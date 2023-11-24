Afine Investments (JSE:ANI) Will Pay A Dividend Of ZAR0.205

Afine Investments Limited (JSE:ANI) will pay a dividend of ZAR0.205 on the 11th of December. The payment will take the dividend yield to 8.8%, which is in line with the average for the industry.

See our latest analysis for Afine Investments

Afine Investments Doesn't Earn Enough To Cover Its Payments

Unless the payments are sustainable, the dividend yield doesn't mean too much. Prior to this announcement, the company was paying out 108% of what it was earning and 90% of cash flows. This indicates that the company could be more focused on returning cash to shareholders than reinvesting to grow the business.

EPS is set to fall by 30.8% over the next 12 months if recent trends continue. If the dividend continues along the path it has been on recently, the payout ratio in 12 months could be 149%, which is definitely a bit high to be sustainable going forward.

Afine Investments Is Still Building Its Track Record

It is tough to make a judgement on how stable a dividend is when the company hasn't been paying one for very long. This doesn't mean that the company can't pay a good dividend, but just that we want to wait until it can prove itself.

Dividend Growth Potential Is Shaky

With a relatively unstable dividend, and a poor history of shrinking dividends, it's even more important to see if EPS is growing. Afine Investments' EPS has fallen by approximately 31% per year during the past three years. A sharp decline in earnings per share is not great from from a dividend perspective. Even conservative payout ratios can come under pressure if earnings fall far enough.

The Dividend Could Prove To Be Unreliable

Overall, this is probably not a great income stock, even though the dividend is being raised at the moment. The payments are bit high to be considered sustainable, and the track record isn't the best. We don't think Afine Investments is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. For example, we've picked out 5 warning signs for Afine Investments that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. Is Afine Investments not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

