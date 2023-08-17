Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Passed Our Checks, And It's About To Pay A US$0.42 Dividend

It looks like Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) is about to go ex-dividend in the next four days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. This means that investors who purchase Aflac's shares on or after the 22nd of August will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 1st of September.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.42 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$1.68 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Aflac has a trailing yield of 2.2% on the current stock price of $75.83. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Aflac has a low and conservative payout ratio of just 22% of its income after tax.

When a company paid out less in dividends than it earned in profit, this generally suggests its dividend is affordable. The lower the % of its profit that it pays out, the greater the margin of safety for the dividend if the business enters a downturn.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. This is why it's a relief to see Aflac earnings per share are up 5.8% per annum over the last five years.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Since the start of our data, 10 years ago, Aflac has lifted its dividend by approximately 9.1% a year on average. We're glad to see dividends rising alongside earnings over a number of years, which may be a sign the company intends to share the growth with shareholders.

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Aflac? It has been growing its earnings per share somewhat in recent years, although it reinvests more than half its earnings in the business, which could suggest there are some growth projects that have not yet reached fruition. We think this is a pretty attractive combination, and would be interested in investigating Aflac more closely.

While it's tempting to invest in Aflac for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. For example, we've found 1 warning sign for Aflac that we recommend you consider before investing in the business.

