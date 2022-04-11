U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,412.53
    -75.75 (-1.69%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,308.08
    -413.04 (-1.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,411.96
    -299.04 (-2.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,980.32
    -14.24 (-0.71%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    95.18
    -3.08 (-3.13%)
     

  • Gold

    1,953.50
    +11.90 (+0.61%)
     

  • Silver

    25.25
    +0.43 (+1.72%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0887
    +0.0012 (+0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7800
    +0.0670 (+2.47%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3030
    -0.0008 (-0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    125.3800
    +1.0600 (+0.85%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,818.72
    -3,360.07 (-7.78%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    933.37
    -52.80 (-5.35%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,618.31
    -51.25 (-0.67%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,821.52
    -164.28 (-0.61%)
     

Aflac Incorporated Announces Retirement of Teresa L. White, President, Aflac U.S.

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • AFL
    Watchlist

COLUMBUS, Ga., April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aflac Incorporated today announced that Teresa L. White, president, Aflac U.S., will retire effective March 31, 2023. A veteran in the financial services industry with more than two decades of experience leading operations and driving revenue growth, Teresa has created a vision for Aflac U.S. and has been a steady force in the execution of the company's long-term strategy.

Under Teresa's leadership, Aflac reshaped its internal processes to adapt to the changing dynamics of the marketplace, and expanded technology innovation with tools and solutions designed to both support sales growth and to reimagine the customer experience. She is responsible for driving a carefully designed strategy aimed to expand both distribution and product offering, including standing up the broker distribution channel and launching the consumer markets platforms, as well as actively onboarding strategic acquisitions like Empowered Benefit, Aflac Northern Ireland, Argus and Zurich. During her tenure, Aflac has realized record all-time annual new sales and record premium persistency.

"Teresa embodies Aflac's culture at its best and is a shining example of compassionate and caring leadership combined with a deep understanding of our business and what it takes to deliver operational excellence and revenue growth," said Dan Amos, Aflac CEO and Chairman of the Board. "Teresa helped shape and nurture Aflac's unique culture – the impact and depth of her contributions to our organization will remain with us for many years to come. We are immensely grateful to Teresa for her dedication, passion and resolve over the years and wish her nothing but the best in this next chapter."

A charismatic and dynamic leader, Teresa has been an inspiration for both leadership and employees, and tireless in her pursuit of fostering an inclusive and diverse workforce. A recipient of numerous awards, including Forbes' 50 Over 50: Investment for 2021, Savoy's 2020 Most Influential Black Executives in Corporate America and Black Enterprise's Most Powerful Women in Corporate America, Teresa is passionate about employee development and empowerment as the cornerstone to Aflac's strategy for future growth.

"Serving as Aflac U.S. president has been the honor of a lifetime. I have been extremely fortunate to work alongside most respected and innovative team in the industry, and I am grateful for all the ways they have enriched my life both personally and professionally," said Teresa White, president, Aflac U.S. "During my long tenure with the company, I have had the honor to develop strong relationships with our independent sales agents and brokers. They have been valuable partners in this journey, and I am proud of what we have accomplished together. Ultimately, I know our teams will continue driving our strategy with the same level of energy and commitment. I look forward to working with the leadership team to ensure a smooth transition."

As Aflac executive leadership solidifies its plans to name Teresa's successor, the company will continue to focus on driving sales growth, increasing premium persistency and leveraging investments in technology to enable better connections that will ultimately result in more purposeful and caring customer service.

ABOUT AFLAC INCORPORATED

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE: AFL) is a Fortune 500 company helping provide protection to more than 50 million people through its subsidiaries in Japan and the U.S., where it is a leading supplemental insurer by paying cash fast when policyholders get sick or injured. For more than six decades, insurance policies of Aflac Incorporated's subsidiaries have given policyholders the opportunity to focus on recovery, not financial stress. In the U.S., Aflac is the number one provider of voluntary/worksite insurance products. Aflac Life Insurance Japan is the leading provider of medical and cancer insurance in Japan, where it insures 1 in 4 households. In 2021, Aflac Incorporated was proud to be included as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere for the 16th consecutive year. Also in 2021, the company was included in the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index and became a signatory of the Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI). In 2022, Aflac Incorporated was included on Fortune's list of World's Most Admired Companies for the 21st time and Bloomberg's Gender-Equality Index for the third consecutive year. To find out how to get help with expenses health insurance doesn't cover, get to know us at aflac.com or aflac.com/español. Investors may learn more about Aflac Incorporated and its commitment to ESG and social responsibility at investors.aflac.com under "Sustainability."

Aflac herein means American Family Life Assurance Company of Columbus and American Family Life Assurance Company of New York.

(PRNewsfoto/Aflac)
(PRNewsfoto/Aflac)

Media contact Jon Sullivan, 706-763-4813 or jsullivan@aflac.com

Analyst and investor contact David A. Young, 706-596-3264, 800-235-2667 or dyoung@aflac.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aflac-incorporated-announces-retirement-of-teresa-l-white-president-aflac-us-301523177.html

SOURCE Aflac

Recommended Stories

  • Stock Surge Validates AT&T’s Move to Spin, not Split, Stake in Warner Bros.

    Management of the telecom giant appears to have created fresh demand for its shares, particularly from retail investors.

  • Why AT&T Stock Fell Hard Today

    Investors exited their positions after AT&T officially sold its media content holdings to Discovery.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Just Crashed

    A downgrade from R.W. Baird appears to be to blame for Nvidia stock suffering today -- but Baird isn't entirely to blame. Part of this is Nvidia's own fault. This morning, an analyst at Baird pulled his buy rating from Nvidia and downgraded the shares to neutral -- with a $225 price target that was below Nvidia's closing price from Friday.

  • AT&T, Warner Brothers Discovery stocks pop on mega-merger

    Yahoo Finance's Allie Canal breaks down the completed megamerger by AT&T and WarnerMedia-Discovery.

  • Why Tilray, Canopy Growth, and Aurora Cannabis Stocks Dropped Early Monday

    Many Canadian cannabis stocks have been on the upswing over the past month as hope increased that the U.S. could be moving further along the path to legalizing marijuana. Early Monday, the stocks of Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY), Canopy Growth (NASDAQ: CGC), and Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ: ACB) all dropped about 5%. The U.S. House of Representatives passed the Marijuana Opportunity, Reinvestment, and Expungement (MORE) Act on April 1, 2022.

  • Why General Motors Stock Popped Today

    In back-to-back ratings moves, first Goldman Sachs praised General Motors stock as a better investment than Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) on Friday; then this morning, as trading started up for the new week, French bank Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage of General Motors stock -- with an outperform (i.e., buy). There's not a lot of detail available yet on why Paribas endorsed GM stock, however, so for now let's focus on the Goldman endorsement.

  • Why Nio Stock Plunged This Morning

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock plunged this morning, crashing 11.2% within two minutes of the market's opening. Investors dumped Nio shares fast and furiously in response to the company making two announcements they absolutely didn't want to hear. For some weeks, speculation was ripe that Nio's growth could decelerate in the wake of surging coronavirus cases in China that's put several cities, including financial hub Shanghai, under a complete lockdown.

  • Down 75% From its High, Is Upstart Stock a Smart Buy Now?

    Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) is a good example of irrational exuberance in action. After that dismal sell-off, is Upstart stock a smart buy? Banks often build their lending credit models around Fair Isaac's FICO score, a three-digit number meant to reflect how creditworthy a particular borrower is (or is not).

  • Nvidia stock falls, Shopify announces stock split, Chinese EV makers under pressure

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferré breaks down trending tickers in the stock market today.

  • Pair of Drugmakers Soar in Meme-Like Session on Study Results

    (Bloomberg) -- Two biopharmaceutical companies enjoyed a meme-like day on Monday, surging at least twofold on promising results.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Austria Chancellor to Meet Putin; New War FrontCovid Could Be Surging in the U.S. Right Now and We Might Not Even Know ItRussian Railways Ruled in Default Over Missed Bond PaymentSingapore’s Lee Warns U.S. Against Isolating China Over UkraineMusk Rejects Twitter’s Offer to Join Board in Surprise TwistVeru Inc. more than tripled in

  • Why AMD Is Falling Today

    Shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) were falling today, as much as 5%, before settling into a 4.6% loss as of 12:30 p.m. ET. One can chalk up today's decline to two things: First, the 10-Year Treasury bond continued its ascent, reaching 2.77% today -- that's up more than an entire percentage point since the beginning of the year. Rapidly rising long-term rates tend to hurt high-multiple growth stocks, and at 38 times earnings, AMD is certainly that.

  • AT&T Stock Jumps After Completing WarnerMedia Spinoff

    AT&T wrapped up its WarnerMedia spinoff late last week, and the stock was rising on Monday. AT&T (ticker: T) in February decided to structure WarnerMedia’s divestiture as a spinoff instead of a split-off, or exchange. A split-off would have given AT&T holders the option of exchanging their holdings for shares in the new publicly traded Warner Bros. Discovery.

  • These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks Offer an Attractive Buying Opportunity, Say Analysts

    Down doesn’t mean out. When a stock takes a tumble, investors sometimes jump the gun and assume that the name has reached the end of the line. Sure, a significant share price decline should sound the alarm bells, as it could indicate underlying problems with the business or insurmountable headwinds. However, there’s another side to the story. These falls could reflect temporary challenges that can ultimately be overcome, with the lower prices presenting an opportunity to get in on the action bef

  • Elon Musk May Have Nasty Surprises for Twitter Soon

    The billionaire has given up a seat on the board of the microblogging website, reigniting speculation about his intentions.

  • AT&T Stock Rises After the Merger. What Do the Charts Say?

    Shares of AT&T are higher on Monday, at last check about 8% up, after the company completed its merger with Discovery on Friday. The split leaves the pure-play AT&T business under AT&T (and the T ticker symbol, while its WarnerMedia business (including HBO) merged into Discovery — hence the WBD ticker symbol. One could make an argument that AT&T is now undervalued vs. Verizon and that Discovery is undervalued vs. other streaming giants, like Netflix and Disney .

  • Why Rivian Stock Jumped Today

    The stock of Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) surged this morning, shooting as high as 8.1% at 10:24 a.m. ET before giving up some gains and trading up 3.8% as of 11:33 a.m. Monday. You'd have expected the electric vehicle (EV) stock to fall, but that's not the case. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage of Rivian stock, but gave it an underperform rating with a price target of $35 a share.

  • How to Handle the Taxes on the AT&T Spinoff of Warner Bros.

    Shareholders' holding period for tax purposes is the date of their purchase of the AT&T stock, which means their sales of Warner Bros. stock could qualify for long-term capital gains treatment.

  • 3 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks -- Can They Recover?

    If so, there are plenty of beaten-down growth stocks that could use your services. Right now, shares of UiPath (NYSE: PATH), Sofi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI), and Redfin (NASDAQ: RDFN) are down to the lowest prices investors have seen in at least a year. UiPath is an up-and-coming player in the workplace automation business and its stock price isn't falling because of poor performance.

  • BlackRock Dismisses Three PE Executives Who Plan to Join Apollo

    (Bloomberg) -- BlackRock Inc. said it dismissed three managing directors from its private equity division because they were coordinating an effort to leave the world’s largest asset manager.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Austria Chancellor to Meet Putin; New War FrontCovid Could Be Surging in the U.S. Right Now and We Might Not Even Know ItRussian Railways Ruled in Default Over Missed Bond PaymentSingapore’s Lee Warns U.S. Against Isolating China Over UkraineMusk Rejects Twitter’s Offer

  • Are These 3 Jim Cramer’s Stock Picks a Buy? Here’s What Analysts Think

    The one good thing about a market downturn? You get lots of opportunities to load up on shares at a discount entry point. And who doesn’t like a discount? With the way the markets have performed so far this year, there are stocks in every segment which could potentially offer plenty of rewards. CNBC’s Jim Cramer thinks there are several names in the retail sector which look particularly enticing right now, ones for which the term “beaten-down” readily applies. Some rallied nicely toward the end