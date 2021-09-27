Affy Tapple & Phase Three Brewing to Bring Back Caramel Apple Beer for Second Year with More Than 100% Increase in Production

Craft Beer Created by Chicago-Area Caramel Apple Company and Brewery is Back by Popular Demand

LAKE ZURICH, Ill., Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Affy Tapple and Phase Three Brewing Company announced this week that they are releasing their craft beer collaboration, A Bushel of Apples, for a second year with a more than 100% increase in production and expanded distribution. After receiving overwhelmingly positive feedback on the initial release last year from beer and Affy Tapple fans alike, there was no question that the partners needed to distribute the beer another year.

Affy Tapple & Phase Three Brewing Company Collaboration: A Bushel of Apples

"We are enormously pleased that A Bushel of Apples was so well-received last year. It was exciting for us to see fans who have grown up with our Caramel Apples experience the classic flavors in an entirely new way," says Todd McClamroch, Vice President at Affy Tapple.

The beer precisely captures what it's like to bite into an Affy Tapple Original Peanut Caramel Apple, with the tart apple taste hitting your taste buds first, followed by caramel and peanut, with a crisp finish. Phase Three started with a traditional blonde ale recipe then added apple juice and natural flavors to create the indisputable aroma and flavor of an Affy Tapple Caramel Apple.

"The response to the initial release of A Bushel of Apples was so encouraging, we knew we achieved our goal of creating an authentic Caramel Apple beer that was both fun and delicious, and had to bring it back – not to mention, fans have been calling asking for it since last fall," says Shaun Berns, Co-founder/Head Brewer at Phase Three Brewing.

"It was also heartening that customers were so supportive of our initiative to raise money for the Greater Chicago Food Depository, a food bank serving Chicago and all of Cook County, through the proceeds from A Bushel of Apples. We ended up raising more than $4,000 with our 60-barrel batch and hope to top that this year with our continued partnership and increased production," says Evan Morris, Co-founder/Director of Operations at Phase Three Brewing.

Features of A Bushel of Apples include:

A craft beer with notes of tart apple, sweet caramel, and roasted peanuts

$1 for every 4-pack sold benefits the Food Depository

A Bushel of Apples is available starting Saturday, October 2nd and Sunday October 3rd, with a kick-off, family-friendly fall event sponsored by the Lake Zurich Area Chamber of Commerce at Paulus Park, 200 South Rand Rd. in Lake Zurich, IL featuring live music, food vendors, 20+ draft beer options, to-go beer, various activities for adults and children, and of course all the Affy Tapple treats you-can-eat! The event will take place from 11am - 9pm on Saturday and 11am - 6pm on Sunday. Admission is free and proceeds will benefit the Food Depository and Lake Zurich Area Chamber of Commerce. 4-packs sold at the taproom will be priced at $11.99. Broader distribution of A Bushel of Apples will begin the week of October 4th, at these retailers: affytapple.com/phase-three/

About Affy Tapple: Affy Tapple, The Original Caramel Apple, has been a beloved Midwest tradition since 1948. You can buy Affy Tapple Caramel Apples year-round and ship them nationwide. Whether you call us a Caramel Apple, a taffy apple, a candy apple, or Affy Tapple, we have maintained a loyal following for generations by using fresh, crisp apples dipped in our famous, small-batch caramel. affytapple.com

About Phase Three Brewing Company: Phase Three Brewing Company is a startup brewery formed and led by Shaun Berns, Brittany Berns, and Evan Morris. In March 2018, the owners combined their 20+ years of brewery operations and marketing experience to form the brand, Phase Three Brewing Company. Lessons learned and experiences shared together drive Phase Three Brewing Company's dynamic and quality-focused approach to craft beer. phasethreebrewing.com

About the Greater Chicago Food Depository: The Greater Chicago Food Depository, Chicago's food bank, believes a healthy community starts with food. The Food Depository is at the center of a network of more than 700 partner organizations and programs. chicagosfoodbank.org

