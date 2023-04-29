Aflac First Quarter 2023 Earnings: Beats Expectations

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) First Quarter 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: US$4.80b (down 9.0% from 1Q 2022).

Net income: US$1.19b (up 15% from 1Q 2022).

Profit margin: 25% (up from 20% in 1Q 2022). The increase in margin was driven by lower expenses.

EPS: US$1.94 (up from US$1.59 in 1Q 2022).

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Aflac Revenues and Earnings Beat Expectations

Revenue exceeded analyst estimates by 4.2%. Earnings per share (EPS) also surpassed analyst estimates by 43%.

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to stay flat during the next 3 years compared to a 5.6% growth forecast for the Insurance industry in the US.

Performance of the American Insurance industry.

The company's shares are up 5.9% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

You should always think about risks. Case in point, we've spotted 1 warning sign for Aflac you should be aware of.

