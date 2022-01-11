U.S. markets close in 4 hours 34 minutes

AFG CANADA APPOINTS MARK CASCHERA VICE-PRESIDENT

·2 min read

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Auto Financial Group (AFG), Houston TX., announced today that Mr. Mark Caschera has been appointed Vice-President of AFG Leasing Canada Inc. This appointment further reinforces AFG's mission to expand its program in Canada to meet the rising consumer demand for residual based financing, otherwise known as leasing.

AFG Canada
AFG Canada

The AFG program allows Credit Unions to provide leasing options to their members looking to lease both new and used vehicles. AFG manages the residual value risk and the vehicle turn-in process, making the leasing experience more convenient for members. To learn more about AFG Canada's Leasing Program, please visit www.afgcanada.ca.

"We are pleased Mark has taken this new position following several years in the role of General Manager. He is very experienced in all aspects of auto finance and leasing and we look forward to his continued success expanding our program in Canada," said Richard Epley, CEO of AFG.

"Mark has been with CULA and now AFG Canada four years and is a highly valued member of our team. He has been very successful in creating and maintaining strong relationships with both our Credit Union and Auto Dealer Partners," said Peter Birks, President of AFG Canada.

About AFG Canada
AFG Canada provides an innovative, turnkey indirect leasing program which is easily understood by credit union staff and members. AFG Canada's program is designed specifically to help credit unions differentiate themselves in the financial services marketplace and create a new source of revenue. An AFG Canada lease is very consumer friendly and will help participating credit unions retain existing members and attract new ones. The program is customized for each individual credit union regardless of size. For more information about AFG Canada call toll free at 888-486-1278, or visit www.afgcanada.ca.

SOURCE AFG Canada

