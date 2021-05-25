U.S. markets close in 1 hour 26 minutes

AffyImmune Co-founder Dr. Moonsoo Jin Receives Highly Selective R01 Grant from NCI

·2 min read

NATICK, Mass., May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AffyImmune Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company finding safe, effective ways to use CAR T cells against solid cancers, announced today that co-founder and CEO Dr. Moonsoo Jin was awarded a Research Project Grant (R01). The grant, CAR T Cells for Advanced Thyroid Cancer, will contribute to supportive studies related to AffyImmune's Phase 1 clinical trial, Study of AIC100 in Relapsed/Refractory Thyroid Cancer at Weill Cornell Medical College in New York, New York.

Dr. Jin commented, "The primary challenge in the CAR T field is balancing efficacy and toxicity. This grant allows us to continue our work in striking that balance to treat solid tumors by iterating from bench to bedside. In doing so, we can potentially develop the most effective CAR T therapies for solid tumors."

AffyImmune President and COO Eric von Hofe added "R01 grants are highly competitive, and it is a testament to Moonsoo's skill, effort, and expertise in the field of CAR T technology that he has been awarded this most recent R01 grant. We are very fortunate to have him as part of our AffyImmune team."

AffyImmune expects to report preliminary data from its Phase 1 trial in 2021.

About AffyImmune Therapeutics, Inc.
AffyImmune is realizing the potential of cancer immunotherapy by extending the anti-cancer activity of CAR T cell therapy to solid tumors. AffyImmune's proprietary technology allows fine-tuning of the affinity of CAR T cells to reduce toxicity and a tracking system to allow for real-time localization of CAR T cells after administration to patients. The company was founded in 2016 and in 2020 began enrolling patients in its Phase 1 trial to treat advanced thyroid cancer.

Contact Information:
Eric von Hofe
AffyImmune Therapeutics, Inc.
617-699-1965
evonhofe@affyimmune.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/affyimmune-co-founder-dr-moonsoo-jin-receives-highly-selective-r01-grant-from-nci-301299137.html

SOURCE AffyImmune Therapeutics

  • Bitcoin ETF Backers See Canada Fund’s Slump as Reason to Believe

    (Bloomberg) -- This month’s cryptocurrency meltdown has at least one bright spot for advocates of a Bitcoin exchange-traded fund in the U.S.As the price of the largest digital asset cratered, the $660 million Purpose Bitcoin ETF (ticker BTCC) in Canada -- North America’s first such fund -- moved in lockstep.That may not sound like a good thing, but it kept the ETF’s price stable relative to the value of assets it holds.The ability to keep trading without huge premiums or discounts appearing in a fund’s price is a key argument in the case for an exchange-traded crypto vehicle. In contrast to BTCC, for example, the $23.9 billion Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) at one point traded about 21% below its net-asset value during the turmoil.Regulators have yet to approve a U.S. ETF, in part because of concerns on how a fund would be able to handle the token’s infamous volatility. But if Canada’s ETF is anything to go by, the concern might be misplaced.The reason why BTCC was able to keep its price discount to a minimum during the selloff boils down to the fact that it is an ETF. To keep its price in line with its holdings, specialized traders either create or redeem shares of the ETF to adjust the outstanding supply as demand shifts. That process doesn’t exist for trusts like GBTC, which doesn’t allow for share redemptions -- which can create dramatic dislocations.“While the recent nasty selloff in Bitcoin will likely spook the SEC, it should do the exact opposite and give them maximum confidence to approve, as it showed once again how well the ETF can handle pressure thanks to their fungibility,” said Eric Balchunas, Bloomberg Intelligence ETF analyst. Investors “deserve to get something that tracks the price well -- and ETFs have shown they are the best structure to do that.”Bitcoin has plunged over 33% so far this month, dragged down by renewed regulatory concerns from China and criticism from Tesla Inc.’s Elon Musk about its energy usage. The world’s largest cryptocurrency is hovering near $37,900 per coin, down roughly 40% from a mid-April peak.At least 11 companies are looking to launch a Bitcoin ETF in the U.S., and nine of them have filed since the end of 2020, according to a tally kept by Bloomberg Intelligence. VanEck renewed that push with a filing in late December, but the SEC has delayed a decision on its application until at least June. VanEck also filed for an ETF tracking the second-largest cryptocurrency Ether.Hopes for a Bitcoin ETF approval in 2021 have faded somewhat in the past few weeks. New SEC chairman Gary Gensler told Congress that the crypto market “could benefit from greater investor protection,” and later a letter from the Securities and Exchange Commission staff warned that Bitcoin is “highly speculative” and volatile.But Bitcoin’s turbulence shouldn’t prevent the SEC from giving the green light, according to CFRA Research’s Todd Rosenbluth.“The regulatory approval process for a U.S. Bitcoin ETF appears more focused on whether they have comfort in the risks related to Bitcoin in a fund and whether the fund could become too large to handle the lack of liquidity in the market,” said Rosenbluth, the firm’s head of ETF and mutual fund research. “I don’t think the volatility for Bitcoin impacts the decision-making process, but the fact that demand remains high could add data to support their concerns about the impact of the fund’s potential size and inability to close to new investors.”More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – Tight Range as Players Await Key Inflation Data Later This Week

    U.S. Treasury yields drifted lower on Monday, with little economic data due out at the start of the week.

  • First Warning Sign in Global Commodity Boom Flashes in China

    (Bloomberg) -- One pillar of this year’s blistering commodities rally -- Chinese demand -- may be teetering.Beijing aced its economic recovery from the pandemic largely via an expansion in credit and a state-aided construction boom that sucked in raw materials from across the planet. Already the world’s biggest consumer, China spent $150 billion on crude oil, iron ore and copper ore alone in the first four months of 2021. Resurgent demand and rising prices mean that’s $36 billion more than the same period last year.With global commodities rising to record highs, Chinese government officials are trying to temper prices and reduce some of the speculative froth that’s driven markets. Wary of inflating asset bubbles, the People’s Bank of China has also been restricting the flow of money to the economy since last year, albeit gradually to avoid derailing growth. At the same time, funding for infrastructure projects has shown signs of slowing.Economic data for April suggest that both China’s economic expansion and its credit impulse -- new credit as a percentage of GDP -- may already have crested, putting the rally on a precarious footing. The most obvious impact of China’s deleveraging would fall on those metals keyed to real estate and infrastructure spending, from copper and aluminum, to steel and its main ingredient, iron ore.“Credit is a major driver for commodity prices, and we reckon prices peak when credit peaks,” said Alison Li, co-head of base metals research at Mysteel in Shanghai. “That refers to global credit, but Chinese credit accounts for a big part of it, especially when it comes to infrastructure and property investment.”But the impact of China’s credit pullback could ripple far and wide, threatening the rally in global oil prices and even China’s crop markets. And while tighter money supply hasn’t stopped many metals hitting eye-popping levels in recent weeks, some, like copper, are already seeing consumers shying away from higher prices.“The slowdown in credit will have a negative impact on China’s demand for commodities,” said Hao Zhou, senior emerging markets economist at Commerzbank AG. “So far, property and infrastructure investments haven’t shown an obvious deceleration. But they are likely to trend lower in the second half of this year.”A lag between the withdrawal of credit and stimulus from the economy and its impact on China’s raw material purchases may mean that markets haven’t yet peaked. However, its companies may eventually soften imports due to tighter credit conditions, which means the direction of the global commodity market will hinge on how much the recovery in economies including the U.S. and Europe can continue to drive prices higher.Some sectors have seen policy push an expansion in capacity, such as Beijing’s move to grow the country’s crude oil refining and copper smelting industries. Purchases of the materials needed for production in those sectors may continue to see gains although at a slower pace.One example of slowing purchases is likely to be in refined copper, said Mysteel’s Li. The premium paid for the metal at the port of Yangshan has already hit a four-year low in a sign of waning demand, and imports are likely to fall this year, she said.At the same time, the rally in copper prices probably still has a few months to run, according to a recent note from Citigroup Inc., citing the lag between peak credit and peak demand. From around $9,850 a ton now, the bank expects copper to reach $12,200 by September.It’s a dynamic that’s also playing out in ferrous metals markets.“We’re still at an early phase of tightening in terms of money reaching projects,” said Tomas Gutierrez, an analyst at Kallanish Commodities Ltd. “Iron ore demand reacts with a lag of several months to tightening. Steel demand is still around record highs on the back of the economic recovery and ongoing investments, but is likely to pull back slightly by the end of the year.”For agriculture, credit tightening may only affect China’s soaring crop imports around the margins, said Ma Wenfeng, an analyst at Beijing Orient Agribusiness Consultant Co. Less cash in the system could soften domestic prices by curbing speculation, which may in turn reduce the small proportion of imports handled by private firms, he said.The wider trend is for China’s state-owned giants to keep importing grains to cover the nation’s domestic shortfall, to replenish state reserves and to meet trade deal obligations with the U.S.No DisasterMore broadly, Beijing’s policy tightening doesn’t spell disaster for commodities bulls. For one, the authorities are unlikely to accelerate deleveraging from this point, according the latest comments from the State Council, China’s cabinet.“Internal guidance from our macro department is that the country won’t tighten credit too much -- they just won’t loosen further,” said Harry Jiang, head of trading and research at Yonggang Resouces, a commodity trader in Shanghai. “We don’t have many concerns over credit tightening.”And in any case, raw materials markets are no longer almost entirely in thrall to Chinese demand.“In the past, the inflection point of industrial metal prices often coincides with that of China’s credit cycle,” said Larry Hu, chief China economist at Macquarie Group Ltd. “But that doesn’t mean it will be like that this time too, because the U.S. has unleashed much larger stimulus than China, and its demand is very strong.”Hu also pointed to caution among China’s leaders, who probably don’t want to risk choking off their much-admired recovery by sharp swings in policy.“I expect China’s property investment will slow down, but not by too much,” he said. “Infrastructure investment hasn’t changed too much in the past few years, and won’t this year either.”Additionally, China has been pumping up consumer spending as a lever for growth, and isn’t as reliant on infrastructure and property investment as it used to be, said Bruce Pang, head of macro and strategy research at China Renaissance Securities Hong Kong. The disruption to global commodities supply because of the pandemic is also a new factor that can support prices, he said.Other policy priorities, such as cutting steel production to make inroads on China’s climate pledges, or boosting the supply of energy products, whether domestically or via purchases from overseas, are other complicating factors when it comes to assessing import demand and prices for specific commodities, according to analysts.(Updates copper price in 11th paragraph.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Virgin Galactic, AMC Entertainment, Coinbase Rise Premarket

    Stocks in focus in premarket trade on Monday, May 24th.

  • GLOBAL MARKETS-Wall St to test record high on Fed balm as dollar languishes

    New York was set to test record highs on Tuesday, underpinned by reassurances from Federal Reserve officials that monetary stimulus will remain in place during the pandemic. U.S. stock futures, the S&P 500 e-minis, were up 0.3%, pointing to a steady open on Wall Street. The European Central Bank's chief economist, Philip Lane, speaks at 1400 GMT, his comments scrutinised for any concerns about the level of the euro or for hints on tapering.

  • Asset Manager One River Files for Carbon-Neutral Bitcoin ETF in US

    The ETF would buy and dispose of blockchain-based carbon credit tokens to account for the emissions associated with its bitcoin holdings.

  • Bitcoin and Bonds Won’t Protect You From Inflation. Here’s What Will.

    When prices start to rise, seek real assets to hedge against a decline in stocks. REITs offer protection. Go for the gold, not the crypto.

  • Why Amazon-MGM deal is a sign of streaming competition: 'Some will go out of business'

    Amazon reported interest in buying Hollywood giant MGM is good news for the tech giant, and may shake up the streaming industry.

  • 4 Little-Known Cryptocurrencies That Beat Bitcoin During the Crash

    Polygon, Helium, Celsius, and Maker may not be household names, but they are being explored as potentially useful technologies.

  • Dalio says ‘I have some bitcoin,’ at crypto conference: ‘Personally, I’d rather have bitcoin than a bond’

    Billionaire hedge-fund manager Ray Dalio says that he owns some bitcoin, making the prominent investor one of the latest traditional investors to declare ownership in the world's most popular digital asset.

  • Billionaire Israel Englander Bets on These 2 Penny Stocks

    Let’s talk about risk, reward, and pennies. The three are related, of course. There’s no reward in the stock market without taking on some risk – and penny stocks offer investors an optimum combination of both. The ‘pennies’ are the lowest cost stocks on the public markets, typically priced below $5 per share. At such a low share price, even a small gain – a share price increase of mere pennies – can quickly translate into a high-percentage return. However, there is a but here. The critics point out that there could be a reason for the bargain price tag, whether it be poor fundamentals or overpowering headwinds. So, how are investors supposed to determine which penny stocks are poised to make it big? Following the activity of the investing titans is one strategy. Enter Israel “Izzy” Englander, who is widely known for his impressive stock picking abilities. Englander expressed interest in the stock market since he was young, and in 1989, co-founded hedge fund Millennium Management with Ronald Shear. Using a broad range of strategies involving a variety of predominantly liquid asset classes, Englander was able to take the $35 million the fund was started with and turn it into a $45+ billion Wall Street behemoth. With an estimated net worth of $9.6 billion in 2021, it’s no wonder Wall Street focus locks in on the guru when he makes a move. Taking all of this into consideration, we used TipRanks’ database to take a closer look at two penny stocks Englander snapped up recently. The platform revealed that both Buy-rated tickers have earned the support of some members of the analyst community as well. T2 Biosystems (TTOO) We’ll start in the healthcare industry, where T2 Biosystems is working to revolutionize diagnostics. The company offers diagnosticians and medical labs a range of devices based on its T2 Magnetic Resonance (T2MR) tech to quickly and accurately diagnosis a variety of septic illnesses. As the company notes, sepsis claims more lives annually than AIDS, breast cancer, and prostate cancer combined. Rapid and accurate diagnosis is the key for patient survival, and this is the niche that T2 aims to fill. The company’s technology enables diagnostic blood tests with results available in a matter of hours, compared to the 1 to 5 days currently taken by most medical lab tests. Available testing products include the T2Bacteria Panel and the T2Candida panel, which are the only FDA-approved blood tests for septic agents that do not need to wait for a blood culture. A T2SARS-CoV-2 Panel is also available, using upper respiratory samples. T2 has an active product pipeline, with rapid diagnostic tests on the drawing board for a variety of illnesses. Upcoming products include the T2Cauris panel and the T2Resistance panel. These testing products are currently designated for research use only (ROU) in the US. The T2Lyme panel, which will allow for faster diagnosis of the difficult-to-determine Lyme disease, is at an earlier stage of the development. All of T2’s products operate on the same T2Dx instrument, allowing for interchangeability in the lab environment. The device offers a simple user interface, and operates with just 4ml of whole blood. T2 boasts that its device is in use in more than 200 hospitals worldwide. In the first quarter of 2021, T2 saw top-line revenue grow by 173% year-over-year, to $7 million. This was driven by a 345% yoy increase in product revenue, to $4.7 million. Sepsis test utilization in the US rose by 85% yoy in the quarter, showing increasing acceptance of the device and technology. Izzy Englander is among those that have high hopes for this healthcare name. In Q1, Englander's Millennium picked up over 1.36 million shares of TTOO stock, now valued at $1.5 million. This increased Englander’s stake in the company to 2.68 million shares, with a market value of $2.9 million. 5-star analyst Charles Duncan, of Canaccord, also counts himself as a fan. Duncan gives TTOO shares a Buy rating along with a $3.50 price target. This target conveys his confidence in TTOO's ability to soar 212% higher in the next twelve months. (To watch Duncan's track record, click here) “T2’s +345% Y/Y product revenue growth is a positive datapoint for the company's post-pandemic commercial strategy, which is being supported by a scaling to just under 10 direct sales reps in Q1. We view the acquisitions of Cepheid, BioFire, GenMark, and Luminex as validation that the hospital lab is an attractive industry segment, given clinicians’ (and patients’) desire to shift away from centralized testing strategies to a more decentralized approach. With these four companies off the table, T2 should benefit from scarcity value. Separately, a more aggressive approach towards commercial execution should marry well with rising awareness around antimicrobial resistance and sepsis, in a post-pandemic environment that prioritizes infectious disease diagnostics," Duncan noted. It turns out that other analysts also have high hopes. With 4 Buys and a single Hold, the word on the Street is that this stock, which currently going for $1.10 apiece, is a Strong Buy. In addition, the $2.83 average price target puts the upside potential at 156%. (See TTOO stock analysis on TipRanks) Sesen Bio (SESN) The second stock we’re looking at, Sesen Bio, is a pharmaceutical company. Sesen works in the cancer treatment segment, developing antibody-drug conjugate therapies. The program takes a fusion protein approach, tethering tumor-targeting antibodies to cytotoxic proteins. The result is a single protein molecule that kills cancer cells with minimal toxic effects on the body – and that generates a complementary response from the patient’s natural immune system. Sesen’s pipeline currently includes one drug candidate, vicineum, which is under investigation on several tracks concurrently. The main track, which has completed clinical trials and initiated the submission process of the biologic license application (BLA), is for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. The BLA was accepted for filing by the FDA this past February, and the company is on track for potential approval on August 18, 2021. European approval of vicineum for bladder cancer treatment is expected early in 2022. The company’s other pipeline projects are at earlier stages. Vicineum is under investigation as a treatment for head and neck cancers, and is in Phase 2 trials. Other investigative tracks remain at pre-clinical stages. Clinical-stage biopharma companies are always highly speculative, and in this case, Englander did not mind speculating. In Q1, his firm bought 987,926 shares of SESN, increasing its stake in the company by 156%. Englander’s holding in Sesen is now valued at $2.9 million. Weighing in on SESN for H.C. Wainwright, 5-star analyst Swayampakula Ramakanth sees an opportunity as well. "Given the favorable risk/benefit profile of Vicineum demonstrated in the Phase 3 VISTA study, we believe the drug has a high likelihood to receive regulatory approvals from the FDA and EMA. Sesen is actively preparing for the potential launch of Vicineum. The company has selected Syneos, a leading contract sales organization, as a partnerto build and manage a 35-people sales force to target approximately 2,000 high prescribers of BCG. We expect the drug to be commercially available immediately upon approval. We project Vicineum to achieve risk-adjusted sales of $516M by 2030E, growing from $9M in 2021E," Ramakanth opined. Ramakanth’s comments support his Buy rating on the stock, as does his $8 price target. At current valuations, that target implies an upside potential of 170% for the next 12 months. (To watch Ramakanth’s track record, click here) Sometimes, the penny stocks can slide under the radar; this one has attracted only two recent analyst reviews. Both agree, however, that this is a stock to buy, making the Moderate Buy consensus unanimous. The shares are priced at $2.94 with a $7.50 average price target that suggests an upside of 155% in the coming year. (See SESN stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for penny stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • St. Louis Fed's Bullard: Most cryptocurrencies are 'worthless'

    St. Louis Fed President James Bullard told Yahoo Finance that among the thousands of private cryptocurrencies out there, 'most of them are worthless.'

  • Why AT&T's CEO says you should still hold the stock after the WarnerMedia spinoff

    AT&T shares are down since it announced it would spin off its WarnerMedia business and combine it with Discovery Communications. AT&T CEO John Stankey told Yahoo Finance why his stock is still a good buy.

  • NVIDIA Split Announcement Raises Red Flag

    The systems chip manufacturer announced a four-for-one stock split on Friday morning, effective on July 20th.

  • How millennials are driving up health insurance costs for everyone else

    A third of the cohort has health issues that reduce quality of life, study shows.

  • Home Prices Accelerated the Most Since 2005. Don’t Expect Them to Slow Down Soon.

    Prices grew 13.3% annually in March, according to Case-Shiller. Other data due out this week will offer clues about whether the housing supply crunch will continue.

  • Arcimoto Moves to Mass Production of its Functional and Recreational Electric Vehicles

    As we move toward a cleaner and more eco-friendly future, the interest in electric vehicles has remained constant for investors, with companies such as Tesla (TSLA), Nio (NIO), General Motors (GM) and QuantumScape (QS) garnering much of this attention. Federal, state, and municipal governments are also incentivizing the shift to sustainable transportation; the White House released an infrastructure plan to electrify federal fleets and build out a robust charging network to “enable a clean transportation future.” One company worth keeping an eye on as they move into mass production of their all-electric vehicles is Arcimoto (NASDAQ: FUV). Created with a mission to catalyze the shift to a sustainable transportation system, Arcimoto designs, develops, and manufactures three-wheeled electric vehicles for everyday driving, with a top speed of 75 mph, a range of 102 miles per charge, and are actually fun to drive. Putting the Fun in Functional “We’re a public company with a public mission. I wanted a light-footprint electric vehicle that was affordable, fun, and dialed for the everyday. I couldn’t find it, so I started Arcimoto,” explained Founder and CEO Mark Frohnmayer. The company offers a variety of vehicles ranging from functional to recreational, all built on the same platform to maximize efficiency and utility. The Arcimoto Deliverator was launched at the onset of the pandemic. Designed for local and last-mile delivery, the Deliverator features 23-cubic feet of storage that suits a wide variety of fleet options, as well as a small-footprint that is easy to park in tight spots. Arcimoto says the Deliverator is currently in low-volume production, and the company is currently taking orders from potential fleet customers. Arcimoto’s Rapid Responder is built for security and EMS, and is intended to improve response times, reduce operating costs, and eliminate carbon emissions. The Fun Utility Vehicle (FUV) is designed as an everyday driver, targeting everyone from commuters to students to retirees. It features a panoramic roof, heated seats and grips. Every FUV is backed by a 3-year/36,000-mile warranty which includes nationwide roadside assistance. All three vehicles are capable of speeds up to 75 mph, have a 173.7 city mpg e-battery and 102 city mile range. Arcimoto has most recently finished the development of its open-air electric road trike, the Roadster. Marketed as “the ultimate on-road fun machine,” the Roadster is built on the company’s patented three-wheel, all-electric platform and features dual-motor front-wheel drive, instant torque and a fully connected seating stance. See also: How to Buy Electric Vehicle (EV) Stocks Final Roadster pricing, options and accessories will be announced soon. Moving Into Mass Production To keep up with the demand, Arcimoto recently completed the purchase of the rAMP, a 185,000 square foot manufacturing site in Eugene, Oregon. More than five times larger than Arcimoto’s current manufacturing facility, the AMP, the rAMP is primed to meet the company’s production rate goal of 50,000 vehicles per year at full capacity. At the end of April, Arcimoto had a market cap of approximately $300 million. This positions Arcimoto with the strongest financial foundation in the company’s history, and it predicts being able to execute its next steps with ease, efficacy, and efficiency. Additionally, the company received approval from NASDAQ to begin listing its shares of common stock on The NASDAQ Global Market earlier this year. The move to The NASDAQ Global Market from The NASDAQ Capital Market reflects the significant growth of Arcimoto’s business and market capitalization. “With the growing demand for alternative clean energy transportation options, we believe Arcimoto is poised for expansive growth. Meeting this demand through mass production is now our primary goal. To that end, we’ve entered into an agreement to purchase a facility that will increase our manufacturing footprint more than fivefold,” commented Frohnmayer. Arcimoto’s mission is to further encourage the world to move away from oversized, overpriced, polluting vehicles to EVs that everyone can afford. Gas-powered vehicles are a thing of the past, and it is time for the world to move to more affordable, compact, and efficient options. We can’t afford not to. Find out more at https://www.arcimoto.com/. Arcimoto is a partner of Benzinga. The information in this article does not represent the investment advice of Benzinga or its writers. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaThe Power and Precision of BioSig's PURE EP™ System in the Electrophysiology (EP) MarketAYRO Seeks to Lead the Small Vehicle Sector in Clean Transportation© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • A luxury titan has unseated Jeff Bezos as the world’s richest person

    Bernard Arnault, CEO of the group that owns Louis Vuitton and Dior, has passed Amazon's Jeff Bezos as world's richest person.

  • Bitcoin Rises to Near $40K After Musk Tweets About BTC Mining’s ‘Promising’ Renewable Usage

    Elon Musk continues to tweet about bitcoin.

  • China announces ‘zero tolerance’ crackdown on commodity-market speculators

    Chinese authorities issued a strong warning to commodity speculators on Monday, sending the prices of some assets tumbling.