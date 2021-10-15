U.S. markets open in 8 hours 11 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,445.50
    +16.50 (+0.37%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,904.00
    +120.00 (+0.34%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,095.25
    +58.00 (+0.39%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,279.70
    +7.60 (+0.33%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.85
    +0.54 (+0.66%)
     

  • Gold

    1,794.90
    -3.00 (-0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    23.51
    +0.04 (+0.16%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1612
    +0.0011 (+0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5190
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.86
    -1.78 (-9.55%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3687
    +0.0010 (+0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.0620
    +0.3850 (+0.34%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    59,864.76
    +1,966.11 (+3.40%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,419.53
    +44.31 (+3.22%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,207.71
    +65.89 (+0.92%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,947.95
    +397.02 (+1.39%)
     

Need an Affordable Lens for Bird Photography? Tamron Has You Covered

Chris Gampat
·1 min read

Own a Sony camera and photograph birds? Well, you should check out our 70-300mm review. Did you act yet? These deals aren’t going to last! The Tamron lens Instant Savings are back until October 31st! This time, you can score an even better price on lenses for the Sony FE camera system and more! If you’re a Sony camera user, then you’ve probably read all that we’ve said before about Tamron’s great value. Their Sony FE lenses are lightweight, useful, compact, fast to focus, and have weather resistance. The latter point is really one of their strongest features; we’ve seen less sensor dust than with many other lenses. What’s more, they’ve got great image quality too. Plus, some of the lenses can be had for your DSLR! Take a look at the instant savings below.

The Phoblographer’s Cheap Photo roundups are designed to focus on sharing some of the best deals on photography gear we can find. We spend a literal business day sometimes researching the most attractive camera deals, lens price drops, and all other sales we can round up. Some of the gear is brand new, but other times we’ll share used or refurbished products at good prices. Our Cheap Photo deals are different from The Phoblographer’s thoroughly researched Feature Roundups. If we’ve tested a unit, we may link to our reviews and coverage in our Cheap Photo roundups. With our feature roundups, we’re guaranteed to have used the product — often exhaustively. The site may receive affiliate commission payments if you make a purchase. These help us keep the staff fairly compensated, the server bill paid, and us continually delivering content.

Tamron Lens Instant Savings for Sony FE Cameras

These expire on October 31st 2021. Below you can find both our reviews of the lenses and the links to purchase. Our hyperlinked reviews are on the left. The links to the Tamron lens instant savings are on the right.

Recommended Stories

  • The 8 Best Family Camping Tents for Any Type of Adventure

    Upgrade your family’s camping tent with these top-rated options from Coleman, Marmot, and more.

  • 3 Tech Stocks That Could Change The World

    Technology is changing everything we know about the world, but three industries, in particular, are leading the charge

  • Why Apple Shares Are Rising

    Shares of companies in the broader technology space, including Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) are trading higher amid a drop in yields, which has lifted growth stock valuations. Stocks across sectors have gained as investors weigh US unemployment data and recent corporate earnings. The 10-year Treasury yield hit an intraday low of 1.507% Thursday morning before rising to around the 1.512% level. The 10-year note was volatile in September after the Federal Reserve spoke on winding down its ongoing asse

  • Why Globalstar's Stock Popped Today

    Shares of Globalstar (NYSEMKT: GSAT) were rising today on seemingly no company-specific news. Rather, it appears that investors may be pushing up Globalstar's shares after Apple announced that it will hold a product event next week. The satellite service tech stock jumped by as much as 15.8% this morning, but had gained a much tamer 3.1% as of 11:32 a.m. EDT.

  • Why Amazon and Microsoft won’t have a stranglehold on cloud computing forever

    Cloud computing, once the exclusive turf of the duopoly of Amazon.com Inc. and Microsoft Corp., is becoming a more egalitarian field with stable competition thanks to companies' move toward leveraging multiple cloud-computing systems at once --- opening potential riches for Alphabet Inc. parent Google, Oracle Corp. and International Business Machines Corp.

  • Microsoft, IBD Stock Of The Day, Called 'Safety Blanket' Stock

    Microsoft is the IBD Stock Of The Day as the software giant rolls out its Windows 11 operating system and bolsters its cloud offerings.

  • Globalstar Breaks Above Recent Trading Range As Apple Rumors Resurface

    Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE: GSAT) shares, which spiked to $2.78 in early September, have made a move lower. The stock was locked in the $1.43-$1.67 range for the month-to-date period. On Wednesday, the stock broke above the range and traded as high as $1.83, its highest level since Sept. 23. What Happened: The leg up in the shares of the = satellite communications has to do with Apple, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL)'s announcement that it will hold its "Unleashed" hardware launch event on Oct. 18. Rumors that

  • Features & benefits of the Apple Watch Series 7 

    Yahoo Finance’s Dan Howley reviews the series 7 Apple Watch.

  • Latest Ethereum price and analysis (ETH to USD)

    Ethereum is making a serious move to re-test the $4,000 level of resistance following a sensational 35.96% push to the upside since the start of the month.

  • Apple Hires New HomePod Software Head as It Takes on Amazon Echo

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. has hired a new engineer to lead software efforts for its HomePod smart speaker, aiming to turn the product into a bigger hit. Most Read from BloombergOut-of-Practice Airline Pilots Are Making Errors Back in the AirThe World’s Rich and Powerful Are Stashing $500 Billion in This Tax HavenWhat Comes After GE’s 129 Years of Greenhouse GasWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowThe iPhone maker is enlisting Afrooz Family to lead the work, ac

  • 3 Top 5G Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

    These three companies have competitive advantages, great management, and are poised to thrive for the duration of the 5G era.

  • Apple Watch Series 7 review: A bigger screen and more durable design

    The Apple Watch Series 7 is still the best smartwatch around, but if you've got a Series 6 or Series 5, you might not need to make the jump.

  • Shopify Aims to Make Stores Lean, Mean Retailing Machines

    The e-commerce tech company will bring ERP tools from Microsoft, Oracle and others directly into the platform to supercharge merchants.

  • Hurry! These Tamron Lens Savings Won’t Last Very Long.

    Did you act yet? These deals aren't going to last! The Tamron lens Instant Savings are back until October 31st! This time, you can score an even better price on lenses for the Sony FE camera system and more! If you're a Sony camera user, then you've probably read all that we've said before about Tamron's great value. Their Sony FE lenses are lightweight, useful, compact, fast to focus, and have weather resistance. The latter point is really their strongest, we've seen less sensor dust than with

  • Who knew you could buy a full-featured smartwatch for only $70 at Amazon?

    I've tried a number of Amazfit wearables over the past couple years, and this is one of the best yet.

  • Betting On This Under-The-Radar CEO Would Make You A Millionaire

    The Zebra CEO is one of the most successful high-tech corporate leaders to stay out of the limelight, while putting up huge results.

  • Elon Musk Effect: Why Dogecoin Is Shooting Higher Today

    Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) shot up 6.14% over 24-hours to $0.24 early Thursday morning. What’s Moving? The Shiba-themed coin has fallen 2.81% over a seven-day trailing period. DOGE gained 6.14% against the apex cryptocurrency Bitcoin and fell 2.81% against the second-largest coin Ethereum. DOGE has soared 4074.77% since the year began. At press time, DOGE traded 67.82% below the $0.74 high it touched in May. See Also: How To Buy Dogecoin (DOGE) Why Is It Moving? The meme-centric coin traded higher

  • Amazon Ring doorbell: How data breach ruling may impact you

    'We strongly encourage our customers to respect their neighbours' privacy,' said Ring.

  • Tested: Which Sony 70-200mm F2.8 GM OSS Is Better?

    Sony’s well-loved 70-200mm f2.8 workhorse lens is getting a makeover. Announced on Oct. 13, the Sony 70-200mm f2.8 GM OSS II has a number of improvements, including upgraded autofocus, an aperture ring, and improved optics. But, Sony says that the original lens isn’t going anywhere, at least not yet. So what’s the difference between the two lenses? Is the Sony 70-200mm f2.8 GM OSS II worth the higher price point?

  • What chip shortage? MagicCube raises $15M to 'replace all chips,' starting with POS terminals

    MagicCube, a mobile security startup, has raised $15 million in a round led by Mosaik Partners. Bold Capital, Epic Ventures, card-reader/POS hardware maker ID Tech and unnamed individual investors in the fintech space also participated in the financing, which brings the Santa Clara-based startup’s total funding raised to $30 million since its 2014 inception. Put simply, MagicCube’s software-based technology is aimed at replacing all security chips, which have historically been the standard for safely storing sensitive data and authenticating whoever needs access to it.