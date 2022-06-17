Afghan newcomers continue to arrive in Canada

OTTAWA, ON, June 17, 2022 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is working hard to resettle at least 40,000 Afghan nationals as quickly and safely as possible. Canada has now welcomed over 16,000 Afghan refugees, including the arrival of a charter flight in Vancouver this morning with 313 Afghans who supported Canada's mission in Afghanistan.

As we prepare to mark World Refugee Day on June 20, we are sharing stories of the Afghan newcomers who have found safe haven and a new life in Canada.

World Refugee Day, established by the United Nations in 2001, is a time to celebrate the strength and courage of those forced to flee their home country to escape conflict and persecution, understand the plight of refugee newcomers, and recognize their resilience as they rebuild their lives under the most difficult of circumstances.

We recognize the bravery and achievements of refugee newcomers, including:

Abdul Hakim Azizi was as an interpreter for the Canadian Armed Forces who arrived in Canada last August. He and his wife have settled in Ottawa, where she is studying English and he has found work at a tech start-up. Since arriving in Canada, this young couple has built a close community of friends, including other Afghan newcomers, helping to create a feeling of home in their new city. Although the challenges of settling in a new country are many, Mr. Azizi is both appreciative of the support he's received and proud of what he and his wife have accomplished in only a few months.



"Canada is a warm, welcoming country, and I'm very proud that I stabilized my life so soon. It is because of the support that I received, but also my struggle and hard work. I have goals to continue my education and build a stronger professional career."



– Abdul Hakim Azizi

Mohammad Tamim Hamkar worked as the deputy director of a non-governmental organization in partnership with the Canadian Embassy in Kabul. He, his wife and their 3 children arrived in Ottawa in October 2021. Although he had never imagined leaving Afghanistan, the collapse of the government meant Mr. Hamkar could no longer see a secure future for his family in their home country. Since arriving in Canada, the Hamkar children have settled in to their new school, while the family works to build their new life.



"I'm proud of my daughters because now they are going to school, and they are fully dedicated to their school. One day they will be able to contribute and work here. This is my legacy."



– Mohammad Tamim Hamkar

Together with our partners across the country, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) is making a difference in the lives of Afghan newcomers and their families, and providing support to those who need it most. Individuals and businesses looking to get involved through volunteering, donating, sponsoring or supporting the wider resettlement efforts can learn more about how Canadians can help.

Photos of recent arrivals are available in Dropbox for use by media. You can also monitor Canada's progress on welcoming Afghan refugees to Canada.

Quote:

"Canada has a proud history of welcoming the world's most vulnerable, and we're working hard to protect and improve the lives of refugees every day. Canadians across the country continue to welcome refugee newcomers from Afghanistan, and around the world, into their communities. As we approach World Refugee Day, we reaffirm our commitment to continue this crucial work and to offer protection to those at risk, including at least 40,000 vulnerable Afghans."

– The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship

Quick facts:

This year, the theme of World Refugee Day is "Whoever. Wherever. Whenever.", focusing on the right of everyone to seek safety.

According to the United Nations Refugee Agency, there are approximately 100 million people forcibly displaced worldwide as a result of conflict, persecution, violence or human rights violations.

