Affy Tapple celebrates its 75th year, dipping apples into caramel at Niles production plant

Even before pumpkin spice products arrive every year, Chicagoans know fall is coming when they see caramel apples in clear plastic packaging, with yellow labels, appear on grocery store shelves.

The Affy Tapple company, which is celebrating 75 years in business, trucks them out from its food production plant in Niles, where it adds 300 seasonal workers to its year-round staff of 40 to produce the caramel confections. They are sold in grocery stores in 25 states, and customers elsewhere can order online. Affy Tapple also offers a company store onsite.

Derek Dye, marketing manager at Affy Tapple and its sister company Mrs. Prindables, which makes gourmet caramel apples suitable for gifting, said the apples the company uses come from Virginia, Washington and Michigan and are dipped, sprinkled, and packaged in an assembly line at the Niles facility.

According to Dye, Affy Tapple goes through nearly 300,000 apples daily during its busy season, typically from the last weeks of August through Halloween. The apples are usually washed at their orchard and washed a second time when they arrive at the factory. A food preserver is added to the apples before workers spike each one with a wooden stick, which becomes the taffy apple’s handle.

After that, the apples are sorted through a conveyor belt by size, assembled into lines, and dipped in caramel. Dye said during the busy season, Affy Tapple cooks two tons of caramel per day to coat the apples. The dipped caramel apples are sprinkled with either chopped peanuts or sprinkles, or are left plain. According to Director of Product Samantha Kowalczyk, 70% of the apples are sprinkled with peanut bits.

The caramel apples move along the conveyor belt to a cooling room before being packaged in packs of threes for grocery stores. They are also packed singly for online sale, where they can be purchased and shipped across the country, excluding Hawaii and Alaska.

The apples used for Affy Tapples are mostly Gala, Jonathan and Empire, according to 13-year employee Dana Vikander. Vikander says the busy season is always an abrupt shift when it comes around.

“It goes from literally working three to four days a week, and then it goes nonstop,” Vikander said. A second shift is added to provide enough workforce to supply the taffy apples. Vikander said her favorite Affy Tapple snack is still the classic caramel apple with peanuts.

Woodridge-based Beavers Holdings owns Affy Tapple, which owns the Mrs. Prindables brand, according to Dye. Beavers Holdings also owns other Chicago food products companies such as Best Diamond Packaging, Best Diamond Plastics, and Best Chicago Meat Company, which is known for brands such as Glenmark, Jemm Burger and Moo & Oink. The companies supply retail grocery and food service throughout North America to customers that include McDonald’s, Walmart, QVC and Costco, Dye said.

Beavers Holdings is owned by the Beavers family, with Brandon Beavers as the principal owner and CEO, Dye added.

Dye declined to provide annual sales figures but said Affy Tapple and Mrs. Prindables match each other in sales, with 80% of Affy Tapple’s sales occurring in autumn and Mrs. Prindables having more consistent sales throughout the year. It offers products decorated for Christmas, Hanukkah, Valentine’s Day, Easter and other holidays.

Affy Tapple scheduled a 75th anniversary celeration for Oct. 7 with sweepstakes for cash prizes, caramel apple giveaways and a Family Fun Day in the parking lot.

In 1948, Edna Kastrup invented the caramel recipe, which the company still uses, according to its website. The Kastrup family launched the business and opened its first store in 1952 at 7117 North Clark Street in Chicago. According to the website, the family sold to private investors in 1995.

Kowalczyk said the company moved to an updated and expanded factory in Niles in 2000. In 2001, Affy Tapple bought Mrs. Prindables.

Mrs. Prindables sells gourmet hand-dipped taffy apples, some also coated in different types of chocolate, along with other sweets. The company uses Granny Smith apples in addition to the same types of apples as at Affy Tapple. The decorated Mrs. Prindables products, wrapped with ribbon, are marketed as gifts, said Dye.

The factory store, at 7425 N. Croname Road, Niles, has regular hours during the fall season of 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

Kowalczyk said the success the company has had is largely due to the nostalgia it brings to its customers. “They might have bought it on Clark Street [when Affy Tapple was located in Chicago] or sold it for a fundraiser,” and they see it up on store shelves when it’s autumn, she said.