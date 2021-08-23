U.S. markets close in 5 hours 29 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,476.19
    +34.52 (+0.78%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,353.62
    +233.54 (+0.66%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,876.47
    +161.80 (+1.10%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,200.19
    +32.59 (+1.50%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    65.24
    +3.10 (+4.99%)
     

  • Gold

    1,800.30
    +16.30 (+0.91%)
     

  • Silver

    23.52
    +0.41 (+1.79%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1737
    +0.0032 (+0.27%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2630
    +0.0030 (+0.24%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3707
    +0.0090 (+0.66%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8080
    +0.0680 (+0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    50,068.74
    +1,286.54 (+2.64%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,266.20
    +2.76 (+0.22%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,113.62
    +25.72 (+0.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,494.24
    +480.99 (+1.78%)
     

Aflac Commits Over $2 Billion to Sustainable Infrastructure Investment in Partnership with Denham Capital

·1 min read
In this article:
Northampton, MA --News Direct-- Aflac Incorporated

Image courtesy of ESGToday
Image courtesy of ESGToday

Insurance company Aflac’s asset management arm Aflac Global Investments announced today a partnership with global energy, resources and sustainable infrastructure investor Denham Capital, committing over $2 billion to sustainable infrastructure investments. The agreement marks a significant increase in assets allocated to ESG-focused strategies for Aflac, and provides a substantial boost to the Denham Sustainable Infrastructure platform.

Under the new agreement, Aflac will commit $2 billion to launch a new debt platform with Denham Sustainable Infrastructure. The platform will target investment-grade and below-investment-grade sustainable infrastructure investments, with an initial focus on developed markets, including North and South America, Asia, Europe and Australia.

Read the full article here.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Aflac Incorporated on 3blmedia.com

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/aflac-commits-over-2-billion-to-sustainable-infrastructure-investment-in-partnership-with-denham-capital-132812284

