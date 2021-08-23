Aflac Commits Over $2 Billion to Sustainable Infrastructure Investment in Partnership with Denham Capital

Northampton, MA --News Direct-- Aflac Incorporated

Image courtesy of ESGToday

Insurance company Aflac’s asset management arm Aflac Global Investments announced today a partnership with global energy, resources and sustainable infrastructure investor Denham Capital, committing over $2 billion to sustainable infrastructure investments. The agreement marks a significant increase in assets allocated to ESG-focused strategies for Aflac, and provides a substantial boost to the Denham Sustainable Infrastructure platform.

Under the new agreement, Aflac will commit $2 billion to launch a new debt platform with Denham Sustainable Infrastructure. The platform will target investment-grade and below-investment-grade sustainable infrastructure investments, with an initial focus on developed markets, including North and South America, Asia, Europe and Australia.

