality sleep they deserve.

Listed on Euronext Amsterdam, BBH operates the successful retail brands Beter Bed, Beddenreus and the new subscription brand Leazzzy.

In addition, through its subsidiary DBC International, BBH has a wholesale business in branded products in the bedroom furnishings sector, which includes the well-known international brand M line.

With 3 distribution centres, a fleet of 80 vehicles, 134 stores and a fast-growing online presence, our team of over 1,000 dedicated employees served nearly 200,000 customers in 2020, generating over € 200 million in revenue.

Providing expert sleep advice is at the very heart of our strategy, and thanks to our revolutionary Bedmatch tool, our sleep consultants help customers to get the perfect night’s sleep.

BBH is proud that M line is the official sleep supplier of AFC Ajax, TeamNL, Jumbo-Visma and the KNVB.

For more information

Press enquiries: Uneke Dekkers / CFF Communications

T +31 (0)20 575 4010 or M +31 (0)6 50261626

E uneke.dekkers@cffcommunications.nl



For the PDF of the press release please click on the link below. Press photos can be downloaded here .



Attachment



