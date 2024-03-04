Affordable Luxuries: The Best High-End Finds at Costco





Image source: Upsplash/The Motley Fool

Costco is not just a great place to buy bulk grocery items or shockingly low-priced rotisserie chicken. A Costco membership can also help you save money on higher-priced luxury items and household goods like appliances, furniture, electronics, vacations, and even new cars.

One of the most fun aspects of being a Costco member is going on Costco "treasure hunts" -- where you wander the aisles and find exciting deals on high-end merchandise. When you see how much you can save on these big-ticket items compared to a typical retail price, Costco's affordable luxuries can more than make up for the price of your Costco membership.

Alert: highest cash back card we’ve seen now has 0% intro APR for 15 months. Learn more here.

Let's look at a few of the latest affordable luxury Costco finds.

(Note: All prices listed are for online purchases as of Feb. 20, 2024 and were available for my nearest Costco warehouse in West Des Moines, Iowa. Prices may vary based on location.)

More: Our picks for the best credit cards

1. Sekkisei: Luxury skin care from Japan

Sekkisei is a Japanese luxury skin care brand that uses Asian herbal remedies to help improve skin complexion and moisturization. Costco members can use the Costco Next program to buy high-end products directly from Sekkisei and other partner brands, with special members-only discounts.

I logged in to Costco Next with my Costco membership. Sekkisei offers its Best Skincare Bundle, which includes Sekkisei Enriched Lotion and Sekkisei Enriched Emulsion (moisturizer), for $84.99 (special pricing for Costco members). This is a good deal compared to the usual price of $98 for both products sold separately on the Sekkisei website.

Costco savings: $13.01

2. Priority Bicycles: Low-maintenance bikes that are fun to ride

The past few years of the pandemic saw a surge of interest in riding bicycles, and commuting by bike is becoming more popular. But do you ever feel like too many bikes are overly complicated, with too many gear-shifters and exposed bike chains and hard-to-use bike pumps?

Story continues

Priority Bicycles offer smartly designed, fun-to-ride bikes that don't require a lot of fussy equipment or extra maintenance. If you want a bike for adults that brings back some of the thrill of being a kid again, this could be another must-have affordable luxury from Costco.

The Costco Next program offers special pricing of $549 for a Priority Coast 3-speed cruiser bike. It's rust-resistant and built for all kinds of wet weather conditions. And this Costco members-only price is a significant discount from the usual price of $649 on the Priority Bicycles website. (Exact pricing depends on which model of bike, features, and color you choose. But this was a fairly even comparison of two 3-speed bikes.)

Costco savings: $100

3. Travelpro® Luggage: Elevate your luggage for elegant travel

If you're trying to travel more often in 2024, it might be time to upgrade your luggage. Whether you're a frequent flyer or just getting started with airline credit cards, a better carryon bag can make your packing, plane-boarding and deplaning experience a little smoother and more enjoyable.

The Travelpro® Roundtrip® set of hardsided luggage gives you a medium-sized checked bag, and a carry-on sized bag. Both pieces are made with lightweight 100% polycarbonate shells that flex on impact, with clean lines and elegant design. Both bags include zippered expansion options for up to two inches of additional packing capacity.

The 360-degree rotating spinner wheels make the bags easy to move in any direction. And you can choose from a range of standard or more creative colors, from Ash Lilac to White to Gunmetal Gray, that make your bags easier to spot on the luggage carousel.

Costco members can use Costco Next to get a special price of $249 on the Travelpro Roundtrip Carry-on/Medium Check-in Hardside Set. This is a good discount compared to the Travelpro website price of $329.99.

Costco savings: $80.99

4. LG 31 cubic foot French Door Refrigerator: Enjoy iced coffee every day

In 2022, my family bought a new refrigerator, and for the first time in my adult life, I had what I consider to be the height of luxury: a built-in ice dispenser, right there in the door of the fridge. Join me in the lap of luxury, and have iced coffee whenever you want. Even in the depths of winter when it's too cold to have iced coffee: let's keep sipping that cold coffee through clenched, shivering teeth.

Costco offers an LG 31 cubic foot Standard Depth MAX French Door Refrigerator with Dual Ice Maker for $1,799.99. This price includes a $700 savings and is valid through Feb. 28, 2024. The same model of refrigerator is available on the LG website for $1,998.99.

Costco savings: $199

Bottom line

Shopping at Costco can be good for your personal finances, whether you're saving money on groceries or getting special members-only discounts on high-end merchandise. If you bought all the items on this list, you'd save a total of $393.

These high-end items from Costco can help you get a dose of affordable luxury in your life. Whether you want to improve your skin care regimen, bring back the joy of everyday bike riding, elevate your carry-on bag, or get ice directly from your refrigerator, it's all possible at Costco.

Alert: our top-rated cash back card now has 0% intro APR until 2025

This credit card is not just good – it’s so exceptional that our experts use it personally. It features a lengthy 0% intro APR period, a cash back rate of up to 5%, and all somehow for no annual fee!



Click here to read our full review for free and apply in just 2 minutes.

We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Costco Wholesale. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Affordable Luxuries: The Best High-End Finds at Costco was originally published by The Motley Fool