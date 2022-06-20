U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,674.84
    +8.07 (+0.22%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,888.78
    -38.32 (-0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,798.35
    +152.25 (+1.43%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,665.69
    +15.85 (+0.96%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    110.54
    +0.98 (+0.89%)
     

  • Gold

    1,840.00
    -0.60 (-0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    21.56
    -0.03 (-0.13%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0517
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.2390
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2249
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.1050
    +0.0200 (+0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,476.86
    +4.07 (+0.02%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    436.66
    +3.73 (+0.86%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,121.81
    +105.56 (+1.50%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,771.22
    -191.78 (-0.74%)
     

Afni to Hire 250 Customer Service Representatives in Bowling Green

·2 min read

BOWLING GREEN, KY / ACCESSWIRE / June 20, 2022 / Afni, Inc. is hiring 250 Customer Service Representatives in Bowling Green through the end of 2022. Customer Service Representatives will start at $15.50 an hour plus bonus and work Monday through Friday with weekends off. This program will be onsite at our location at 2625 Scottsville Rd.

"We opened our Bowling Green location 22 years ago this July," said Michelle Eickmeyer, Senior Operations Director (U.S.). "We continue to be impressed by the growth and talent in the Bowling Green market and look forward to expanding our business in the local area."

Customer Service Representatives will represent one of the nation's largest telecommunications brands and handle phone calls from business clients. Potential candidates can apply at AfniCareers.com or visit Afni's Bowling Green office on Tuesdays and Thursdays between 10:00 am - 2:00 pm for a walk-in interview and potential job offer. Customer Service Representatives will receive a full benefits package, tuition reimbursement, opportunity to grow within the company and more.

Afni is a leading, international contact center based in Bloomington, Illinois with sites across the U.S. and Philippines. Their mission is to enable better outcomes through positive and worthwhile engagement with employees, clients, partners and customers of the world's best brands. They have been in business since 1936 and are excited to expand their business across Tennessee. Applicants can apply at AfniCareers.com.

About Afni

Afni Insurance Services, LLC is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Afni, Inc.Afni is a U.S.-based, global Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) firm representing the world's best brands in insurance, telecommunications, satellite and cable, financial services, technology, and healthcare. From engagement centers in several U.S. and Philippines locations, Afni supports its client's customers in a variety of channels. With a history dating to 1936, Afni is a strong partner in communities where its employees work and live.

Contact:

Samantha Byard
Manager, Recruitment Marketing
Email: samanthabyard@afni.com
Phone: 5206475566

SOURCE: Afni, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/705847/Afni-to-Hire-250-Customer-Service-Representatives-in-Bowling-Green

