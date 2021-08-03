U.S. markets open in 7 hours 36 minutes

Afni Increases Starting Wage to $15 per hour

·2 min read

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2021 / Afni has increased the starting wage for remote customer service and customer sales positions across Georgia. Remote customer service representatives will now start at $15.00 per hour, and remote customer sales representatives will now start at $13.50 per hour. This wage increase applies to all current and future Afni employees in Georgia.

"Afni is committed to being an employer of choice in Georgia and that starts with investing in our people," said Wendy Kendle, Director of Human Resources. "We will continue to review wages to ensure we remain competitive in the labor market. We are excited to continue recruiting and grow our employee base in Georgia."

Heading in to Q3 and Q4, Afni is looking to hire more than 2,500 new remote service and sales representatives. Service representatives earn an hourly rate plus bonus and sales representatives earn an hourly rate plus unlimited commission. All Afni employees will continue to receive a premium benefits package, tuition reimbursement, and a lucrative referral program, among other perks.

Afni is a leading, international customer engagement services company based in Bloomington, Illinois with sites across the United States. Their mission is to enable better outcomes through positive and worthwhile engagement with employees, clients, partners, and customers of the world's best brands. Applicants can apply at AfniCareers.com.

About Afni
Afni Insurance Services, LLC is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Afni, Inc. Afni is a U.S.-based, global Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) firm representing the world's best brands in insurance, telecommunications, satellite and cable, financial services, technology, and healthcare. From engagement centers in several U.S. and Philippines locations, Afni supports its client's customers in a variety of channels. With a history dating to 1936, Afni is a strong partner in communities where its employees work and live.

Contact Info:
Samantha Byard
SamanthaByard@Afni.com

SOURCE: Afni, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/658073/Afni-Increases-Starting-Wage-to-15-per-hour

