Affordable housing redevelopment to break ground at former RiverChase, renderings released

The redevelopment of the McFerrin Park apartment community formerly known as RiverChase is scheduled to break ground this month, making way for a 140-unit apartment property affordable to people earning 30-80% of the Nashville area's median income.

The apartment building, developed by Holladay Ventures with nonprofit programming support from the Urban League of Middle Tennessee, is part of a 1,150-unit redevelopment of the former RiverChase site, approved for rezoning by Metro Council in November 2022 after several public hearing delays and lengthy deliberation by neighborhood stakeholders and nonprofit organizations.

A conceptual rendering shows the outside of a 140-unit affordable housing development by Holladay Ventures on the former site of RiverChase apartments in the McFerrin Park neighborhood of East Nashville.

The mixed-use complex, comprised of several buildings, is being developed by Texas-based Cypress Real Estate Advisors, which purchased the land in 2021 for $30 million.

Redevelopment cleared hurdles during rezoning process

The real estate firm pursued rezoning of the site and oversaw the relocation of 175 families from the old apartment building, which was demolished in late 2022. Several of the families and other members of the community spoke out against the rezoning, pointing out the harm that occurs to displaced renters and the lack of affordable units available in Nashville.

The nearly year-long rezoning saga, which included deliberations with nonprofits and housing advocacy organizations, was identified at the time as emblematic of the housing affordability crisis in Nashville, where rents have skyrocketed near the urban core and luxury high rise apartments are the bulk of new housing.

Holladay Ventures announced as affordable housing partner

The announcement that Holladay Ventures would develop 140 affordable units on one section of the parcel is in line with previous plans outlined by Cypress Real Estate Advisors, which is prohibited by federal tax regulations to build subsidized and unsubsidized units on the same parcel of land. The real estate developer previously expressed its intention to partner with an affordable housing developer for the project.

A conceptual rendering shows the outside of an affordable housing development on the former site of RiverChase apartments in the McFerrin Park neighborhood of East Nashville.

The 140 units being developed by Holladay Ventures will include 52 units affordable to residents making less than 80% of Nashville's area median income ($55,900), 53 units affordable at less than 60% AMI ($41,940/year for one person) and 35 units affordable at less than 30% ($21,000/year for one person).

The building will also feature an "Empowerment Heart" managed by the Urban League. The center will offer educational and employ services.

Cypress Real Estate Advisors is still accountable for 105 of the 245 total affordable units it is committed to under a signed Community Benefits Agreement with the Urban League, according to a representative of the real estate firm.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Nashville housing: RiverChase apartment redevelopment to break ground