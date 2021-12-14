U.S. markets open in 5 hours 32 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,682.50
    +13.75 (+0.29%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,746.00
    +101.00 (+0.28%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    16,122.75
    +40.75 (+0.25%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,187.70
    +11.20 (+0.51%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.85
    +0.56 (+0.79%)
     

  • Gold

    1,784.60
    -3.70 (-0.21%)
     

  • Silver

    22.27
    -0.06 (-0.26%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1283
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4240
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.72
    +1.03 (+5.51%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3213
    -0.0002 (-0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.6780
    +0.0980 (+0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,440.08
    -1,725.58 (-3.51%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,197.15
    -50.99 (-4.09%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,280.34
    +48.90 (+0.68%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,432.64
    -207.85 (-0.73%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'Argus Investment Strategy: The Year Ahead'

Argus will discuss their 2022 forecasts on Tuesday, 12/14 at 2PM ET as the pandemic continues to challenge the markets.

Afghanistan central bank says it is acting to halt currency slide

KABUL, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Afghanistan's central bank said on Tuesday it was working to ensure the stability of the afghani, a day after the currency lost almost 12% of its value against the dollar in a matter of hours amid a deepening economic crisis and soaring inflation.

The abrupt withdrawal of foreign aid following the Taliban victory in August has left Afghanistan's fragile economy on the brink of collapse, with prices for food, fuel and other basic staples rising rapidly out of reach for many.

Starved of dollars that used to be physically shipped in to Afghanistan, and cut off from the world financial system by the fear of U.S. sanctions, the banking system is only partially functional and some $9 billion in central bank reserves remain blocked outside the country.

The central bank issued a statement saying that it had held a number of meetings with foreign exchange dealers, representatives of commercial banks and the business sector to halt the fall in the afghani.

"Based on its strategic planning policies, Da Afghanistan Bank has always tried to avoid volatility that could be harmful to the purchasing power of the people," it said.

Efforts to bring in cash have been hampered by international reluctance to provide funds to the Taliban government, which is still not officially recognised by any other country.

The crisis has accelerated sharply in recent days. On Monday, the afghani, which traded at around 77 to the dollar before the fall of Kabul and at 97 a week ago, dropped from 112 to the dollar in the morning at Kabul's Sarai Shazada money market to 125 by the afternoon.

Meanwhile within the space of a week, wholesalers said the price of a 50 kilogram sack of flour had risen by between 20-40% to between 2,800-3,200 afghani from 2,300 a week ago, with sugar up by a third and rice up by more than 15%.

Last week, the U.S. Treasury Department formalised guidance allowing personal remittances to Afghanistan and protecting senders and financial institutions from U.S. sanctions, offering some hope to those with relatives outside the country.

Longer term, business people said prospects were hampered by the structural weakness in an economy whose main exports apart from illegal narcotics were dried fruit and handmade carpets, and the lack of a clear economic plan from the new government. (Reporting by James Mackenzie and Mohammad Yunus Yawaz Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)

Recommended Stories

  • Why Hedge Fund Giant Ray Dalio Is Worried About China, Inflation, and a U.S. ‘Civil War’

    An inflationary spiral, the chance of a U.S. “civil war,” and conflict with China are the chief concerns of the hedge fund investor.

  • Citizenship by investment programs becoming popular amid crypto rise

    Armand Tannous, VP of Apex Capital Partners North America & Latin America, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss citizenship by investment programs in Caribbean countries that offer golden visas and insight on the application process.

  • Fed Meeting: Stock Market Ready For Faster Taper — But Not This

    The Federal Reserve meeting may speed up the bond taper but also surprise the stock market with a faster rate-hike outlook.

  • How Social Security Works After Retirement

    Here's how to maximize the Social Security benefits you receive and minimize the taxes you pay on them.

  • Supreme Court asks U.S. government for views on Bayer weedkiller case

    The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday asked President Joe Biden's administration for its views on whether the justices should hear Bayer AG's bid to dismiss claims by customers who contend its Roundup weedkiller causes cancer, as the company seeks to avoid potentially billions of dollars in damages. Bayer in August filed a petition with the Supreme Court to reverse a lower court decision that upheld $25 million in damages awarded to California resident Edwin Hardeman, a Roundup user who blamed his cancer on the German pharmaceutical and chemical giant's glyphosate-based weedkillers. The Supreme Court's decision on whether to take up the matter is being closely watched as Bayer maneuvers to limit its legal liability in thousands of cases.

  • What to expect from the Fed's final meeting of 2021

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Cheung joins the Live show to look at the Fed's priorities going into its last meeting of the year, emphasizing how it can be expected to respond to inflation after a record high for the month of November.

  • Saudi Arabia Warns Energy Transition Will Cause Oil-Price Spikes

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia’s finance minister echoed warnings from the kingdom’s oil officials that a slowdown in fossil-fuel investment globally will cause spikes in energy prices.Most Read from BloombergZero Taxes, Golf and Beach Houses Create a Crypto Island ParadiseChina Is Building the World’s Largest National Park SystemBoris Johnson’s Furious MPs Worry That His Next Misstep Could Be FatalThe 15 Best Beers We Drank This Year“We have very serious concerns that the world could run short of

  • SPAC regulation: Expert breaks down how the SEC will approach next moves

    Dickinson Wright Securities Enforcement Practice Chair Jacob Frenkel joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss SEC regulation of the Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) industry.

  • Fed Seen Delivering One of the Most Hawkish Pivots in Years

    (Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve officials this week will quicken their wind-down of bond purchases and signal interest-rate liftoff in 2022, economists surveyed by Bloomberg said, heralding a historic policy pivot to counter the fastest inflation since the 1980s.Most Read from BloombergZero Taxes, Golf and Beach Houses Create a Crypto Island ParadiseChina Is Building the World’s Largest National Park SystemBoris Johnson’s Furious MPs Worry That His Next Misstep Could Be FatalThe 15 Best Beers We

  • Could Ocean City's topless ordinance head to the Supreme Court? The latest legal battle

    The legal battle over Ocean City's topless ordinance continues. This time the petitioners are sending it to the U.S. Supreme Court.

  • Chip giant Taiwan's energy security on the line with LNG referendum

    Taiwanese voters will decide this Saturday on a new LNG terminal considered key for the chipmaking powerhouse to secure its energy supply but facing attacks from conservationists - and from an opposition party eager to wrong-foot the government. At stake for the government is not just averting future power cuts, like those in May during a drought and heat wave, but an environmental policy that moves away from polluting coal and nuclear power, towards greener and renewable alternatives. "If we can't build this third LNG terminal, we will really have an electricity supply problem," Economy Minister Wang Mei-hua told reporters last month. The project would make the Datan Power Plant the island's biggest while advancing the government's goal of boosting LNG to produce half its power by 2025.

  • Pakistanis squeezed by inflation face more pain from tax hikes

    When Pakistan's annual inflation rate hit 11.5% in November, the statistics office put a number on a phenomenon that was already painfully clear to the poor and the salaried middle-class voters who carried Prime Minister Imran Khan to power three years ago. Now the government is preparing to double down on the pain with a belt-tightening budget of tax hikes and spending cuts required to release a $1 billion tranche of International Monetary Fund bailout cash. "I never thought it would become so difficult to survive," said Sibte Hasan, a 43-year-old construction supervisor from Pakistan's second-biggest city Lahore. As consumer price inflation has accelerated into double digits, with staples like flour, sugar, oil and rice doubling in price over recent months, the Pakistani rupee has fallen around 14% since May to reach a historic low.

  • How far will ‘Powell’s new hawkish tilt’ go? Here’s what investors will be looking for from the Fed’s meeting this week

    Investors will be focusing their attention on the Federal Reserve’s meeting this week, searching for details on a potentially hawkish pivot in monetary policy in the face of high inflation.

  • The Fed could tweak monetary policy based on Build Back Better passage, economist says

    Tomas J. Philipson, economist at University of Chicago and Former White House Council of Economic Advisors chair, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the Fed's next moves amid the coronavirus pandemic, inflation, and other issues.

  • U.K. Labor Market Strengthens With Record Jump in Employment

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergZero Taxes, Golf and Beach Houses Create a Crypto Island ParadiseCan Indoor Farms Reach Skyscraper Height?China Is Building the World’s Largest National Park SystemBoris Johnson’s Furious MPs Worry That His Next Misstep Could Be FatalU.K. companies added to payrolls in November at a record pace and unemployment fell, figures that are almost certain to fuel concer

  • Saudi Oil Minister Says Global Production Could Plunge 30% This Decade

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia said global oil production could drop 30% by the end of the decade due to falling investment in fossil fuels.Most Read from BloombergZero Taxes, Golf and Beach Houses Create a Crypto Island ParadiseCan Indoor Farms Reach Skyscraper Height?China Is Building the World’s Largest National Park SystemBoris Johnson’s Furious MPs Worry That His Next Misstep Could Be Fatal“We’re heading toward a phase that could be dangerous if there’s not enough spending on energy,” Oil Mini

  • House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Is Reportedly Planning to Run for Reelection in 2022

    CNN reports on the uncertainty over whether the only woman to hold the Speaker’s gavel will remain in leadership after the 2022 midterm elections

  • Putin rues Soviet collapse as demise of 'historical Russia'

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -President Vladimir Putin has lamented the collapse of the Soviet Union three decades ago as the demise of what he called "historical Russia" and said the economic crisis that followed was so bad he was forced to moonlight as a taxi driver. Putin's comments, released by state TV on Sunday, are likely to further fuel speculation about his foreign policy intentions among critics, who accuse him of planning to recreate the Soviet Union and of contemplating an attack on Ukraine, a notion the Kremlin has dismissed as fear-mongering.

  • North Korea's Kim at critical crossroads decade into rule

    Since taking power following his father’s sudden death 10 years ago this week, Kim Jong Un has erased those widespread doubts that greeted his early attempts to extend his family’s brutal dynastic grip over North Korea. While still firmly in control, Kim appears increasingly unlikely to achieve his stated goals of simultaneously keeping his nukes and bringing prosperity to his impoverished populace.

  • 5 things to watch for when the Federal Reserve announces its policy decision Wednesday

    Its safe to say there will be twists and turns on Wednesday as Fed Chairman Jerome Powell is widely expected to adopt a more hawkish stance in his postmeeting news conference Wednesday. On display will be “the limits of Fed hawkishness,” said David Kelly, chief global strategist at JPMorgan Funds. It is widely assumed the Fed will double the pace at which it is tapering its bond purchases at the end of the December Federal Open Market Committee meeting. The Fed is also expected to pencil in more rate hikes over the next three years.