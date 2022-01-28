Aflac and Deion Sanders Launch Program Designed to Help Americans Facing Medical Debt

Northampton, MA --News Direct-- Aflac Incorporated

Many Americans face substantial medical dept. (AP Photo/David Goldman, File) ASSOCIATED PRESS

By Charles Taylor

Recognizing that nearly 50 percent of Americans face medical debt, Aflac has announced a national initiative, Close the Gap, designed to help those facing large medial bills. Aflac notes that this people in difficult situations with such bills often have a gap between health care coverage and medical bills and that low-income and/or minority communities are disproportionately affected.

To draw attention to the initiative, Aflac has enlisted former NFL player and current Jackson State football coach Deion Sanders as a brand ambassador.

